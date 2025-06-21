Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

8 Comments

User's avatar
FERRIER V's avatar
FERRIER V
7h

A very interesting chapter indeed, and one that should be of interest to historians studying the period in the future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by biologyphenom and others
Claire's avatar
Claire
5h

What is more upsetting is that not enough in humanity care about these issues because if enough cared, this would end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture