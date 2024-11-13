The most egregious lockdown crime against humanity was the adverse effects on our young children and infants. This prolonged inability to naturally interact with the wider world has left many now struggling to communicate, effectively suffering a form of brain damage. Mr.Carters witness statment reads:

‘‘We simply do not yet know what the medium and long- term impact may be.’’

Introduction

Glenn Carter is head of the Scotland office of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) and has been in this current role for two and a half years. He is a qualified speech and language therapist and worked in the NHS in Scotland for 23 years. Most recently he led a children's speech and language therapy service in NHS Forth Valley.

Testimony Highlights

Harrowing to hear about the alarming increases in the increased need for speech and language therapy in Scotland’s young children and infants post lockdown. All confirmed by Public Health Scotland and Health visitors.

‘‘This is particularly concerning as these children are at a critical time in their language development. .Public Health Scotland noticed it and health visitors were saying there were seeing far more of these children with the area where the most concern was communication.’’

PHS data

Reasons

I found it remarkable Mr.Carter failed to implicate long term mandatory mask policies as a factor, stating the reasons for speech and language issues are ‘‘complex.’’ If masks used during ‘the pandemic’ were benign why does he advocate for CLEAR masks in his witness statement and even during the oral testimony at ‘‘lessons learned?’’

Genetics

Poverty

Lack of access to services

Seeing fewer of family members and friends

Education

Stress

Further evidence of speech and language difficulties

In addition to the PHS evidence a survey with Early Years Scotland showed:

89% of respondents said they had seen a SIGNIFICANT increase in the number of children with communication difficulties and these issues were more complex than previously experienced.

‘‘We’ve heard from teachers seeing significant numbers of children coming to school who have very little language if ANY at the P level and they are raising high levels of conern about that.’’

Waiting lists now a ‘‘PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS’’

Some children in Scotland have to wait MORE THAN 3 YEARS for an appointment to rectify speech and language issues during a time which is critical for their development.

‘‘Wait times have deteriorated significantly.’’

‘‘In 2024 there are more children now waiting for speech and language therapy than before 6,727.’’

‘‘The reason that is significant for children’s development that level of wait is like a life-time..that a particualr concern as they are not getting the support they need.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘We saw a significant increase in the number of children who present with communication difficulties as a result of the pandemic and lockdown.’’

-Paragraph 22 of statement

‘‘89% of practitioners in early years settings had seen an increase or significant increase in the numbers and complexity of children with communication needs . They also highlighted increased difficulty inchildren's ability to interact with others; their behaviour; their ability to participate; their learning; their friendships; and wellbeing.’’

-Paragraph 23 of statement

‘‘ The pandemic resulted in reduced opportunities for interaction for these children. Their worlds got much smaller. They weren't seeing their families and friends. They weren't exploring the world, which is a really good way to learn language.’’

-Paragraph 27 of statement

‘‘The research is ongoing and obviously that cohort of children is continuing to grow up. Therefore, by definition, we simply do not yet know what the medium and long- term impact may be.’’

‘Paragrapg 28 of statement

‘‘In 2020, we surveyed our membership to ask them about the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on the children and young people with communication needs. The respondents to this survey noted deteriorating mental health and an increase in challenging behaviours.’’

-Paragraph 39 pof statement

‘‘It's very hard to facilitate partnership working if one team member is in full PPE, including their uniform, mask, apron, gloves, and their education colleagues are not. That was one example of confusion that ought to be avoided in any future response to a health crisis.’’

-Paragraph 42 of statement

‘‘It is critical that therapists have early access to transparent face coverings.’’

-Paragraph 52 of statement

Thoughts

So young children, officially at 0 risk of serious ‘COVID’ from day-1 have been sacrificed at the altar by politicians and public ‘health’ to ‘‘protect granny’’and in doing so are now in a health crisis of their own due to the lockdowns, masks and associated fear propaganda pushed by gov/public ‘health.’ Oh no, wait…i forgot…’’the pandemic’’ made then do it chapter 6,666.

‘‘The odds of dying from COVID for the vast majority of young people in this nation were 0.000 (through Feb. 28, 2021),’’

As we know ‘COVID’ is a catch all term for almost any disease state and subsequent death within 28 days of ‘positive’ PCR ‘test.’

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0643-000001.pdf

Video-Youtube Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-mpact hearing | Education and certification | 12 November 2024 (morning session)

https://uncoverdc.com/2021/07/30/for-majority-of-uk-children-covid-mortality-is-0-000/