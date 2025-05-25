Biologyphenom

What an absolute inhumane experiment they leashed on humanity It resembles the cruel torture inflicted on the innocent people in the Nazi Camps in Germany How the Uk Government signed the WHO Pandemic Treaty yet again God only knows why??! The lies were endless the propaganda was treasonous all based on lies and any Doctors or Nurses that questioned the tyranny they were shamed cancelled and threatened with losing their licenses Just appalling

In London 35 young people under 25 years old were committing suicide every day including 2 friends sons of mine Just hanged themselves …🥲

My friends father refused to get vaccinated so she refused to let him see his 3 Grandchildren in the end he got vaccinated and died the following week from the vaccine before seeing his Grandchildren there are millions of tragic stories and nearly every one knows someone or of someone that died or was injured from the COVID MRNA experimental vaccines And because so many Politicians Civil Servants are personally invested some how in these vaccines or are part of the genocidal agenda organised by the WHO UN WEF Big pharmaceutical Maffia to depopulate the planet causing tyrannical unrest to to enable them to get one step closer to having their one world Government There will be Justice Karma is a thing

Was this widely advertised? Was it in MSM outlets? Did the GOVERNMENT and COUNCILS advertise it?

