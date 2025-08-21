Warning: Some parts of this report may be distressing. This case study does not claim or seek to reflect the voices of all children and young people in Scotland.

Introduction

Let’s Be Heard has given a voice to children and young people who wanted to share their experiences during lockdown. It examines the responses from more than 2,000 children and young people, aged up to and including 25 years, who engaged with Let’s Be Heard in 2023 and 2024.

‘‘My papa died during COVID we didn’t get to see him for 10 months.’’

8 year old.

‘‘My sister’s hands developed eczema and they were raw and bleeding because they were made to wash their hands 8 to 10 times everyday and use rough blue paper towels to dry them.’’

-6 year old

‘‘The things i seen during my time in the COVID ward shouldn’t have been witnessed by anyone.’’

-Nurse, 23 years old.

Views

Short video highlighting many crucial points made by children and young people in relation to COVID vaccination, lockdown, public ‘health’ restrictions and the consequences of 2 years of political and media scare mongering.

‘‘I think it’s scary that people were COERCED into taking a vaccination by being excluded from taking part in society’s life.’’

-13 year old

ANNEX E: Additional quotes from children and young people

‘Doctors are monsters’

Note written by an eight year old after attending an appointment.

Thoughts

Whilst the inquiry and the media do their upmost to gaslight the Scottish population into believing all serious harms accrued were because of ‘the pandemic’ or ‘COVID’….

‘‘The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented period which brought disruption for many children and young people in Scotland.’’

-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

..it’s blatantly obvious mass harms accrued were from the brutal lockdown and damaging public ‘health’ restrictions fully supported for 2+ years by the Scottish media. Given the official inquiry evidence base that now exists in 2025 showing why lockdowns should never happen and were a massive crime against humanity..

..instead going forward more lockdowns and masks will form the future response to pandemia. ‘‘Anne’s law’ (going completely under the sceptic radar) and just given Royal assent is a big part of that. The formation of the authorotarian biomedical state and a broken generation.

Link to full 392 page report.

Previous disturbing ‘Let’s Be Heard’ feedback can be seen at the following. 1 2

