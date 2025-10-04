Introduction

Final session for the largest panel so far assembled at the inquiry featuring;

Professor David Miles, Professor of Financial Economics, Imperial College London

Professor James Wilson, Professor of Philosophy, University College London

Lord Sumption, historian and former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

Professor Michael Parker, Professor of Bioethics, University of Oxford

Professor Nicole Busby, Professor in Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow

Professor Paul Cairney, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of Stirling

Testimony highlights

Lord Sumption

Value of debate.

Victorian government suspended parliament.

Improving debate ‘next time.’

‘‘It is characteristic of authoritarian solutions to complex problems that you tend to regard debate as a distraction and potentially as treachery because it undermines decision making. The extreme example of that being perhaps the decision of the Victoria government in Australia to suspend parliament altogether throughout the pandemic.’’

‘‘That tells you what they thought about the value of debate on these matters.’’

Care home lockdown

Were restrictions justified?

Lockdowns worsen existing health issues for care home residents.

Global care home errors.

‘‘The problem with locking them down is that it will ACCELERATE other health issues…in particular dementia.’’

‘‘In britain we got ALOT of things wrong about care homes, so did almost every other country, certainly in Europe.’’

‘‘Sweden got care home problems badly wrong.’’

Care home restrictions

Mandatory or voluntary measures?

Rights of residents and families.

‘‘There were instances (in England) where families sought to do that (remove relative from a care home due to welfare issues) and were PREVENTED by the care home authorities.’’

‘‘Some of those incidents were regrettable.’’

Cost of lockdown-Professor David Miles

A doubling in NHS waiting lists.

An ‘Explosion’ of mental health problems in young people.

£150 BILLION policy spend because of lockdown.

‘‘The number of young people on sickness benefits at the highest level because they have no capability to look for work because of mental health problems has EXPLODED.’’

Thoughts

What has been stated…

The ‘pandemic’ exposed authoritarian regimes functioning as democracies. Lockdown restrictions in care homes accelerated the health decline of residents who were already extremely frail. People living with dementia in care homes were adversely effected by the lockdown restrictions most. (Thereafter died the most ‘involving COVID’). ‘Mistakes were made’ on a global scale when it came to care homes. Some families attempting to remove a loved one from a care home in the Uk during lockdown on welfare ground were prohibited by care authorities. A doubling of NHS wait lists and an explosion in mental health conditions in young people due to lockdown.

The inquiry returns 3rd March 2026 and soon-after will hear from ‘decision makers.’

