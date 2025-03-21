Introduction

To this day, Biologist Jonathan Couey

11 months on from this video, is the only COVID sceptic researcher to cover the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry without needing any prompting from myself to do so. He saw the footage and was immediately shocked enough to not only want to highlight it but also to give commentary. Why has no other popular ‘COVID’ sceptic or medical freedom group done similar during that time? I do not believe that is/was too much to ask. Sadly, it appears, 100+

testimonies later that ship has sailed.

NB: JJ was so fast to cover my initial upload i was in the process of removing the music (as it was definetely not required). I was also adjusting some spell errors etc you can see the finished version here.

‘‘These are the real censored people.’’ (the families in Scotland speaking out).

source for video. Audio is much better at link. I had to reduce the quality to clip the original video. Apologies.

You can follow JJ Couey on Youtube here and over at Gigaohm Biological LIVE High Resistance Low Noise Information Brief.

Thanks for watching.