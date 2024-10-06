Introduction
I reached out to Heart last month about the possibility for them to feature the Scottish COVID inquiry and they were more than happy to take on board the information. What’s presented here is a fantastic overview of the last 8 months testimony and an ideal place to start if you are hoping to inform anyone new to the many harrowing accounts which have been ignored or poorly covered by the media.
All of the featured testimonies within the article and more can be viewed in greater detail within my substack.
https://www.heartpublications.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Oct-Nov-Whole-Paper.pdf
Well done.
Slowly at first and then all at once.
Lets hope that the information damn will burst explosively and take the MSM with it.
THanks for highlighting this, I didn't know there was a specific Scottish enquiry until I saw in the lIghtpaper that you had covered this. Seems their terms of reference are a bit wider than the ridiculous and pointless UK enquiry. THere was no pandemic except on TV , they just used the pcr test to get their false positive and toxic treatments like remdesivir etc and ventilator use, midazolam etc, I did write an article early on for LIghtpaper (issue 10) which looked at some of the ways they were misleading us through data dashboard and how they manipulated the coding system for the death certs both in UK and USA it is now on my substack here https://callystarforth.substack.com/p/is-ai-misleading-us-by-design