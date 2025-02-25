NB: Evidence below of how a free society develops into a medical dictatorship. The majority of this 95 minute session was focused on problems with PPE.

Introduction

Brian Jones is police Sergeant with Police Scotland with 34 years experience. David Hamilton is currently Scottish Information Commissioner. Callum Steele is the General Secretary of the SPF for almost 15 years and retired as a constable having completed just over 30 years' service.

‘‘A pandemic can fundamentally alter the "service and consent" model of policing. Policing by consent is a principle that the legitimacy of the Police is based on public support and cooperation..’’

‘‘During this period, the SPF received an unusually high number of web enquiry, contacts from serving officers expressing concerns. I cannot comment further on this.’’

-Paragraph 83 -84 Brian Jones

‘‘During the periods where lockdown restrictions were in Force, officers had to enter highly emotive situations - such as regulating numbers attending funerals. They also entered people's homes - by force if necessary - to break up "lockdown parties."

-Paragraph 89 David Hamilton

‘‘I actually think the policing of funerals is one of the most inhumane aspects of the whole thing…had the police got involved in the manner that the legislation expected them to , it would have had devastating consequences for public confidence.’’

-Paragraph 89 Calum Steele

Testimony highlights

‘COVID’ police state-Just following orders ‘for your health and safety’

‘Hundreds’ of house parties broke up. Entry by force permitted.

Policing by consent became ‘a concern.’

Neighbours spying on neighbours.

Police enforced ‘‘draconian restrictions’’ even on funerals.

‘Political sympathy’ for George Flloyd protests but outrage for teens gathering in a park.

‘‘We were largely dealing with people that were not complying withy COVID restrictions…you are dealing with people sceptical about the nature and scale of the pandemic.’’

‘‘One of my colleagues in one weekend went to 75 different households.’’

‘‘We were coming into conflict more often with those who were’nt adhering to regulations.’’

‘‘Often it would be neighbours who would phone up to say somebody was ‘‘doing something.’’

‘‘(policing) Funerals were probably the worst of all scenarios.’’

‘‘The police response to that gathering of young men and women, drinking and carrying on..was VERY VERY firm.’’

‘COVID vaccinations’

Young, fit and healthy officers deemed ‘most at risk.’

Police officers were not given the same priority as other ‘front-line’ sectors.

‘COVID vaccination’ uptake rate in Police officers not made available.

‘‘I would have given up my vaccine (at 50 years old) to allow one of my 20 year old colleagues to do it.’’

‘‘There was a dogged resistance (by government) to these officers having access to these vaccines.’’

‘‘At the Louise Jordan police officers were actually BANNED from the site.’’

This all begs a question on ‘safe and effective.’ Was the Scottish Government concerned an experimental injection with no long term safety data could disable the police force hence the ‘‘perverse decision’’ to deprioritise ‘vaccination’ compared to other employment sectors ‘on the front-line’? This went so far as BANNING officers from jab sites with injections wasted rather than administered.

‘The next pandemic’ is coming according to the scientists

PPE to the rescue. Lessons are being learned.

‘‘What PPE do you have in the store locker should something happen.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Our officers were being deliberately spat at and coughed on by some members of the community.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘Police Scotland had trained and equipped an additional 15 officers to be deployed to confirmed cases of Coronavirus with a further 60 to be trained and equipped. Three custody facilities were identified to manage coronavirus, all were equipped with self-isolating ventilation systems, which would prevent the spread of the virus.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘In March Police Scotland declared a major / critical incident due to Covid, a new command structure was identified, with daily tasking meetings to manage incidents solely related to coronavirus and schools were scheduled to close on Friday 20th March.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘The pandemic did not have an impact on the number of officers able to parade for duty. We still had the same number of deployable officers.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘Porta-Count machines were bought and are devices that test the respiratory protection of face-fitting masks. Police Scotland bought a significant number of those machines.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘Police Scotland's initial Coronavirus Risk Assessment, which stipulated that all officers deployed to suspected Covid 19 incidents would be required to wear full PPE including FFP3 masks, goggles/gloves, boot covers and aprons.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘Consultation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) identified social distancing as the only control measure safe enough to deal with Covid Incidents.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘I learned that Police Scotland were conducting 500-800 screening roadside breath tests a month, and unnecessarily exposing anywhere between 1000 and 1600 officers to risk. They believed a fluid surgical mask was sufficient, whereas the external panel of experts, and the WHO, had advised on FFP3 masks. Alternative testing, such as blood or urine samples had also been suggested to avoid the risk of infection. These suggestions were not enforced.’’

