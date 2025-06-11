NB: Video quality not the best due to software issues today.

Introduction

The inquiry now moves onto it’s final set of impact hearings covering equalities and human rights which will run from 10th till 20th June 2025 and will assess the following areas:

How lockdown and other restrictions impacted the ability of people in Scotland to exercise their human rights.

The human rights impacts of measures other than restrictions, such as testing, vaccination, outbreak management, and the supply, distribution and use of PPE.

Particular or disproportionate impacts on those who share one or more characteristics protected under the Equality Act 2010, including people with disabilities.

Particular or disproportionate impacts on those who share one or more characteristics not directly protected under the Equality Act 2010, such as socio-economic disadvantage, digital exclusion and geographical isolation.

Opening statement Stuart Gayle KC

How many articles exist within all media on the 300+ witnesses that have testified at the world’s only official COVID inquiry to hear directly from so many on the front-line? There are over 100 within my substack.

‘‘We consider this exercise albeit a long one has provided us with an unparalleled understanding of the impacts of the pandemic in Scotland and importantly a basis upon which we can critically consider the how, the when, the why the by whom and on what basis those strategic decisions were taken.’’

Session evidence

Alexander James Colquhoun is giving this statement on behalf of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain Scottish Section. At the time of the pandemic Mr.Colqhoun was the Chairman. He has since been promoted to Junior Vice President of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, which is a national role rather than a regional role for Scotland. The organisation has been around for almost 140 years. It is like a union for the travelling funfair industry.

‘‘No one from the show people community passed away directly because of COVID-19.’’

-Paragraph 57 of statement

Testimony highlights

Lockdown impacts.

Rules in England less stringent for operators.

‘COVID’ cases.

‘‘I had members on the phone in tears.’’

‘‘We had ALOT of people attend that fair...it was the best Burntisland fair there have ever been…and not one case (of COVID) was traced back to the fair.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘I think we were relatively lucky that, at the beginning, no one from the show people community passed away directly because of COVID-19 or anything else. But, as time went on, whether it be directly COVID- 19 or other things, people did pass away.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘During that six-week fair, Fife Council was keeping a close eye on us. The Council would send someone down every day to make sure we were doing as we were supposed to do. Not everyone in the Council agreed for having it on either and that was a challenge. We did not have one single case of COVID-19 linked back to that fair.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘Could fairgrounds have been operating earlier? Possibly yes. Given the information we have now I would say yes. We had thousands and thousands of people a week at Burntisland and not one case of COVID-19 went back to the Fair.’’

-Paragraph 101

Thoughts

Yet more evidence emerges ‘COVID’ was not as widespread nor as deadly as claimed by politicians, public health and the media. For more on this see the following compilation ‘COVID-19 at the Scottish COVID inquiry’ here. To the list can now be added the funfair industry, no ‘COVID’ deaths reported not even any ‘COVID’ cases. Wow!

I could find no media reports of this important evidence.

Thanks for stopping by. If you think this information is important like, share, comment and consider a 100% free subscription!

End