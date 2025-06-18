Introduction

Dr.Pauline Nolan (PhD Social Anthropology) is Head of Participation and Policy at Inclusion Scotland which is a national network of disabled people, their organisations and allies. Inclusion Scotland is a Disabled People’s Organisation run by disabled people themselves.

‘‘Many disabled people have experienced violations of their human rights as a direct and indirect consequence of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 38 of statement

‘‘Inclusion Scotland do not support segregation of disabled people into hospitals and treatment centres. This amounts to breech of freedom and independent living, but these returns were made without notice and without support.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘A deaf man contacted us to share his experience of waking up in the hospital after being unwell with COVID-19, only to find a DNACPR notice. The explanation given was that medical staff had been unable to consult him because he was deaf.’’

-Paragraph 71

Testimony highlights

‘COVID-19’ more deadly to people with learning disabilites

‘Health inequalities’ in my opinion were responsible for generating excess deaths in vulnerable groups not any novel pathogen. The Scottish report mentioned can be read here. Also see former Chief Executive of MENCAP Jackie O’Sullivan’s shocking unreported evidence at UK COVID-19 inquiry.

‘‘It’s quite a shocking figure..young people with a learning disability aged 18-34 were 30 TIMES more likely to die fo COVID than non disabled young adults.’’

2020-2022 ’COVID’ did it?

Social care provision ‘disappeared’

The perverse harms from erroneous ’health’ diktats laid bare once again.

Lack of health care and therapeutic services.

No social care support-No GPs-No hospital appointments.

‘‘There was someone who had to sleep in their wheelchair because they weren’t given the support to goto bed or to get up in the morning.’’

‘‘Lots of things disabled people use and need to manage their healthcare just disappeared.’’

School closures

Adverse impacts greater for disabled children and their families.

Lack of routine.

Lack of support for homeschooling.

Mental health decline increased isolation.

‘‘There were also reports that the anxiety (due to restrictions) could result in violent behaviour and self harm.’’

‘‘Others observed the emergence of vocal ticks and low mood.’’

Healthcare withdrawal/Default DNACPR

The protecting the vulnerable mantra shattered once again.

‘‘You say disabled people were being told they would not be ventilated if they contracted COVID, who was saying that to disabled persons?

-Graham Dunlop-Junior Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘Medical professionals, Public Health Scotland i think, Health Improvement Scotland. GPs were sending out letters, people were finding letters saying they had an anticipatory care plan done by their GP..with no consultation done with that person.’’

‘‘There was a deaf man that contacted us..when he came around he discovered a DNACPR and the reason given for that notice..the medics said they couldn’t communicate with him..no actual effort was made..shocking!’’

NHS Clinical Frailty Scale

Disabled people and elderly were discriminated against. During the SUMMER of 2020 after thousands of excess deaths had been recorded concerns were raised about the NHS Clinical Frailty Scale being applied.

‘‘There was a real concern that lots of disabled people who could be otherwise fit and healthy but had impairments and were managing conditions..could have been included.. and wouldn’t be treated.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘There was a significant lack of healthcare and therapeutic services, as many health centres stopped managing ongoing conditions and appointment availability drastically declined.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘Inclusion Scotland's Right's at Risk survey results highlight that an already precarious situation was significantly worsened by the onset of the pandemic. Around 30% of respondents reported that their social care support was either completely stopped or reduced —sometimes overnight and without warning—leaving them in dire circumstances. Some survey participants shared that they were forced to sleep in their wheelchairs or were left unable to get out of bed.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘Many people across Scotland continue to face uncertainty, as their care packages have not yet been reinstated. Some are even still being charged for services they no longer receive.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted essential systems and networks that disabled people relied on to meet their basic needs, including access to food and medicine.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘Our survey revealed that over half (53%) of respondents struggled to access food for themselves or those they care for. More than a quarter faced difficulties in obtaining necessary medicines to maintain their health.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘Many were unable to maintain their physical activity, leading to a greater impact on their impairments.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘Those with and without pre-existing mental health conditions found everyday life under lockdown extremely stressful. Alarmingly, 15 disabled respondents with existing mental health conditions reported feeling suicidal at the time they completed the survey, even though we had not asked about this.’’

-Paragraph 74

Thoughts

Another extremely shocking and powerful session. I could find no media reports of this evidence.

