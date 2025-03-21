Introduction
I felt it was important to highlight the phenomenal work ofwho has also been covering the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry and helping to lighten the load reporting on the world’s only official COVID-19 (and ongoing) inquiry to reveal the horrors of lockdown. Sadly, this has been a two man job for the best part of 18 months with much bigger platforms and voices point blank refusing to carry this information at all or only on a very inconsistent basis.
Part 1 | Impact of Lockdowns
Part 2 | Do Not Resuscitate
Part 3 | End of Life Drugs
Part 4 | COVID Misattribution
Part 5 | Summary & Conclusion
The NCI (National Citizens Inquiry) was a Canada-wide citizen-led and citizen-funded initiative to investigate the Canadian & provincial governments COVID-19 policies in a fair and impartial manner that was completely independent from all governments: https://theylied.ca/NCIcategories.shtml
Thank you for all your dedication and hard work.