Scotland is facing a mental health emergency – the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland said today. The warning comes as the College launched its own manifesto (PDF) ahead of the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary elections next year.

Record numbers of people are reaching out for help from an overwhelmed system.

People are waiting months - and sometimes up to years - for support.

In some health boards, waiting times for assessment are now approaching a decade.

‘‘As Scotland recovers from the trauma of a world-changing pandemic.’’

In the report however the above gaslighting of the public from people who must know better is evident as it was the lockdowns, masks and OTT media fear messaging that destroyed people’s mental AND physical wellbeing not any virus.

‘‘As time passed, we realised that psychologically lockdown had done an enormous amount of damage to the mental health of our young people.’’

-Graham Hutton-Current General Secretary School Leaders Scotland.

It appears young people who will help shape the future of the country have been the most effected.

‘COVID’ or the ‘pandemic’ not responsible

What about the harms to young people who were told in adverts like this during the lockdowns not make their grandparents a cup of tea because it may kill them?

Lockdown harms not ‘COVID’

What about the harms from repressive restrictions and school closures?

Rachel Holt’s full session evidence at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry, which is extremely harrowing, can be viewed here.

The current list of emergencies in Scotland in a post lockdown world

A triple planetary health crisis – climate change, loss of biodiversity and air pollution. CMO report. Mental health emergency.

3. A housing emergency.

4. Cost of living crisis. ‘The 2021 to 2023 cost of living crisis was the most serious inflationary shock to affect Scotland since the early 1980s.’’ Report

5.Energy crisis. ‘Even pre-covid and the cost of living crisis, around 20-25% of Scottish households were in poverty, and this is expected to rise significantly. Very significantly. It’s a shocking statistic.’ Report

6. ‘A public health crisis’ wait lists for speech and language development in young people. -Glenn Carter. Head of the Scotland office Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists. Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 12 Nov 2024

7. An NHS in crisis. ‘‘Right now the NHS in Scotland is in the worst position i can remember it.'‘ -Dr.Iain Kennedy current head of BMA Scotland. Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 21 March 2024. Further reading here and here.

A loneliness crisis. Depopulation crisis.

What’s NOT an emergency?

Record low fertility rates. Record low birth rates. Record death rates. Record levels of abortions. Experimental mRNA harms known and unknown especially upon infants and pregnant women. Native depopulation.

Thoughts

I believe until the harms of lockdown are admitted to the public and addressed there will be no moving on. It’s possible i even missed some stuff but basically every system required to support human life and allow it to flourish has been under intense assault since 2020.

How many Scottish political parties seeking your vote in 2026 will own upto the lockdown disaster and mRNA harms but then again if mistakes were not made is that why there has been no concern?