-Paragraph 56

‘‘We asked officers to socially distance and stay two metres apart. Delinear markings were introduced on the ground and we encouraged everyone to wipe down surfaces.’’

-Paragraph 60

‘‘On 30th March 2020 Police Scotland published guidance on infection control. This guidance highlighted the dangers of CPR as evidenced by the number of medics who had died in Italy administering this procedure without the necessary PPE. Police Scotland raised this concern and if memory serves me correctly CPR was to be avoided unless the officers had the necessary PPE.’’

-Paragraph 64

‘‘We were told, unofficially, that guidance was not being followed and nobody was enforcing it. Officers were still not abiding by the social distancing rule, cleaning, and record keeping. The clean shaven policy was not being followed strictly, nor the use of PPE, and the Force was still managing 30,000 plus incidents a week. I would not be in a position to define exactly what a COVID incident was.’’

-Paragraph 71

Main concerns

‘‘When the swine flu outbreak appeared, I recall plans for issuing PPE to officers because we thought that was going to be required. .Swine flu, SARS and avian flu were all warned as being THE pandemic flu but they never really materialised. It was a classic example of crying wolf and in truth nobody took it too seriously because there had been so many false alarms.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘The most powerful tool we had was the media and I spent many hours doing media interviews with broadcasters talking about different issues. There was a lot of sympathy from journalists and from the public who couldn't understand why frontline police officers weren't being given better protection. It was just the politicians and Public Health officials who weren't sympathetic.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘Officers were at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 than members of the public and given the transient nature of duties and population contact were potential superspreaders. The decision not to prioritise officers for vaccination meant they were exposed for a longer period and to a far greater level of risk.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘With regard to self-isolation, I think the problem was a lot of the false positives where people had been in close proximity. We began to pick up that viral spread was predominately touch related. Kettles in kitchens were particular viral hotspots.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘IIR surgical masks was ineffective as PPE. If I remember correctly, it was 6% rate of protection from the surgical mask, whereas fitted FFP3 masks were giving a 98% protection level…we struggled to educate officers that paper masks protected others from you, but didn't protect you from others.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘Police Scotland then decided that they wanted to record vaccine status on police officers' records. We asked why they needed to do that, and they said they needed to find out if the officers had got vaccinations. We told them that this was a personal health data and not something for them to deal with. They said they were determined to get such details and intended to put the information on spreadsheets in stations that supervisors could access.’’

-Paragraph 69

‘‘Eventually we were forced to engage lawyers to draft an interdict. The Force backed down at the last minute.’’

-Paragraph 70

‘‘It is very difficult to ascertain when officers became infected with COVID-19 at work or indeed how many people were infected by them.’’

-Paragraph 93

‘‘Government and Health advisors treated us like fools and the Police Service went along with that.’’

-Pasragrpah 96

‘‘I think there are many lessons to be learned. I do not want to get all consumed by Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs but the basic premise of requiring safety and security above all else continues even through a health emergency. If you do not have safety and security, you cannot turn your attention to the issues of health. The fact that the issues of population safety and security, rather than just safety and security, were not considered in the way they should have been was a fundamental failure of the government.’’

-Paragraph 97

COVID-19 deaths in Police

According to Police Scotland no officers are recorded as having died from COVID-19 despite claims of ‘inadequate PPE’, coughing and spitting on officers, deprioritisation for ‘COVID vaccination’ combined with being in contact with the ‘superspreader public’ along with lax adherence to social distancing rules and cleaning protocols meaning increased risks.

House gatherings

Over 14,000 households were subject to police action over a just a 12 month period with over 500 arrests.

Link here .

The Scottish media all operating in lockstep to terrify the nation.

Lest we forget

Policed by consent?

source Big Brother Watch click for full video.

Police Scotland contacted about COVID ‘vaccine’ concerns and COVID-19 inquiry evidence of human rights abuses and more by two brave woman Moira Brown and Janie Walsh.

‘‘Assitant Chief Constable Alan Speirs has issued instructions to the police service of Scotland that we’re not to take any requests on this matter.’’

See Scottish public’s response to excess deaths consultation here.

