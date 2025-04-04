Important testimony not previously covered in my substack. I could find no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports.

Introduction

VOCAL (Voice of Carers Across Lothian) supports and empowers unpaid carers in Edinburgh and Midlothian through individual support, information, training and access to services. Ruth Hendery is retired and joined VOCAL’s Board in February 2020. She has a fit and active thirty-year-old autistic son.

‘‘As operations were put on hold, many experienced a deterioration in their own conditions and those of those they cared for. Amongst the elderly living at home..

..this undoubtedly contributed to premature deaths.’’

-Paragraph 65 of statement

‘‘The psychological impact of lockdown and isolation and detachment from family support compounded the delayed recognition of emerging physical health needs..

..For many carers and those they cared for, this led to further deterioration in their physical health.’’

-Paragraph 67

Testimony highlights

Young carers education has taken a ‘‘hammering.’’

Social care services withdrawn during lockdown.

Lockdown health deterioration of carers and those they care for.

Unable to see autistic son for months and isolated for 6 days as close ‘COVID’ contact until 3 negative test results were returned.

End of life visitig rules ‘‘wicked.’’

‘‘That was WICKED and CRUEL (end of life visiting rules). I don’t know if you’d ever be able to enact those restrictions in ANY form again..not after we saw what was going on in Westminster.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘My thirty-year-old autistic son lives in a Camphill community and lockdown was initially very confusing for him. He has severe learning difficulties and is largely non-verbal. He really did not understand what was going on. He hated change and the staff were already struggling with reduced staffing levels so the upsets to routines played havoc in what we'd seen as a tranquil rural environment that well met our son's needs.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘Carers have typically been more involved in accessing medical services than the general population, often on behalf of the people they care for but also on their own behalf due to the pressure on their time to look after themselves. So, when lockdown first arrived and medical services were switched away from community to hospital-based services, carers were hit hard.’’

-Paragraph 64

‘‘Covid brought many frightening changes and uncertainties which undoubtedly contributed to people with fragile mental health struggling both with their own and their loved one's conditions and with accessing support as services were stopped, changed, and fragmented, leading to a marked deterioration.’’

-Paragraph 70

‘‘While some endured the loneliness and isolation but hoped the lockdown, with all its consequences for services, would have a short- term impact, what we now see is that services did not go back to the way they were, as a result of far more limited resources. The hard to reach are now even harder to reach.’’

-Paragraph 72

‘‘The situation for people in care homes, unable to see loved ones, was truly heartbreaking and should never be allowed to happen again…

..The cruelest restrictions were seen at end of life. In hospices where only minimal contact was allowed, many carers and close family had far worse experiences and were scarred with the restrictions placed on contact which seemed to defy logic in terms of risk management.’’

-Paragraph 75

‘‘Issues accessing medication and lengthening waiting lists added to carer concerns. Unable to access hospital services undoubtedly meant some were far sicker when they did get help and were far less likely to make a good recovery.’’

-Paragraph 77

‘‘Restrictions on being with loved ones in their last days were particularly cruel, and this experience has clearly scarred many carers.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘Many young carers lost education they will never be able to make up. Of course, we alsok now that many children simply won't be going back to school after such a prolonged period of dislocation and disruption.’’

-Paragraph 82

‘‘I am aware of one woman whose husband had a brain tumour and the family watched him die during Covid. They were only allowed to be with him one hour per day for the last five weeks of his life. At some point, a consultant said they would allow them an extra hour, one at a time. These restrictions had a huge impact in that three years on, the woman and her children still feel intense rage at losing such precious time.’’

-Paragraph 86

