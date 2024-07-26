‘‘People aged 16 to 64 who were inactive gave their reason for being inactive as “long-term sick or disabled”, the highest percentage in the series.’’

What are the reasons for high rates of disability?

I think it’s very clear the catastrophic fallout from the lockdowns and associated media fear propaganda is now very apparent and has been revealled in detail at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry.

‘'We know that prior to the pandemic (Mar 2020) there were 335,000 on waiting lists in Scotland and Dec 2023 that figure has risen to 680,000 on waiting lists.'‘

‘‘That's a common finding amongst GPs..that patients conditions have worsened.’’

'‘The population has become deconditioned.’’

‘‘The pandemic had a MASSIVE impact on the population’s mental health….a HUGE impact on children.’’

Dr.Iain Kennedy-Chair of the BMA Scotland-21 Mar 202

Suffice to say chronic mask wearing has not helped population health neither has an ongoing mRNA experiment as we now have MORE sick and disabled people that during the peak of the pandemic.

https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/statistics/2024/07/scotlands-labour-market-insights-july-2024/documents/scotlands-labour-market-insights---july-2024/scotlands-labour-market-insights---july-2024/govscot%3Adocument/Scotland%2527s%2BQuarterly%2BLabour%2BMarket%2BInsights%2B-%2BJuly%2B2024.pdf

https://www.bma.org.uk/bma-media-centre/bma-scotland-new-chair-elected-for-three-year-term

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/saudi-national-study12.6-of-vaccinated-experience-disease-shortly-after-82-side-effect-rate-sky-high-0c975606