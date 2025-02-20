Warning:Contains some harrowing details.

Joy Dunn represents the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) as an Industrial Officer and has held that role since 2011. PCS is the largest civil service trade union with 190,000 members across the United Kingdom. The majority of PCS members work in employers under the remit of the UK Government such as HMRC, DWP and the Home Office.

‘‘One thing that was very evident in 2020 and 2021 was a major reduction in sickness-related absence from COPFS. That might seem counter-intuitive since there was a pandemic ongoing.’’

Not covered during oral evidence was the following.

‘‘There was one member of staff, working in VIA, who died of a stroke while working from home. No managers or team members had checked in on her, and nobody noticed until she failed to attend a meeting the following day.’’

Testimony highlights

Lack of compliance with ‘COVID protections.’

‘Lip service’ paid by some staff to social distancing.

Contempt of court charge in place if non compliant with masks etc upto 2 years in prison

Staff sickness post ‘pandemic’ now much worse due to ‘backlogs.’

‘Enduring impact’ of lockdown measures.

‘‘There was a REDUCTION in (staff) sickness related absence.’’ (during the peak of the pandemic.)

‘‘Since we’ve come out the pandemic the workplace stress, mental health and wellbeing sickness absence is going up again.’’

‘‘(staff) Sickness levels around mental health and well-being are actually quite shocking now..particularly in the Crown Office.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The Covid Deaths Investigation Team is obviously a new team that was set up during the pandemic and remains in existence. This is arguably a new service; Covid deaths would not normally have been within the remit of COPFS to investigate.’’

‘‘The reduction in stress-related sickness absence totally reversed itself when the courts resumed and now the levels of stress-related absence in COPFS are even higher than they were in 2019.’’

‘‘In SCTS, the list of impacts is endless; some staff had bereavements, some staff were very unwell, others felt the whole thing was an over- reaction and were not overly concerned.’’

‘‘In terms of social distancing in COPFS, it was felt to an extent that lip service was paid to it. Architects looked at floor plans and marked desks and areas as unusable due to distancing requirements. Most staff tried to abide by this, but some didn't bother, and there was no enforcement which meant that in practice, it was treated as optional. Likewise, masking was not universally adopted.’’

"I've had members of staff crying to me because of the pressures of their daily tasks and a lot of it does come down to us putting the pressure on ourselves because we want to see the job being done well...and I think it is going to get worse here because we don't have enough staff and we don't seem to be getting more staff. "

‘‘COPFS did not test staff. Test kits were procured, but only delivered to offices if the managers of those offices asked for them…There was advice that staff should test at home each day before travelling to an office - staff were even allowed to take office test kits home for this purpose - but anecdotally it does not appear that this advice was rigorously followed.’’

‘‘Those who chose not to vaccinate generally did not advertise this fact. COPFS and SCTS did not seek proof of vaccination from anyone.’’

‘‘Mortuary capacity was a real bottleneck on the progression of deaths work in recent years. Only a doctor or pathologist can legally confirm cause of death in Scotland, and at the height of the pandemic there just wasn't enough mortuary capacity for this to be done quickly.’’

‘‘Our reps recall a lot of complaints from lawyers about a lack of distancing in court. As noted elsewhere the vast majority of Covid safety rules were not well enforced within in SCTS buildings, meaning they were more like suggestions. Also, Sheriffs were very reluctant to allow masking in court.’’

Relevant deaths ‘invovling’ COVID-19

Despite the alleged coughing, spitting and lax adherence to social distancing, testing and masks.

According to Police Scotland no officers are recorded as having died from COVID-19.

