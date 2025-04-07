Introduction

Dr Donald Macaskill is the CEO of Scottish Care. Scottish Care represents around 350 organisations, which totals almost 900 individual services, delivering residential care, nursing care, day care, care at home and housing support services. Dr.Macaskill states as of April 2025 that the system is ready to go under at any moment.

‘‘It simply cannot continue operating under the current model. Care homes are increasingly closing.’’

Link to full article in the Herald.

Dr.Macaskill comments

Some revealling truths in relation to what was going on during ‘COVID.’

Covid was a perfect example of the second-rate status care home residents are afforded. “We allowed blanket bans preventing people visiting. That wouldn’t have happened if it was children. We support the rights of children, but we don’t implement the rights of older people. We must own up to societal bias in order for us to move forward.”

‘‘The average life expectancy of a care home resident is now between nine and 18 months”.

-So this means many residents were actively dying before lockdown (See care home manager Duncan McDonald's testmony):

‘‘We had residents (put down as COVID)..some were dying before the pandemic even started, it would be difficult to say that COVID was the reason.’’

-Care home resident’s were thrust into an unnatural non-life in lockdown with no visits, no medical care, prolonged isolation and chronic fear.

‘‘The vast majority are on a palliative end-of-life trajectory,” Macaskill adds, “and won’t leave the care home.” That’s why he sees care homes more like “hospices supporting people with significant neurological difficulties, which is fairly different from the public perception”.

-As confirmed from the Scottish COVID-19 inuiry care home residents were completely abandoned during lockdown. Expedited by GPs onto Morphine and Midazolam regardless of symptoms.

‘Covid’ devastated care homes

The mainstream media in Scotland continue to focus on ‘COVID’ and for the last 9 months on have failed to report on the health and social care hearings closing statements….as have the ‘alternative’ media.

‘‘Covid devastated care homes. Macaskill is giving evidence to the UK and Scottish inquiries. Approximately 3,400 care home residents died of Covid. The Scottish Government allowed people to transfer from hospital into care homes without testing.’’

Let’s look at Scottish inquiry evidence

Dr.Macaskill stated the following over TWO sessions at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry on the 22nd March 2024 here and 19th April 2024 here it certainly was not ‘COVID’ adversely impacting the health of residents but rather the brutal and inhumane restrictions.

'‘4-6 weeks in the effect of not having family contact..the depression psychologically …the deterioration physiologically of residents was palpable to those who were that at the front-line'‘

Within the first month of lockdown residents were clinically deteriorating solely due to restrictions (eg-lack of family contact and cessation of normal activities).

By summer the harm from restrictions even more apparent.

Inappropriate end of life care was provided to residents.

GPs and even ambulances refused to visit care homes.

Consultants were refusing to admit care home residents even when they were transferred. This practise was ‘very widespread.’

Denial of clinical rights for care home residents continued well into 2024.

Treatment for ANY respiratory condition, cancers and COPD not maintained.

He even goes onto explain at paragraph 27 of his statement:

‘‘By April 2020, Scottish Care was starting to hear from in its members that the three main diagnostic symptoms of COVID-19 (continuous cough, high temperature and a fever)…

…were not illustrative of how COVID-19 was presenting in older people.’’

Furthermore….

‘‘Residents who had been admitted to hospital were discharged back to their care home earlier than they would have been in normal circumstances and in conditions which would have ordinarily deemed them unfit for discharge.’’

- Paragraph 79 of statement

Back to Herald article

A point that cannot be stated enough is the very elderly with Dementia/Alzheimers died the most ‘‘involving COVID-19’’ in 2020.

‘‘You have people with neurological conditions who cannot be corralled into their rooms all the time.’’

“Can you imagine trying to lock your kids up for weeks in their bedrooms? There was fundamentalism around infection prevention and control, and the expertise of staff was ignored by acute sector specialists.”

‘‘It was “unacceptable under any terms to treat every resident as if they were homogenous and put blanket bans on visiting. We’d never do that to any group. We’d treat people as individuals”.

Residents suffered “psychological and emotional harm as they weren’t able to see family”. The possessions of residents with dementia were removed – family pictures and keepsakes – as they were deemed an infection risk. That was traumatising. Staff really struggled. We could have done it so much better. We took away the autonomy of residents and the professionalism of staff.”

Did decisions like no visiting and removing keep sakes shorten lives?

“Undoubtedly,” Macaskill says. “The way we implemented infection control – not least the restriction on visiting –foreshortened the lives of those in care homes. I’ve absolutely no doubt it reduced the quality of those lives despite the best efforts of staff.”

“I cannot but conclude there’s ageism at the heart of some clinical decisions.”

No NHS ‘war zones’

‘‘The government wanted to prepare hospitals for “a massive influx which never came”.

-See NHS Glasgow porter of 25 years Neil Craig’s testimony here, unreported by the Scottish media.

‘Mistakes were made?’

Macaskill adds: “I don’t think people were deliberately complicit in practices which they knew would harm. I think they were ignorant and unwilling to listen.”

-The CEO of Scottish Care is unsure if practises in place during lockdown which gov/public health KNEW would cause harm were not deliberate? Wow!

Thoughts

The Scottish inquiry evidence is overwhelming care home residents died in their thousands March-May 2020 from the punishing lockdown restrictions and that by using ‘COVID’ or ‘pandemic’ this how those responsible are going to cover up these horriffic crimes as their get out of jail free card?

That analysis is where the popular ‘medical freedom’ community just will not committ DESPITE all that us very self-evident and the question i ask myself who does that help?

Herald comment:

Like, share and comment if you care. All feedback welcome.