Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

11 Comments

User's avatar
Renee Green's avatar
Renee Green
7h

I have been learning about how disinformation works and have discovered a lot, which I plan to write about in the future. Regarding your focus on the events that occurred before this, particularly the effects of "another experiment," I believe this is at the core of the issue.

From the very beginning, there were observations made during the experiment, alongside reports regarding dangerous protocols that targeted vulnerable populations. This understandably led to a high death toll, illustrating the alleged severity of the so-called "deadly novel virus."" Additionally, from the onset, there have been instances of what could be termed forum shifting—efforts, whether intentional or not, by some to divert attention to other subjects, like discussing early treatments such as ivermectin. Emphasizing the early events is crucial, especially as we witness efforts to discredit your work. It's evident when you face cancellation by other "experts," who prefer to shift the conversation away from what you are discussing. Forum shifting represents just one facet of this disinformation campaign.

The following comes from an article that was posted in reply to one of my posts here on Substack.

Link to the article: https://www.minds.com/TheArchivist/blog/the-shill-sniper-toolkit-1084781412236357632

Quoted: "COINTELPRO Techniques for Dilution, Misdirection and Control of an Internet Forum

Technique #1 – ‘FORUM SLIDING’

If a very sensitive posting of a critical nature has been posted on a forum – it can be quickly removed from public view by ‘forum sliding.’ In this technique a number of unrelated posts are quietly prepositioned on the forum and allowed to ‘age.’ Each of these misdirectional forum postings can then be called upon at will to trigger a ‘forum slide.’ The second requirement is that several fake accounts exist, which can be called upon, to ensure that this technique is not exposed to the public. To trigger a ‘forum slide’ and ‘flush’ the critical post out of public view it is simply a matter of logging into each account both real and fake and then ‘replying’ to prepositined postings with a simple 1 or 2 line comment. This brings the unrelated postings to the top of the forum list, and the critical posting ‘slides’ down the front page, and quickly out of public view. Although it is difficult or impossible to censor the posting it is now lost in a sea of unrelated and unuseful postings. By this means it becomes effective to keep the readers of the forum reading unrelated and non-issue items."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
8h

I have emailed your posts far and wide and most of time I make a point of mentioning the murder of the vulnerable and elderly!?----https://rumble.com/v5d4805-mask-by-roy-mcintosh-video-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook..html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture