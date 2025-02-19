Introduction

Day 1 of the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry's justice impact hearings.

The first witness is Stephen McGowan Deputy Crown Agent, Litigation, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) who investigate sudden, suspicious or unexplained deaths in Scotland. Mr.McGowan has been with COPFS since 1999 and in his current role since 2023.

‘‘It is clear from the figures the increase in deaths reported during and since the pandemic cannot be accounted for entirely by the requirement for certain deaths related to COVID-19 to be reported during the pandemic.’’

‘‘The number of deaths reported increased significantly. Though the figures are declining they are still at a level far above that seen in the pre-pandemic period.’’

COPFS data

Care home deaths linked to COVID-19 as per records held by the COVID Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT): December 2024.

Hospital deaths linked to COVID-19 as per records held by the COVID Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT): December 2024.

COVID-19 death investigation statistics: January 2025 (latest)

Total number of reports now with Covid Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT) = 6,016. Of these 4,769 (80%) are care home deaths.

Testimony highlights

Article 2 of ECHR requires deaths to be investigated.

Normal death reporting process altered at start of lockdown for ‘‘presumed’’ COVID-19 under special directive from the Lord Advocate.

‘‘We knew there was a pandemic as there was alot of (TV?) coverage.’’

COVID deaths team (CDIT) created to investigate from May 2020 AFTER there had been thousands of excess deaths in care homes.

3,000-4,000 extra deaths reported each year compared to pre pandemic.

In 2023-2024 there were 2,184 (20%) extra sudden, suspicious and unexplained death cases compared to pre-pandemic and 853 (15%) more post mortems.

Lockdown restrictions partly responsible extra death reports.

‘‘One of the reasons (there are so many deaths being repoted) is the way ‘the NHS changed’, there were less appointments in person..doctors became more reluctant to certify the deaths of their patient where they might not have seen them in person for extended periods of time because of the restrictions.’’

Statement highlights

Feedback from Scottish public on excess deaths consultation here.

