Introduction

Second session for the largest panel so far assembled at the inquiry featuring;

Professor David Miles, Professor of Financial Economics, Imperial College London

Professor James Wilson, Professor of Philosophy, University College London

Lord Sumption, historian and former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

Professor Michael Parker, Professor of Bioethics, University of Oxford

Professor Nicole Busby, Professor in Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow

Professor Paul Cairney, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of Stirling

Testimony highlights

List of human rights abused or even removed in Scotland because of the political decision to lockdown.

Article 2- The right to life. Article 3- Prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. Article 4- Prohibition of slavery. Article 5- Right to libery and security. Articles 6 and 7- The right to a fair trial no punishment without law. Article 8- The respect for private and family life. Article-9- Freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Article 10- Freedom of expression. Article 11-Freedom of assembly and association. Article 14- Prohibition of discrimination. Protocol 1, article 2- Right to education.

‘‘Article 3, here i was thinking about the safeuguarding of the human rights of people with mental disorder, if for example great power was placed in the hands of professionals..there were lower levels of scrutiny.’’

‘‘Some of these rights allow for NO LIMITATIONS they are ABSOLUTE (2,3 and 4)..most human rights are NOT absolute and CAN be restricted…albeit within certain limits.’’

‘‘I would argue that human rights treaties once ratified do place certain obligations on duty bearers including the executive and parliament to respect, protect and fulfill those rights.’’

‘‘The Scottish Government claims it adopts a human rights based approach in it’s policy making.’’

-Professor Nicole Busby

Application of human rights in UK

UK should leave ECHR.

‘‘There is LOTS of push-back on human rights generally.’’

‘‘We do see politicians say perhaps we should consider leaving the convention (ECHR).’’

Ethics advice during lockdown

Adhoc advice taken when it came to ‘vaccinating’ children with mRNA.

‘‘It seemed that when things came to ethics it was often very much an afterthought.’’

‘‘It seemed that adhoc ethics advice was taken for example on decisions around whether to recommend VACCINATION FOR CHILDREN.’’

-Professor James Wilson.

Lord Sumption on lockdown

Liberty ‘important’.

Social contact necessary for our wellbeing.

Health conditions adversely effected by lockdown.

Economy impacted by lockdown.

A ‘very serious’ failure of governance.

‘‘I do NOT believe that liberty is an absolute value. There are people who believe that but i’m NOT one of them.’’

‘‘The respect to each other’s autonomy we all owe to each other.’’

‘‘Social contact…should only be restricted only in fairly extreme circumstances.’’

‘‘I think it is absolutely essential to consider LESS RESTRICTIVE alternatives.’’

‘‘Were there less intrusive available remedies or alternatives?…i believe that there were and i think the failure to even consider those points (in England)..

..was a VERY SERIOUS FAILURE of government.’’

Another COVID lockdown in future?

Stuart Gayle KC asks about a full lockdown at some point in future and what scenario would justify it.

Lord Sumption supportive of another lockdown.

Lockdowns an assault on humanity.

Long term serious consequences of lockdown.

‘‘A good example is ebola…if you can imagine something which was almost 100% mortal but allowed a sufficient delay to enable some measures to be taken.’’

‘‘Is it conceivable that such a case might arise? the answer is yes it is.’’

‘‘I think that lockdowns were an assault on some of the most basic instincts of humanity.’’

‘‘(Lockdown) would have long term costs not just financial but societal and economic terms and were likely to be EXTREMELY SERIOUS.’’

Lord Sumptions BBC World at One interview from April 2020 can be viewed here.

Final comments-Swedish approach

Comparing Swedens approach to it’s Scandanavian neighbours.

‘‘NPI’s over the whole period over the whole crisis do not make a significant difference to outcomes.’’

NB: NPI’s do make a significant difference to outcomes if your goal is to harm and kill people en mass both physically and psychologically.

The European Journal of Public Health, Volume 34 mentioned by Lord Sumption can be viwed here. (Extract below).

Why no mention of death rates PRIOR to 2020?

Because there was no pandemic as advertised to the public and the admittedly seriously harmful lockdown assault policies killed already frail people in excess.

Statement highlights

‘‘The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which sets out a range of civil and political rights, is directly incorporated into UK law by the Human Rights Act 1998. The Scotland Act 1998 grants ECHR rights constitutional status in the devolved context by whic.

..the courts’, the legislature and the executive must each comply with human rights.’’

-1.1

‘‘Public health is one of the identified legitimate aims that may be invoked as a ground for limiting certain rights in order to allow a state to take measures dealing with a serious threat to the health of the population or individual members of the population.’’

-4.2

‘‘Lockdown led to significant harms to other groups — for example significantly worsening mental health and greatly reducing access to schooling for children.’’

-2.1

‘‘NPIs will leave some groups worse off at the same time at making other groups better off.’’

-2.2

‘‘Decisions to impose significant non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as stay-at-home orders, school closures, and border restrictions are not ethically justifiable in ordinary circumstances.’’

-5.1

‘‘The longstanding commitment to policing by consent provides important limits on the extent to which mandatory NPIs are enforceable in practice.16 Should the public mood turn against adherence to mandatory NPIs, and withdraw cooperation in ensuring their observance, the attempt to exert force against individuals who are caught in infraction of regulations many erode, rather than maintain, the public respect necessary for policing by consent.’’

-7.4

‘‘Attitudes towards lockdown are much more politicised than they were in 2020. As a result, it may be much more difficult to maintain public consensus on the need for lockdown or other mandatory NPIs in any future pandemic.’’

‘‘Vaccination too risks becoming politicised in the UK in a way that it has not been previously, as a result of a resurgent vaccine-sceptic movement.’’

-11.2

‘‘Go hard, and go early’,turned out to be advice that was better both practically and ethically than the principle of least intrusion — at least in the initial phases of the pandemic.’’

-12.3

The first panel session can be viewed here.

Thoughts

The ‘COVID pandemic’ facilitated the biggest abuses of human rights in living memory for the Western world and pretty much no one is talking about it.

In fact popular political ‘opposition’ from Farage to Badenoch to Kurten are all calling for the UK to leave the ECHR when it was the ECHR that exposed the crimes occuring in Scottish care homes. Any focus on ongoing inquiry revelations within the UK has been non existent.

I also see the ‘alternative’ COVID opposition pre-occupied with the biggest protest since lockdown being organised in relation to Labour’s push for mandatory digital i.d.

It bothers me there are so many people ‘speaking out’ but when it comes to our own ongoing public inquiries and what is being evidenced factually the silence is deafening. A reminder the world is up against COVID-19 The Great Reset and unless the roots are exposed nothing will change.

