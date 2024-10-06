Introduction

I reached out to Heart last month about the possibility for them to feature the Scottish COVID inquiry and they were more than happy to take on board the information. What’s presented here is a fantastic overview of the last 8 months testimony and an ideal place to start if you are hoping to inform anyone new to the many harrowing accounts which have been ignored or poorly covered by the media.

Support

Please help support Heart Publications by ordering physical copies for distribution and or committing to a very inexpensive annual subscription of £26.

https://www.heartpublications.co.uk/ordering-papers/

If you like to order copies of the latest Oct-Nov 2024 edition please email-admin@heartpublications.co.uk or call the office 01903 209383.

NB: I make no money from any of this. This is merely a call to support what is my view is a truly independent minded publication, sadly very much lacking in the UK since 2020.

Pamela Thomas testimony highlights

All of the featured testimonies within the article and more can be viewed in greater detail within my substack.

Bill Jolly testimony highlights

Micheleine Kane testimony highlights

Gillian Grant testimony highlights

Oct-Nov 2024 edition FREE to view online

https://www.heartpublications.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Oct-Nov-Whole-Paper.pdf

Thanks for reading.

End