Warning:Contains some harrowing details.

Introduction

Anthony James Lenehan, KC is currently the Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Advocates (the Faculty) having been elected to that role in June 2024. Prior to June 2024 and during the pandemic was the President of the Faculty of Advocates Criminal Bar Association (FACBA) from November 2020.

‘‘In March 2020 lockdown was open-ended as far as anyone knew, and it was a time of enormous stress for all our members. FACBA had three suicides during lockdown. Some members had, and still continue to have, real problems with their mental health.’’

-Paragraph 17 of statement

‘‘In my twenty years at the Bar nothing has come close to the negative impact the COVID pandemic had on this branch of the profession.’’

-Paragraph 68

Testimony highlights

Serious mental health impacts for the legal profession

Financial pressures

‘‘Distressing and tragically there were THREE SUICIDES amongst members of the Faculty of Advocates.’’

‘‘The criminal bar was DEVASTATED …nothing came close to the negative impat of the pandemic.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The first suicide was in the summer 2020, and the other two were within the period the Inquiry is looking at. These deaths had a strong negative impact on advocates in addition to the financial stress they were under.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘FACBA later appointed a full-time mental health and welfare officer to provide both proactive and reactive assistance when required by the advocates.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘I am now more alive to the fact that even people who are very able court performers can have problems with their mental health. Post COVID, there are more people suffering with mental health issues than before.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘I personally have never had to self-isolate as a result of being a close contact through track and trace.’’

-Paragraph 56

‘‘Along with no doubt many other organisations post COVID we have built up structures to improve support for our members, in recognition of the often harmful and sometimes devastating impact stress can have on hard working people, regardless of intellect and ability.’’

-Paragraph 69

Relevant deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19

There are approximately 12,000 solicitors in Scotland. The lockdown restrictions clearly more lethal to the profession than ‘COVID.’ The below statistics were not discussed.

Thanks for your attention. Like,share and comment if you are.