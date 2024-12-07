Introduction

BD Owens is President of the Scottish Artists Union ("SAU") and has held that role since August 2022. The SAU was established to improve the working conditions of visual and applied artists practicing in Scotland and to raise awareness of the contribution of artists make to public life and the economy.

Testimony

Just a quick one to show this poor fella was struggling to breathe and remain coherent behind his suffocating FFP3 mask. Sadly, for so many believing themselves to be vulnerable to ‘COVID’ the harmful public ‘health’ mitigation policies never end. In fact, FFP3 masks are now widely promoted to be used during the next ‘pandemic’.

‘‘People with a compromised immune system were still not able to go out and feel safe, even with the vaccination and wearing a mask.’’

-Paragraph 100 of statement

FFP3 mask harms

Prof Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) at the UK COVID 19 inquiry said respirator masks – known as FFP3s could cause “significant harms” from wearing tight-fitting FFP3s, including blisters…

…and breathing difficulties.

Thoughts

So we locked oursevles away for 2 years, wrecked the economy and the NHS resulting in tens of thousands of avoidable excess deaths, damage ongoing, millions were injected with novel experimental drugs all to ‘‘protect the vulnerable’’ only for ‘the vulnerable’ to admit in 2024 they will never feel safe? If only this was a bad joke.

