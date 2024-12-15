Introduction
The Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations (GWSF) is the membership body for community-controlled housing associations (CCHAs) and co-operatives in west central Scotland. Its main purpose is to promote, represent and campaign on behalf of CCHAs and to share information and best practice. As at August 2024, there are 64 member associations in GWSF.
‘‘In some areas, the nearest supermarket is a bus or car journey away. They are "food deserts". During the pandemic, people were unable to access supermarkets without public transport or being given a lift by someone in another household. Even if people had the money to purchase food, they did not have the means to get there.’’
-Paragraph 2.1 (a)
‘‘Some people were scared to visit supermarkets.’’
-Paragraph 2.1 (b)
‘‘Support networks were lost in some communities, which impacted on mental health.’’
-Paragrapg 4.2 (a)
‘‘Tenants were socially isolated.’’
-Paragraph 4.2 (c)
‘‘Older people living in sheltered housing complexes were unable to access communal areas, and feared catching COVID-19, and so became socially isolated.’’
-Paragraph 4.2 (d)
‘‘Increases in anti-social behaviour complaints during the pandemic were linked to deteriorating mental health and people living in such close proximity to each other all of the time. People were less tolerant of their neighbours.’’
-Paragraph 4.2 (e)
‘‘There have been lasting impacts on mental health.’’
--Paragraph 4.2 (f)
