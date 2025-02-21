Introduction

JustRight Scotland was established in 2017 by an experienced group of human rights lawyers using the law to defend and extend people's rights, working collaboratively with legal and non-legal partners across Scotland towards the shared aims of increasing access to justice, reducing inequality, and developing models of collaborative social justice.

Once more the ‘protecting the vulnerable’ narrative is completely shattered. NB: Almost all of the statement evidence below was omitted from the oral testimony.

‘‘The strategic response to the pandemic by the Scottish Government and public authorities, has exacerbated existing inequalities, primarily by making the people JRS works with - who were already excluded and marginalised - more vulnerable and isolated.’’

‘‘The COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it by the UK and Scottish governments has led to a cost-of-living crisis which is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable in society.’’

Testimony highlights

Adverse lockdown impacts on domestic abuse survivors.

‘Complex issues’ arising due to lockdown.

In future a more ‘‘nuanced lockdown’’ maybe required.

‘‘What increased was the urgent nature of the referrals we were getting.’’

A very revealling set of remarks from chair of the inquiry Lord Brailsford.

‘‘Rather than a blanket lockdown…if we were in a situation whereby in the event of a very serious illness based pandemic..you would still have a system whereby as much of normal civil society as it existed before continued to function.’’

Statement highlights

Impact of COVID-19 on Disabled People-paragraph 59

30% of (800) respondents said that the social care support that they received was either stopped completely or reduced at the start of the pandemic.

Parents of children with additional support needs said they felt `abandoned' and noted the lack of support for disabled children who were not attending school. This led in some cases to increased anxiety which sometimes resulted in violent behaviour or self-harm.

Over half (53%) of respondents experienced difficulties accessing food for themselves or those that they care for.

Over a quarter of respondents reported having difficulty in obtaining the medicines needed to maintain their health.

‘‘JRS recognises the Scottish Government's binding obligations to uphold human rights (including the state's positive obligations to give effect to these rights) as set out in the European Convention on Human Rights, including the rights to life (Article 2), freedom from degrading treatment (Article 3), liberty and access tojustice (Articles 5 and 6), and dignity and respect for private and family life (Article 8).’’

‘‘As we witnessed the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on particular groups, JRS's position is that these obligations apply regardless of whether specific emergency measures are introduced, or ordinary measures retained during a crisis. Some of these rights — for example, Articles 2 and 3 — are absolute rights which cannot be limited by state action.’’

‘‘COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the operation of the criminal justice system in Scotland and elsewhere and increased gaps in access to justice.’’

‘‘Disabled people were most likely to have experienced a reduction in earnings through redundancy, a reduction in hours, or being furloughed from a job in a shut-down sector.’’

‘‘The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry aims to "establish the facts, identify the lessons that need to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish Ministers, so we are better prepared in future". To achieve this aim, JRS believes the Inquiry will need to consider the multiple and compounding discriminations experienced by individuals and to ensure that any recommendations made are fit for purpose for those who need them the most.’’

