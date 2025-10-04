NEW|Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|2 Oct 2025 (morning session)
Panel. Former Supreme Court Justice Lord Jonathan Sumption. Professor David Miles. Professor James Wilson. Professor Michael Parker. Professor Nicole Busby. Professor Paul Cairney
Introduction
Final day for the largest panel so far assembled at the inquiry featuring;
Professor David Miles, Professor of Financial Economics, Imperial College London
Professor James Wilson, Professor of Philosophy, University College London
Lord Sumption, historian and former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom
Professor Michael Parker, Professor of Bioethics, University of Oxford
Professor Nicole Busby, Professor in Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow
Professor Paul Cairney, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of Stirling
Testimony highlights
Human rights considerations Professor Nicole Busby
Vaccine passports.
Objection to vaccination on principle. (Religious grounds etc)
Mandatory vaccination for employement and travel.
‘‘The right to life (article 2) could potentially be engaged in this context (not willing to be vaccinated) but hasn’t been.’’
‘‘Someone who works with particularly vulnerable populations who refuses to be vaccinated there probably are VERY GOOD human rights grounds, you could engage article 2 here in saying we have to protect the right to life of the people potentially exposed to the individual.’’
‘‘I would be very reluctant to say that human rights arguments could be used in such away as to act as a restriction in someones employment opportunities and ability to travel that might seem punitive..the objections there are too strong.’’
‘‘I would be hesistant to say that we could use generally those human rights objections to prohibit on a wide scale those type’s of activities.’’
Ethical considerations-Professor Michael Parker
Unvaccinated should be discriminated against.
Refusing to wash hands preparing raw food compared to refusing vaccination.
Refusing to wear a hard hat on a building site compared to refusing vaccination.
Stuart Gayle KC referred to unvaccinated as smokers in a flammable environment.
Responsibility on employers.
Requirement at John’s Hopkin’s University to accept flu vaccine.
Mandatory vaccinations for care home workers.
Relatives morally obliged to be jabbed to see relative in care home.
‘‘What are the options for ‘‘task shifting’’ can (unvaccinated) people be employed in a way that minimises harms?’’
‘‘It’s not impossible and not unreasonable to place restrictions on someone’s opportunity for employement and their freedom within that domain.’’
‘‘There will be times i imagine when it will be appropriate to say this is not a job that can be done by someone who refuses to...do certain things.’’ (being unvaccinated)
‘‘Were the vaccine shown to be transmission blocking..i do think there are circumstances in which it would be reasonable to say you can’t work here unless you have a vaccine.’’
Test and trace-Professor James Wilson
Reasonable to require people to be monitored by public health.
‘Intrusive’ public health policies permissable for the greater good.
Personal privacy should be weakeaned for public health.
‘‘In the context of a public health emergency..the boundaries of personal privacy and the ability to control information of yourself need to be WEAKENED somewhat.’’
Vaccination for employment-Professor David Miles
Agrees with jab mandates in workplace.
‘‘I very much agree with what has been said already.’’
‘‘Some people may find it difficult to conform with and ultimately they may not be able to play the role then and that seems a perfectly reasonable thing to introduce.’’
Vaccine passports-Lord Sumption
No ethical issues. Agrees with previous comments.
Vaccinated safer to be around than unvaccinated.
Frequent testing of the unvaccinated an alternative measure.
NHS vaccine mandate opposed in England.
Easier to enforce vaccine mandate in nightclubs and travel as non coercive.
‘‘Potentially a ban on employment in some areas of people who have NOT been vaccinated might engage article 8 (right to privacy) it might engage article 10 (freedom of expression) it probably DOES engage article 14 (discrimination).’’
‘‘As i understand it those who have been vaccinated, if they do transmit the pathogen it has a much lower viral load.’’
‘‘An attempt was in fact made to require doctors in the NHS (England) to have been vaccinated and a sufficiently large number of doctors objected and said they would rather leave the service.’’
Thoughts
Some truly chilling testimony in 2025 from human rights advocates, ethics advisors, philosophers etc given the now proven severe harms accrued in the UK from COVID ‘vaccinations’ without ANY credible proof they’ve saved a single life!
‘Lessons are being learned’…
Coerced vaccination permissable.
Loss of employment for refusing vaccination permissable.
Unvaccinated can be threat to most vulnerable (who will be the most vaccinated).
Unvaccinated should be discriminated against with ‘‘task shifting.’’
Loss of privacy permissable in public health emergencies.
Vaccine passports permissable to access voluntary services.
Thanks for your attention.
Like, share and comment if you care.
End
That’s a lot of experts gathered in one room to tell us that we’re meat on a stick and will be injected or unemployable when they deem it appropriate.
I bet they’re loads of fun at dinner parties. Doesn’t it make you want to sit down with them and pick their big, naturally superior brains? Stable geniuses.
Apparently, overweight people are said to have a higher viral load too. But I never hear about restrictions being placed on them for transmitting their loads all over the place. Of course, I don’t believe any of it because most people received saline — another word for saline is placebo. Placebos are known to have great results, by the way.