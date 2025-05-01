Warning: Contains distressing details. I could find no media reports of this evidence.

Introduction

The two witnesses are Anne Eleanor Stewart, a full-time chaplain with the Scottish Prison Service based at HMP Castle Huntly and Mark Robinson Evans of NHS Fife, Head of Spiritual Care and Bereavement Lead, a post held until January 2025.

As evidenced with earlier testimony, the threat from ‘COVID’ was not quite what had been advertised to the public.

‘‘I do not recall there being a high number of positive cases of COVID- 19 with regards to the prison population.’’

-Anne Stewart-Paragraph 29 of statement

‘‘I have not heard of any staff or prisoners being affected by long COVID.’’

-Anne Stewart-Paragraph 36 of statement

And yet more egregious lockdown policy harms, permissable under the guise of ‘COVID’ are widely acknowledged.

‘‘There was also an inability to offer physical touch to those who were dying. I had one woman who was dying who asked me to just hold her hand and she was desperate for that.’’

-Mark Evans-Paragraph 61 of statement

‘‘The elderly groups were disadvantaged in the respect…I would say that their mental and physical health suffered due to isolation more than others.’’

-Mark Evans-paragraph 64 of statement

‘‘If a baby was sick, dying or a still birth, we had to reduce the amount of people who could be there compared to normal.’’

-Mark Evans-Paragraph 66 of statement

Testimony highlights

Adverse impacts of lockdown on the bereavement process.

Prisoner work placements stopped due to lockdown.

‘‘I do have concerns that because of the way we were able to say goodbye has resulted in people having complex grief as a result of the restrictions during COVID.’’

-Mark Evans

Mask/IPC harms

Both Ms.Stewart and Mr.Evans confirm negative experiences with masks.

Masks made communication ‘very difficult.’

IPC measures (masks/plastic barriers) caused ‘huge’ communication issues in hospital and higher grade masks even resulted in physical harm.

‘‘It was difficult to get to know people cos you are going in there with a mask on and they can’t even see your whole face.’’

‘‘When you’ve all got masks on it was very hard to hear one another..just very difficult…my colleague was quite deaf and he struggled alot with the mask wearing.’’

-Anne Stewart

‘‘Surgical masks..caused HUGE communication issues particularly as many patients admitted to hospital for COVID were elderly…the whole mask thing was a problem.’’

‘‘In COVID intensive care we were in full PPE..like a spaceman…you had your special fit mask which is the one that BRUISES you.’’

‘‘When you sit and hold somebody’s hand when they are dying..to do that gowned up in a spacesuit really changes the context.’’

‘‘In the midst of this you know you are dying and you can’t even see eyes stare at you or a mouth smiling at you..a real isolation then takes place.’’

‘‘One patients was very distressed..she said i just want to touch another person..i took my gloves off we sat and sang..she died shortly afterwards.’’

-Mark Evans

NHS

A 200% increase in NHS staff seeking spiritual support during March-June 2020 lockdown for ‘moral injury.’

One of the biggest issues was guilt. Not able to provide appropriate care to patients.

‘‘We were seeing people who historically would not have used our service.’’

‘‘You had very experienced consultants, all the clinical team, the nurses, the physios, everyone,(asking the consultant for direction) and the consultants are saying: ‘‘This is new, we don’t know what we’re doing.’’

‘‘One of the biggest issues was guilt..they weren’t giving the care they wanted…the treatment that they felt they should.’’

The Third Reich

Quite an astonishing segment. Mark Evans of NHS Fife compares the Scottish Government’s 2016 Burial and Cremation Act to policies of the Third Reich. In this instance, ‘‘products of conception’’ (the deceased under 12 weeks old).

‘‘Early pregnancies because they are ‘‘products of conception’’ they can’t be cremated or have a funeral by law…these products would be flushed down the loo’s? or put out in the clinical waste.’’

‘‘I don’t know if you’ve even been to a concentration camp from the second world war?…the Third Reich never built any concentration camp with any crematorium..they built incinerators. The Third Reich’s belief and propaganda was only human beings were cremated, rubbish was incinerated.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘As HMP Castle Huntly is an open prison, prisoners were able to move about the establishment fairly normally; however, they had to maintain social distancing rules and wore a mask when required to do so. The prisoners adhered to these regulations very well.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘I recall on numerous occasions that prisoners would inform me that if they had symptoms of COVID-19, they would consider refusing to mention this to staff as they would then be locked in isolation within Bruce wing for a period of time.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘If positive for COVID-19, they would be locked up for the relevant period of isolation.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘It was very difficult to hear a prisoner, and this accompanied by mask wearing, I found it difficult to communicate with the prisoner as my hearing is imperfect and I suppose I partly lip-read normally.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘We were able to maintain our face-to-face contact in the red zones of the hospital (such as within Intensive Care Units) by wearing full PPE. If we were working in the green zones, then we had to socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. We continued providing bedside visits, visits to hospices, critical care units and the neo-natal units.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘During the first lockdown no one was allowed to come into the hospitals apart from staff. This meant that priests, imams, ministers, and pastors could not come in. ‘‘

-Paragraph 31

‘‘We were doing a lot of end-of-life care which is a very intimate thing, and this was difficult in full PPE as we were talking to dying people about their deepest fears and wearing PPE removed the human and compassionate element to an extent.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘It was difficult to give compassionate care to those who were dying in the red zones while we were wearing full PPE. I often thought it added to peoples fear and sense of total isolation or being alone and therefore increased fear and anxiety. Masks were perhaps the biggest issue in being able to communicate because it was difficult to express yourself. Us wearing masks was particularly difficult for those patients who were hard of hearing because our voices were muffled by the mask, and this made it more difficult for them to hear us. There was also an inability to offer physical touch to those who were dying. I had one woman who was dying who asked me to just hold her hand and she was desperate for that.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘People we provided the service to in hospital understood the restrictions, but it was their family members who really became unhappy at not being able to see them if they were at end of life.’’

-Paragraph 63

‘‘Getting the vaccine did put our mind at ease.’’

-Paragraph 76

