NEW|Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Preliminary Hearing on Future Hearings
Update by Chair Lord Brailsford.
Introduction
Lord Brailsford, Chair of the Inquiry sets out next steps and outlines plans to hear from public bodies and organisations responsible for implementing government decisions in Scotland during ‘the pandemic.’
Scottish Ministers/Senior Advisors oral evidence sessions DELAYED.
Crimes evidenced at inquiry will go unpunished by the the chair.
‘‘I indicated in June 2025 at the end of the impact hearings that the inquiry would start and conclude it’s remaining hearings in 2026. I regret to adivse that that will not be possible.’’
‘‘I’ve seen occasionally reported in the media that some people impacted by the response to the pandemic want to see individuals held accountable, sentenced or even imprisoned.’’
‘‘I am not in power to make civil or criminal findings against anyone.’’
The full video can be viewed on the inquiry website here.
Scottish Daily Express update
Do the perpetrators directly involved ever talk to each other about what they did? Trying to gauge what's still going on inside their heads.