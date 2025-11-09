NB: Some ground covered in previous articles.

Introduction

Scotland was the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency and established the world’s first Just Transition Commission in 2019. It was stated;

‘‘Scotland’s response to the climate emergency must be hardwired into our national psyche.’’

-Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham’s statement to the Scottish Parliament on 14 May 2019

Since then over 1,000 schools per year have been engaged as part of climate action schools where prizes are on offer for those working together to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Proudly advertised on the website is loyalty to goals The United Nations, an unelected and unaccountable bureaucracy.

Ministerial Foreword

‘‘Tackling climate change is now more important than ever. Here in Scotland, we are already witnessing the devastating consequences of a warming planet, with floods, water shortages, heatwaves and wildfires becoming more common. These impact our communities and endanger lives and livelihoods across our country.’’

-Gillian Martin MSP. Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy.

Full document here.

Below, Gillian Martin speaking at the Scottish Parliament this week.

Fact checking from official sources

Note that the latest impressive set of Scottish Fire and Rescue statistics were released 31st October 2025.

‘‘Here in Scotland, we are already witnessing the devastating consequences of a warming planet.’’

‘Over the 20-year period from 2005 to 2024…

‘There has been a slight increase in the maximum daily temperatures observed in Scotland in summer..

‘‘..The averaged (mean) daily maximum temperature (by year) has remained relatively stable at approximately 17°C.’’

‘‘It must be noted that 2024 was a relatively cool year when compared to the previous 10 years.’’

Source: Public Health Scotland-Heat impacts on health in Scotland 2025

SCOTLAND IS COOLING DOWN NOT WARMING UP?

Average Temps; (i suspect the drop would be further if 2021-2024 added) 1

1995-2007 = 7.8C

2008-2020 = 7.7C

2. ‘‘Here in Scotland, with floods becoming more common.’’

Apart from the heavy rainfall in 2022 no clear trend exists for the increase in floods. Council budget cuts facilitating more blocked drains likely to be playing the biggest factor and nothing to do with the climate.

‘‘Flooding incidents decreased from last year, from 1,896 last year to 1,639 in 2024-25 (13.6% decrease)…There was an unusually high number of flooding incidents in 2022-23, with figures reducing since then.’’

Souce: Scottish Fire and Rescue Annual Statistics

Since records began just 2 people have been recorded to have died directly from flooding.

‘‘Here in Scotland, water shortages becoming more common.’’

‘’Scottish Water have no record of ever officially declaring a water shortage to the Scottish Government.’’

Source: Freedom of Information Act response

Note no new reservois built for over 40 years. Megget resevoir was the last to be built in 1983 despite an ever increasing population the decades since.

4.‘‘Here in Scotland, wildfires are becoming more common.’’ As we continue to witness the harmful effects of climate change, with Scotland experiencing the largest wildfires in living memory during the 2025 wildfires season.’’

More on that last point here given SFR data is upto end 2024. The 2025 fires, no proof this had anything to do with man made climate change.

Grassland fires have decreased but woodland fires have increased…but so has the amount of woodland in Scotland, now at it’s highest level in 900 years!

Arson is not climate change

The vast majority (75%) of outdoors fires, those used to justify man made climate change hysteria are started deliberately.

UN Agenda 2030

What is admitted and currently being implemented globally without a vote cast by the electorate.

‘‘Scotland is committed to realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals, both within our own communities and in the wider world.’’

-Page 20 of report

Thoughts

For the record i believe ‘‘devastating man made climate change’’ is real because as the facts demonstrate this is a reality driven by man, thanks to propaganda and conspiracy theory not the weather and so are those promoting it the real conspiracy theorists of our time?

‘‘Climate change, at this point, is no longer a far-off consideration or a distant threat. If we are to continue to enjoy our current quality of life, then it is essential that Scotland takes strong action now to deliver on our commitment to net zero emissions.’’

-Page 29

It’s also not without a sense of irony that the ‘Climate Change Plan’ is abbreviated in the documents as ‘CCP.’

The Scottish Government are inviting responses to this consultation by the closing date of 29th of January 2026. You can respond using the platform, Citizen Space here.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End