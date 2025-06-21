This is quite a stacked session which took 8 hours to compile!

Introduction

Professor Angela O’Hagan is Chair of The Scottish Human Rights Commission which is Scotland's National Human Rights Institution. Established by the Scottish Commission for Human Rights Act 2006, and operational since 10 December 2008, it fulfils a broad statutory mandate to promote and protect people's rights and hold government and public bodies to account for their human rights obligation.

Thoughts

The biggest assault in living memory for the rights of Scottish citizens is summed up in the following two paragraphs. eg-Those that oversaw crimes against humanity, they have left their posts, all evidence has been deleted and is now irretrievable. First the Whatsapp scandal and now this!

‘‘None of those with executive or delegated responsibility during the Inquiry period are still with the Commission. The turnover of staff means that the organisation has lost a significant amount of its institutional memory.’’

-Paragraph 31 of statement

‘‘Most of the email communication relating to the relevant time period will have been automatically deleted or is otherwise not retrievable. This includes the emails of key members of staff both current and former, for the period 01/01/20-13/12/22.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘Meetings with government officials and other stakeholders are not minuted. We do not have access to notes kept by former staff members of meetings with government officials.’’

-Paragraph 46

What is Rule 8?

This has relevance for what is to come. In August 2022, the Inquiry issued Do Not Destroy letters to 152 organisations and individuals it considered may hold information relevant to the Inquiry’s work. The purpose of these letters was to remind those parties to ensure they retain all information they consider may be relevant to the Inquiry’s Terms of Reference, across all communications platforms. This was intended to ensure, as far as possible, that the appropriate information is made available as the Inquiry continues its investigations. A Rule 8 request is for the voluntary provision of records and evidence.

Testimony highlights

Rule 8 request for evidence

I thought this was an excellent cross examination by Stuart Gayle KC who genuinely seems irked by what is being stated.

Human rights officials in charge during ‘COVID’ are no longer with the commission which mean all data gathered (email, written, anecdotal) during ‘the pandemic period’ has been lost!

Crucial meetings with ministers were also not minuted.

‘‘What is presented in this document cannot be vouched as an exhaustive account of the commissions work.’’

‘‘When an individual leaves their files, they go aswell..off the main server.’’

-Professor O’Hagan

‘‘It might be thought slightly strange where meeting were with government officials were NOT minuted given these were meetings that involved discussion of matters of considerable importance.’’

-Stuart Gayle KC- Senior Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘If those minutes exsited and had been stored in files that related to staff or commissioners or the chair who are no longer there then those materials have been archived..and the archiving system doesn’t hold onto materials for this length of time.’’

-Professor O’Hagan

Lockdown impacted ALL human rights

The elderly and vulnerable were particularly put at risk from human rights abuses. This was known about the first MONTH of lockdown.

‘‘Anyone would be hard pushed to think of a human right that wasn’t engaged or going to be engaged in what was to come…in what was to be significant interferences with people’s fundamental human rights and freedoms.’’

‘‘From the outset the Scottish Human Rights Commission was very clear..whether that was lockdown or illness..some groups would be having very different experiences on the basis of the structural discrimination..of disability, age etc’’

Richard Leonard MSP concerns

After voting in March 2020 to support the incarceration of Scotland’s care home residents by June 2020, (subsequent to thousands of excess deaths as ‘COVID’ recorded) Labour MSP Richard Leonard expressed concern with regards to the human rights of those living in care homes.

Emergency Coronavirus legislation

Was introduced without any consultation with the Commission.

Lockdown measures needed to be lawful, necessary and proportionate.

‘‘The Scottish Human Rights Commission had NOT had any sight of the Scottish specific legislation prior to it being introduced to the Scottish Parliament.’’

‘‘The Scottish Human Rights Commission was clear taking emergency measures WAS permissable within the human rights framework but they should strictly go no further than is necessary.’’

Blanket no treatment DNACPR policies without discussions

For those in hospital and in care homes.

‘Revised CMO guidance’ 13th July 2020 after thousands of excess deaths but no evidence of any pro-active follow up! The policy continued.

‘‘The Commissions intervention did result in a change to the guidance.’’

‘‘Blanket policies are NOT permissable (under human rights law).’’

-Professor O’Hagan

‘‘The inquiry has heard a considerable amount of evidence POST July 2020 of the issuing of DNACPR notices in circumstances without sufficient consultation with the patient or their family.’’

-Stuart Gayle-KC-Senior Counsel to the inquiry

Care homes

Human rights issues raised from July 2020. Articles 2,3,8 and 14 of the ECHR.

Care home guidance changed October 2020 but ‘fell short’ of addressing concerns. NB: Scotland’s second Lockdown was 5th Jan 2021 and AFTER the ‘vaccine’.

‘‘It was clear to the commission, clear to anyone that support and treatment of people in care homes was an area of considerable conern.’’

‘‘The right to life, article 2 of the convention…article 8 the right to private and family life aswell.’’

‘‘There had to be attention to whether residents of care homes were afforded equal access to hospital treatment…whether clinical guidance was appropriate.’’

‘‘Our analysis at that time focused on the need for an effective investigation into deaths in care homes highlighting the article 2 requirements.’’

‘‘The commission warned against blanket decision making.’’

‘‘Our concern was the (updated) guidance failed to explicitly reference the human rights of care home residents and their families.’’

‘‘When you have guidance that doesn’t explicitly reference human rights requirements you have the danger then a blanket approach is adopted as a default position.’’

Lockdown impact on prisoners. Mental health decline, self harm and suicidal ideation. The disturbing Prisoner Let’s be Heard consultation responses can be viewed here.

‘‘Restrictive measures remained in place within the prison population for alot longer than the general population.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Judith Robertson (former chair) made clear that there would likely be a number of human rights issues arising, noting that the time period any new powers remained in force and the mechanisms for reviewing the use of lockdown-related powers required particular attention.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘Typically, a meeting would be arranged between the relevant government official or Cabinet Secretary with an outline of what was to be discussed, for example, to discuss the human rights implications of the proposed Covid certification scheme.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘Richard Leonard MSP wrote to us concerning the human rights of people in care homes on 11 June 2020. In response, we published a statement on human rights in care homes where we stated that the situation experienced in care homes raised a number of serious concerns under Article 2 ECHR, which protects the right to life.’’

-Paragraph 49 of statement

‘‘Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP wrote to us on 24 September 2021 outlining his concerns regarding the introduction of COVID vaccine certification, and requesting that the Commission make use of its inquiry power.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘We highlighted concerns regarding the disproportionate impact of the virus and responses to tackle it on certain groups, including people with protected characteristics.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘We also supported the analysis of the Children and Young Persons' Commissioner Scotland raising concerns about the disproportionate impacts of restrictions on children.’’

-Paragraph 58

Lessons learned

Final sobering remarks.

‘‘Judith Robertson provided the following reflection, which neatly summarises our current view, on whether the Scottish Government had undertaken sufficient equalities and human rights impact assessments of legislation and policy changes:

"On balance, I would not say that there has been a systematic, thorough and coherent equalities and human rights impact assessment of every decision that has been made in relation to the pandemic —

..I could not say that, to be honest. However, in broad terms, consideration has been given to human rights, although obviously more could be done. "

-Paragraph 86

Thanks for taking an interest in world leading inquiry evidence which even 2 years on continues to reveal many raw truths to the lockdown. I could find no media reports of this astonishing evidence!

