healthandcare.Scot 9th August 2025

‘People in Scotland are being encouraged to take part in a national scheme tracking the side effects from taking prescribed medication.’

‘Healthcare Improvement Scotland has made the plea after finding..

.. 57% of people surveyed across the country have experienced adverse effects from medicines.’

‘The report, based on survey findings of more than 560 people across Scotland found..

..84% of those who had experienced unintended effects from medicines..

..had spoken to a healthcare professional..

..but only 10% reported it themselves to the national Yellow Card scheme.’

Laura Fulton, Chief Pharmacist with Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said:

“The Yellow Card Scheme collects and monitors information on suspected safety concerns involving healthcare products, of which medicines are a significant contributor.

“This is extremely important as it flags side effects that previously have not been reported, for example. It is vital to improve our understanding of medicines and safeguard patients.

‘COVID vaccination’ era 2020-2022

Safe and effective?

Latest Yellow Card Scotland annual report April 2023 to March 2024

‘COVID vaccines’ still safe and effective?

‘‘In 2023/24, the top three reported suspect medicines were all vaccines, with most reports for COVID-19 vaccines, followed by varicella zoster vaccines and influenza vaccines.’’

‘‘A fatal outcome was reported in 74 reports, which represents an overall increase from 2022/23. The top 3 suspect substances associated with fatal reactions were COVID-19 vaccine (n= 16 ), apixaban (n=7), and warfarin (n=5).’’

The latest annual report can be viewed here

The 2021-2022 report can be viewed here.

‘‘In 2021/22 an additional 22,018 reports were submitted in Scotland for the COVID-19 vaccines, almost twice the number submitted in 2020/21 (10,948). This contributed to a further 92% increase in total reports compared to 2020/21.’’

Thoughts

If only an advertising campaign about the Yellow Card scheme was promoted more widely to the public from December 8th 2020. One shudders to think of the true scale of harm inflicted from the ‘COVID vaccinations’ yet in 2025 they are still being injected into arms.

Also see Scottish Vaccine Injury Group (SVIG) evidence a UK COVID-19 inquiry here and other vaccine injury group testimony at the following. 1 2 3 4 5

