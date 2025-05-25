Introduction
The latest video added to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Youtube channel.
‘Let’s Be Heard is the Inquiry’s public participation project. It was set up to give a voice to everyone affected by the
COVID-19 pandemic brutal LOCKDOWN restrictions in place in Scotland between 2020 and 2022. Dr.Alexandra Anderson, Head of Let's Be Heard, explains how each experience shared is important to the Inquiry and its work. Your voices have been heard. Your experiences matter. Together, we're helping to make Scotland better prepared in future.’
Responses
From 5.5 million people adversely affected by the government enforced LOCKDOWNS not ‘COVID’, around 12,500 responses were submitted which represents just 0.2% of the Scottish population.
What was the feedback?
1st report
‘‘The impact of lockdown on our young people under 25 absolutely dwarfs any health impact from COVID.’’
‘‘Delayed speech development and sleep problems are common among children born during lockdown.’’
‘‘My son was forced to have a full programme of vaccines in order to keep his job. What right have the government to enforce mass medication?’’
2nd report
‘‘I was locked in a tiny cell for 24 hours a day, no exercise, gym or work, it became so bad I witnessed two inmates attempt suicide.”
‘Let’s be Heard’ .….but is anyone at the inquiry listening?
Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.
End
What an absolute inhumane experiment they leashed on humanity It resembles the cruel torture inflicted on the innocent people in the Nazi Camps in Germany How the Uk Government signed the WHO Pandemic Treaty yet again God only knows why??! The lies were endless the propaganda was treasonous all based on lies and any Doctors or Nurses that questioned the tyranny they were shamed cancelled and threatened with losing their licenses Just appalling
In London 35 young people under 25 years old were committing suicide every day including 2 friends sons of mine Just hanged themselves …🥲
My friends father refused to get vaccinated so she refused to let him see his 3 Grandchildren in the end he got vaccinated and died the following week from the vaccine before seeing his Grandchildren there are millions of tragic stories and nearly every one knows someone or of someone that died or was injured from the COVID MRNA experimental vaccines And because so many Politicians Civil Servants are personally invested some how in these vaccines or are part of the genocidal agenda organised by the WHO UN WEF Big pharmaceutical Maffia to depopulate the planet causing tyrannical unrest to to enable them to get one step closer to having their one world Government There will be Justice Karma is a thing
Was this widely advertised? Was it in MSM outlets? Did the GOVERNMENT and COUNCILS advertise it?