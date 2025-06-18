Biologyphenom

Arthur
4h

It is all by design ..., every negative impact! It was a plandemic, not a pandemic! Everything we're told is a lie! How much longer are people going to accept the lies as truth? The window for escaping the digital panopticom is closing rapidly!

Cygnet's avatar
Cygnet
3h

Here's a perfect example of why this inquiry is as FAKE as the pandemic:

"You say disabled people were being told they would not be ventilated if they contracted COVID, who was saying that to disabled persons?"

Now, it has been established that ventilation for people with breathing difficulties caused harm and death and was the WRONG treatment.

This was witnessed and reported on YouTube by a New York doctor very early on in April of 2020. (I suspect this information and channel was deleted/censored at some stage.)

So, for any intelligent person charged with being in a decision making role in a public inquiry, TO NOT KNOW ABOUT THE DANGERS OF VENTILATION is basically a crime in and of itself.

But to "double down" and employ this ignorance by pretending that the treatment "might have helped someone had it been offered." is simply breathtaking.

Ventilation was in fact a killing tool. It produced numbers of deaths - useful to those claiming a deadly virus was killing indiscriminately - when in fact the indiscriminate killing was being done with wrong treatments, end of life drugs, neglect and negligence: and by falsely labelling natural deaths with "covid' without evidence, upon the say so of a false positive test, without a doctor's assessment or sometimes with the coercion of relatives who were offered money/free funeral costs etc etc.to turn a blind eye as their very elderly, very poorly relative died not of cancer or diabetes or any other number of co-morbitities, but of the virus.

Criminal IS the word.

The inquiry is a clown show at this point. Very painful to witness and read about. Very much a kick in the teeth for everyone who lost loved ones or was jab injured.

Ps. Forced to sleep in one's own wheelchair is the most despicable acts of "care" I've ever heard of. Those responsible must be identified and sacked immediately without pension rights.

Otherwise, what's the POINT of any settlement inquiry???

