Introduction

Aoife Deery is currently the Senior Social Justice Policy Officer (Housing) for Citizens Advice Scotland and has held that role since December 2020. She started working for Citizens Advice Scotland in August 2019 as a Senior Energy Policy Officer. Prior to that held positions at Shelter Scotland and Aberdeen City Council.

Testimony highlights

I thought it was worth reporting on the dichotomy between the Scottish Government message to ''stay at home'' during lockdown whilst records numbers of people were being ILLEGALLY evicted from their homes. Many suffering a drop in earnings either through direct job losses or just being on furlough.

‘‘We found that, during the pandemic…a lot of private rented sector tenants were illegally evicted and removed from their homes.’’

-Paragraph 34 of statement

‘‘Shelter Scotland also saw illegal evictions , but I cannot remember if they witnessed a rise like we did. Their focus was on engaging with Police Scotland to recognise illegal eviction as a criminal matter , not civil.’’

-Paragraph 56 of statement

‘‘People were continuing to be evicted despite the rules.. ..despite the public health orders in place and often illegally evicted.’’

Statistics

A 72% increase in illegal evictions in 2020 compare to 2019.

The following report dicussed but not made available to viewers. Page-7 below.

Statement highlights

‘‘At Citizens Advice Scotland, we were concerned that people were not able to stay safely at home if they were being evicted. If we were aware that illegal evictions were taking place during the pandemic, then this would be the tip of the iceberg, as there would no doubt be a lot more not brought to our attention.’’

-Paragraph 35 of statement

The truth about illegal evictions in Scotland picture

A very sobering article on a topic that deserves much more attention.

‘‘We also saw many cases of tenants being asked to leave in response to reasonable requests for repairs.’’

‘‘Our research also told us that people’s safety was being threatened : in more than one case, the landlord threatened to ‘ send someone round’ if the tenant did not leave the property, often with very little notice. It’s unacceptable that anyone should feel unsafe in their home. This is an abuse of power against often vulnerable tenants.’

Build back better? Start with housing policy

An interesting article written by Ms.Deery in The Herald. A reoccuring theme from the Scottish inquiry evidence is one of 'building, back, better' a slogan straight from the World Economic Forum. I have counted at least two other occasions this has been mentioned.

Many thanks for your attention. Please help share this information.

End