The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry restarts today with the worship and life events impact hearings and these will take place from 29 April to 2 May 2025.

Featured in this morning session are:

Fraser Sutherland-CEO of the Humanist Society Scotland. Rev Donald MacDonald-Minister for Portree and Bracadale Free Church on the Isle of Skye. Ephraim Borowski-Director, Jewish Council of Scotland. Rt Rev Brian McGhee-ice-President, Bishops' Conference of Scotland.

The capitulation of the Church because of ‘COVID’ is very evident.

‘‘In March 2020 there was an immediate closure of church buildings. I believe that was the first time, in the history of Scotland, when people could not go to church.’’

‘‘Looking back, it was chilling making that announcement to the congregation.’’

-Paragraphs 18-19 of statement-Rev Donald MacDonald

‘‘During lockdown baptisims were stopped.’’

-Paragraph 29 of statement-Rev Donald MacDonald

More lockdown harms are evidenced, permissble under the guise of ‘COVID.’

‘‘There was a man who was in his 50s, a school friend, he died suddenly of a heart attack. I believe indirectly affected by COVID as he did not go to his GP.’’

-Paragraph 48 of statement-Rev Donald MacDonald

‘‘I believe a lot of the impacts of COVID and the associated lockdowns and restrictions are still unfolding. Mental health issues, anxiety issues, personal fears and unresolved grief issues.’’

-Paragraph 97 of statement-Rev Donald MacDonald

Interestingly the total number of funerals carried out by Humanist Society during ‘the pandemic’ was about the same or even less than pre ‘pandemic’.

‘‘Funerals were also impacted with 2,811 taking place in 2019, 2,856 funerals in 2020, 2,757 funerals in 2021 and 2,291 funerals in 2022.’’

-Paragraph 22 of statement-Fraser Sutherland

Testimony highlights

‘Faith’ leaders as ‘COVID’ enforcers scared of an invisible enemy.

Churches closed not once but twice. No weddings. Mandatory masks. No baptisms. No hugs. No singing. No taking of the Lord’s supper.

COVID-19 compared to Spanish flu of 1918 and a world war.

‘‘There was alot of pushback on mask wearing.’’

-Fraser Sutherland

‘The practise of observing the lord’s supper was not permitted…the practise of communion has been changed forever.’’

-Rev Donald MacDonald

‘‘One very different aspect to a war and the pandemic is that you can goto church during a war...yet for all people of faith that was simply denied.''

Lord Brailsford-Chair of the inquiry

Statement highlights

Fraser Sutherland

‘‘In 2019, HSS participated in 3230 weddings. There were 1197 in 2020 and 3525 in 2021, so that clearly shows the impact on weddings that was caused by the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘When a terminally ill person wished to marry, to allow them to have their affairs in order before death, they would have to apply and request in writing to the National Registrar of Scotland. Each application would then be decided on its own merits.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘Guidance stated the bride and groom also had to wear masks during the service whilst making their vows.’’

-Paragraph27

‘‘Another incident related to a wedding party where all their guests claimed to be medically exempt from wearing masks and, as such, they did not have to wear one. This was clearly not genuine and another example of guests flaunting rules.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘Restrictions on human touch, such as hand-holding or comforting hugs, detracted from the empathetic role celebrants usually play.’’

-Paragraph 42 (c)

‘‘Normally, at the conclusion of a funeral, family members and friends would attend a venue and speak with each other to exchange memories about their recently departed loved ones. During the pandemic this could not happen. The spouse or loved ones would often leave the funeral alone, and travel home without being able to speak with, or be comforted by, someone and this would have had an impact on that individual. Not being able to sit near a loved one during the service was also distressing for all concerned.’’

-Paragraph 64

‘‘I cannot recall there being any obligations on celebrants to test before attending a service. Celebrants did not have the authority to check if people attending services had actually tested before they arrived.’’

-Paragraph 98

‘‘There was no obligation on celebrants to vaccinate before attending a service.’’

‘‘There was no obligation for our staff to vaccinate.’’

-Paragraphs 101-102

Ephraim Borowski

‘‘I think the vaccine uptake rate in the Jewish community was likely to have been high. This is a largely middle class; middle-aged population who are very used to being called to have needles stuck in their arm several times a year.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘The pandemic, despite what people think, is not unprecedented. There was the flu pandemic 100 years earlier after the First World War, but I do not think anybody at any stage, in all the hundreds of meetings that I have been a part of, even mentioned it, far less said 'this is a lesson we learned from 100 years ago'.

-Paragraph 48

Reverend Donald George Macdonald

‘‘We could see lockdown coming and in my opinion things should have been locked down sooner.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘Not being allowed into the building where a loved one is passing away is a really difficult thing to process in the long term.’’

-Paragrpah 58

‘‘There was one man who spoke to me about when his child was born and how he was not allowed to go to any pre-natal clinics with his wife. When the child was born, he was allowed in for the birth and then told to get out.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘I'm not sure what benefit was there from stopping two children being with their dying parent. Why only one. They travelled in the car to the hospital together, but only one of them could go into the room and comfort their loved one whilst dying.’’

-Paragraph 107

‘‘At a time when perhaps spiritual care was needed the most, we were not allowed into hospitals or care homes to provide care to people who needed it.’’

-Paragraph 111

Brian Thomas McGhee

‘‘I would say all ages were impacted by the pandemic; however the elderly were particularly impacted. I believe cognitive impairment sped up in those elderly who were already subject to it, they were not having any real social interaction with others and this had a negative impact on them.’’

-Paragraphg 35

‘‘I also feel young children have been impacted because of lockdown. This is in respect of the lack of social interaction children could have with others during the lockdown period, this must have had a negative bearing on their social skills. I also believe the lack of social interaction will have had a similar impact on disabled people.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘Priests were unable to visit the sick and dying in hospital.’’

-Paragraph 47

‘‘Some parish halls were used by NHS to allow them to use the building as vaccination centres.’’

-Paragraph 63

Thoughts

The bulk of this evidence reminded me of the end times warning where god sends the world a strong delusion. eg-Lockdowns, mask wearing without symptoms and the cessation of baptism is NOT based on scripture.

If you want to know more from a biblical perspective i highly recommend The Lord’s Work Trust Youtube talks- Acceptance and Promotion of the Official Narrative by the Majority of the Professing Church - Why? and 'Disease Control in Light of the Bible.'

‘‘The national lockdown of the healthy population is not biblical…the forced shutt down of churches is not biblical.’’

‘‘The reason they stopped those ordinances was because of the television…too much television our ministers are watching.’’

Statement vs facts

Once in a century pandemic or once in a life-time propaganda?

‘‘COVID-19 got into Home Farm Care Home in Portree. We lost about half of the residents to COVID-19 and that was hard. That significantly impacted the community, and it made them realise just how dangerous COVID-19 was.’’

-Paragraph 73-Reverend Donald George McDonald

‘‘I feel annoyed when I hear that several of my colleagues state that we were over cautious during the pandemic. Perhaps they never lost people like we did on Skye. If they had been in the thick of it as we were, then they would have understood completely why the restrictions were in place and why they were needed.’’

-Paragraph 41-Reverend Donald George McDonald

