The broadcast of this morning's hearing was suspended due to a technical issue. The following witnesses’ oral evidence was therefore not heard.

Having read the statements of the above attendees i can now share some of that evidence. A shocking stand out admission from a medical doctor was that isolation policies killed more dementia patients than ‘COVID’. Dementia patients died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ in 2020.

‘‘People with dementia, an area I have worked in and know quite well, died of isolation more than they did of COVID-19.’’

-Dr Eman Hani

There were multiple concerns around human rights and ‘COVID vaccinations.’ Mask wearing harms were confirmed upon those living with learning disabilities and respiratory illnesses who then developed ‘COVID’ symptoms. The use of ‘unexpected’ DNACPR notices being applied to those living in care homes was also mentioned.

Danny Boyle BEMIS Scotland

Danny Boyle is Senior Parliamentary and Policy Officer with BEMIS and represent BEMIS in the Scottish Parliament, advocating for equality and diversity, and support member organisations in events addressing their priorities.

‘‘As an equalities and human rights organisation, our role is to advocate for our members, and to use our experience and knowledge..the general situation was playing out as we had predicted in relation to how people were finding it difficult to survive..Theoretically, this should mobilise the wheels of government and service provision to address both the COVID-19 deaths ..

and the excess or additional deaths, which may have been down to isolation due to their spouses dying or their families having moved away.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘The Polish community were hesitant about the vaccine, due to concerns about the vaccination content..

The Polish community is largely Catholic and there were concerns from them if any form of human embryos or genes were to be included. This caused them concern. Whether this was real or not was immaterial. This was their genuine concern.’’

-Paragraph 70

‘‘The legacy of the swine flu pandemic was also in some people's mind in the Polish community..

The vaccination which was given for this had poor side effects. Poland suffered badly from that pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 71

Dr Eman Hani

Dr Hani is Co-Chief Executive for the Central Scotland Regional Equality Council. She is a qualified medical doctor and also possesses a master's degree.

‘‘People with dementia, an area I have worked in and know quite well,

died of isolation more than they did of COVID-19.’’

-Pragraph 73

‘‘The impact the pandemic response had on the ability of CSREC's service users, in relation to their human rights, was unequal or dis- proportionate, in contrast to society as a whole.’’

-Paragraph 76

‘‘There were Black and African communities also with issues, many of whom were adamant that they were not taking the vaccine due to some historical issues with colonialism ..

when vaccines were used to kill them.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘When the world eventually did begin to open back up after lockdown, some of these groups reluctantly agreed to receive the vaccination.

They only did this because they could not travel by air back to their native countries without being able to prove they had had their vaccines.’’

-Paragraph 90

Mr.Mackay is General Manager of Grampian Regional Equality Council.

‘‘In our organisation's view, the loss of privacy during the pandemic had a devastating impact..

with lives lost and immense distress caused by the disruption of traditional mourning practices. Across different communities and cultures, these rituals play a crucial role in recognising a death, and the inability to observe them made an already painful experience even harder for those grieving.’’

-Paragraph 141

‘‘Funeral rituals are an essential part of the grieving process, and the loss of these traditions was deeply challenging.

Many people were unable to attend any kind of funeral service, or if they could, the experience was profoundly different from what it would normally have been. ‘‘

-Paragraph 142

Vivian Elric Honore

Vivian Honore is Chief Executive of the Fife Centre for Equalities and has been with the organisation for 10 years, previously serving as a Development Officer during the pandemic.

‘‘Our service user's freedoms were limited by social distancing rules, which restricted their ability to meet others.’’

-Paragraph 74

‘‘The requirement to wear PPE compounded communication issues and further hindered social interaction…

..For those in flats or sheltered housing, communication had to occur at a distance, while for individuals in their own homes, staff resorted to 'face-to-face' exchanges through windows…

..Within the team, staff often discussed how restrictive and unnatural this felt.’’

-Paragraph 75

‘‘Our service users raised concerns about restricted freedom of expression.’’

-Paragraph 77

‘‘Initially, this centred on face masks, particularly for individuals with disabilities or breathing conditions like COPD and asthma, who were not always listened to when..

..they were denied entry to various establishments because they had to wear a face mask.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘The COVID restrictions made it harder to maintain effective communication with people with learning disabilities or neurodivergent individuals.’’

-Paragraph 81

‘‘(Isolation) wwas especially difficult for people with learning disabilities.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘Some individuals expressed concerns about potential side effects and strongly believed that vaccination should remain a personal choice, rather than a mandate.’’

-Paragraph 104

‘‘Many people voiced reservations, particularly fears about the vaccine's impact on DNA or the perception that it had not be trialled effectively. Some hesitated due to reports of adverse reactions.’’

-Paragraph 105

‘‘Looking back, I believe that an open public discussion or dedicated forum would have been highly beneficial in..

..combating conspiracy theories and addressing genuine concerns about vaccine risks.’’

-Paragraph 112

‘‘Some service users, particularly those with autism spectrumdisorder (ASD)..

.. faced significant challenges wearing face masks

-Paragraph 118

‘‘Individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ASD, and hearing impairments faced additional challenges with mask-wearing..

..struggling to breathe and experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and coughing. These difficulties could limit physical activity, disrupt daily tasks, and even affect social interactions and emotional well-being.’’

-Paragraph 119

‘‘Many hard-of-hearing individuals who do not use BSL rely on lip reading,

.. and widespread mask use hindered their ability to communicate effectively.’’

-Paragraph 120

‘‘Many felt uncomfortable asking others to remove their masks, even if they struggled to communicate in settings like shops or other public spaces.’’

-Paragraph 121

‘‘Individuals with hearing impairments, hyperactivity, or sensory sensitivities, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), experienced increased social anxiety due to the widespread use of face coverings. Masks obscured facial expressions and hindered communication, making social interactions more difficult and heightening discomfort for many.’’

-Paragaph 122

‘‘Some of our clients and staff had parents or relatives living in care homes or receiving medical treatment with Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders in place. These are directives instructing healthcare providers not to perform CPR if the patient's heart or breathing stopped.’’

-Paragraph 127

‘‘For many, this was an unexpected and distressing development.’’

-Paragraph 128

‘‘Younger people were also deeply affected, particularly in terms of their mental health, education and homeschooling. As time passed, these consequences became even more evident.’’

-Paragraph 138

‘‘Many families with children are likely to continue facing the long- term effects of the pandemic, with children with disabilities being especially impacted. Lockdowns contributed to increased social anxiety, extended periods of isolation and academic setbacks. These challenges have had a lasting effect on their confidence and overall well-being, as many still struggle to move forward, even now, long after the height of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 159

‘‘Movement restrictions meant that many individuals were unable to organise or attend the funeral rites they would have normally held for their deceased relatives.’’

-Paragraph 165

