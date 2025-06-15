Introduction

I previously covered the 12th June morning session here with analysis of the statement evidence as due to ‘technical difficulties’ the live stream was unavailable. After my complaint was logged the footage has now been made available by the inquiry.

Testimony highlights- Danny Boyle-BEMIS

Pandemic seen on TV from Wuhan and then Italy.

April-June 2020 families in ‘dire circumstances’ due to lockdown.

COVID ‘vaccine’ and informed consent.

‘‘You are your staff were being told of tragic circumstances…particularly involving children.’’

-Stuart Gayle KC-Senior Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘We didn’t see our role as telling people they had to get the the vaccination.’’

-Danny Boyle

Thanks for taking an interest in the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth the the lockdown. Like, share and comment if you care about keeping this vital information alive!

End