Introduction

The latest video added to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Youtube channel.

‘Let’s Be Heard is the Inquiry’s public participation project. It was set up to give a voice to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic brutal LOCKDOWN restrictions in place in Scotland between 2020 and 2022. Dr.Alexandra Anderson, Head of Let's Be Heard, explains how each experience shared is important to the Inquiry and its work. Your voices have been heard. Your experiences matter. Together, we're helping to make Scotland better prepared in future.’

Responses

From 5.5 million people adversely affected by the government enforced LOCKDOWNS not ‘COVID’, around 12,500 responses were submitted which represents just 0.2% of the Scottish population.

What was the feedback?

1st report

‘‘The impact of lockdown on our young people under 25 absolutely dwarfs any health impact from COVID.’’

‘‘Delayed speech development and sleep problems are common among children born during lockdown.’’

‘‘My son was forced to have a full programme of vaccines in order to keep his job. What right have the government to enforce mass medication?’’

2nd report

‘‘I was locked in a tiny cell for 24 hours a day, no exercise, gym or work, it became so bad I witnessed two inmates attempt suicide.”

‘Let’s be Heard’ .….but is anyone at the inquiry listening?

Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.

End