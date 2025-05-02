Introduction

Giving evidence is the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD).

Established in 1905, the NAFD represents the entire spectrum of funeral directing businesses, including independent and family-owned firms, co-operatives and major funeral groups, NAFD represents more than 4,100 UK funeral homes. It is the largest and most inclusive representative body for the UK funeral profession.

Witnesses:

James Blackburn, Head of Funerals, Scotmid Co-operative, Edinburgh.

Nick Britten, Communications Lead Scotland and Northen Ireland, NAFD.

Robert Tripney, Funeral service manager, Little’s, Glasgow.

Tim Purves, CEO of William Purves Funeral Directors and Scottish President of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD).

The sole statment is submitted by Timothy Purves (as NAFD Scottish President).

NB: These remarkable points were NOT covered during oral evidence.

‘‘We have not seen a significant increase in the number of cremations.’’

-Paragraph 20 of statement

‘‘A death would be classified as a COVID-19 death if the deceased had COVID-19 at any time within the past 30 days before dying. This meant that they might have had COVID-19, recovered, and then died.’’

-Pargraph 33 of statement

‘‘Although the pandemic was challenging for funeral directors, it was not as traumatic as other experiences in the industry throughout the years.’’

-Paragraph 53 of statement

Testimony highlights

Problems with guidance on funeral restrictions. Max 20 people. However this was clearly not applicable to other settings.

Families told they couldn’t say goodbye to loved ones.

People kicked out of funerals.

Indoor COVID rules same as outdoor.

Police enforced funeral restrictions.

Masks used even on the deceased.

An ongoing mental health crisis due to impact of funeral restrictions.

‘‘COVID was the first time i had ever had to turn round and say NO to a family…that they couldn’t say goodbye to their loved one.’’

-Robert Tripney

‘‘We had to go in and fish people back out and say…you need to come out…we really needed to tell then they have to leave.’’

‘‘During a service four police officers turned up in a car…they stopped the funeral while they counted the people that were there.’’

‘‘On two occasions i had members of my staff called out to a nursing home pulled over by the police asking why are you out?’’

‘‘We would always want to put a face mask on the deceased.’’

-Tim Purves

Statement highlights

‘‘In the Scottish Borders, on one occasion, four police officers responded to an outside funeral in a cemetery. They arrived in a car together because they had heard there were more than 20 people at the funeral and they halted the proceedings while they counted the number attending. My funeral director tried to hold them back, saying, "Can't you just count from here?" They refused and went right up to the front, halting the burial. While they counted the number of people my colleague said to them, "there's four of you in one car together, what is going on here?

-Paragraph 14

‘‘I do fear that we are beginning to, and we will continue to see, the effects that these restrictions have had on people's mental health because they were not being able to say goodbye in the proper way at a funeral.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘There was a lot of scaremongering in the news and we had no idea what we were dealing with. Tensions were always high.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘On two occasions, two of my staff members were pulled over by the police in the middle of the night while travelling to remove a deceased person from a house.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘From our perspective, we did not think it was right that a loved one who had not been able to see someone in a nursing home for the previous six months should be told they still cannot see them after they have died. Sadly, I have heard of this happening.’’

-Paragraph 28

