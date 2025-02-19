NEW|Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|18 Feb 2025
Stephen McGowan, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).
Introduction
Day 1 of the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry's justice impact hearings.
The first witness is Stephen McGowan Deputy Crown Agent, Litigation, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) who investigate sudden, suspicious or unexplained deaths in Scotland. Mr.McGowan has been with COPFS since 1999 and in his current role since 2023.
‘‘It is clear from the figures the increase in deaths reported during and since the pandemic cannot be accounted for entirely by the requirement for certain deaths related to COVID-19 to be reported during the pandemic.’’
‘‘The number of deaths reported increased significantly. Though the figures are declining they are still at a level far above that seen in the pre-pandemic period.’’
COPFS data
Care home deaths linked to COVID-19 as per records held by the COVID Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT): December 2024.
Hospital deaths linked to COVID-19 as per records held by the COVID Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT): December 2024.
COVID-19 death investigation statistics: January 2025 (latest)
Total number of reports now with Covid Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT) = 6,016. Of these 4,769 (80%) are care home deaths.
Testimony highlights
Article 2 of ECHR requires deaths to be investigated.
Normal death reporting process altered at start of lockdown for ‘‘presumed’’ COVID-19 under special directive from the Lord Advocate.
‘‘We knew there was a pandemic as there was alot of (TV?) coverage.’’
COVID deaths team (CDIT) created to investigate from May 2020 AFTER there had been thousands of excess deaths in care homes.
3,000-4,000 extra deaths reported each year compared to pre pandemic.
In 2023-2024 there were 2,184 (20%) extra sudden, suspicious and unexplained death cases compared to pre-pandemic and 853 (15%) more post mortems.
Lockdown restrictions partly responsible extra death reports.
‘‘One of the reasons (there are so many deaths being repoted) is the way ‘the NHS changed’, there were less appointments in person..doctors became more reluctant to certify the deaths of their patient where they might not have seen them in person for extended periods of time because of the restrictions.’’
Statement highlights
Along with adverse lockdown impacts i wonder what else could be involved in causing thousands more unexplained, suspicious or sudden death reports each year to COPFS from 2021-2025 compared to pre ’pandemic’?
I wonder if they will call the "Covid Investigation Team" to the sham hearings?
There have been massive problems getting GP appointments since 2020, and a lot of people have been put off even trying. Long waiting times at A&E and ambulance delays are also putting people off from asking for emergency help. Fuel and food prices have shot up, so cold and malnutrition are also possible factors.
I'm seriously wondering what proportion of the post-covid era excess deaths are due to vaccine damage and what to those other factors? But Covid itself was also seen as a possible factor causing some physical damage - how much (if any) I have no idea. Its gonna be tricky to break this all down.