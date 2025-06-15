Introduction
I previously covered the 12th June morning session here with analysis of the statement evidence as due to ‘technical difficulties’ the live stream was unavailable. After my complaint was logged the footage has now been made available by the inquiry.
Testimony highlights- Danny Boyle-BEMIS
Pandemic seen on TV from Wuhan and then Italy.
April-June 2020 families in ‘dire circumstances’ due to lockdown.
COVID ‘vaccine’ and informed consent.
‘‘You are your staff were being told of tragic circumstances…particularly involving children.’’
-Stuart Gayle KC-Senior Counsel to the inquiry
‘‘We didn’t see our role as telling people they had to get the the vaccination.’’
-Danny Boyle
Thanks for taking an interest in the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth the the lockdown. Like, share and comment if you care about keeping this vital information alive!
End
The 'covid' jab was going to be the subject of intense propaganda "as early as February 2020" - ref an Article by Will Jones in today's Daily Sceptic. FOI request.....revealing the State's machinations from the outset. 'The game was on' to paraphrase from Sherlock Holmes. So...a month before the actual lockdown was announced by Mr 'would be Churchill' Johnson, Ministers from the Dept for Culture Media and Sport met with the Chief Exec of ITV to explore possibility of pro vax messaging ( aka blatant propaganda)....positive support for 'the jab' in soaps like East Enders, which appeared, eg, in an episode in April 2021.
I don't think officials had to worry about giving the message out, it was there 24/7 courtesy of msm, and paid lackeys of the Government, like a 'celebrity'.