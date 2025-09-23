Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

21 Comments

User's avatar
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1h

We had increased suicide rates among the teenagers from lockdowns and other "we care measures", esp males-but no one is looking...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Tim West's avatar
Tim West
6h

This is ridiculous. This may as well have been all prepared by the WHO itself.

False positives?

Were some of the witch tests ‘false positives’ too?

Some of Jack the Ripper’s healing techniques were no more effective than doing nothing?

The 100% hoax virus scam, the sadistic ritual humiliation / deliberately damaging masking, the intentionally destructive lockdowns, every aspect of this massive assault was obviously and clearly deliberate in every way.

i can’t share a post like this with no editorial calling out the contagion promoting lies !

☹️

I will share everything I can. But this inquiry is designed to paint a false picture of a failed response to a health crisis to cover-up a military assault that never had anything to do with health at any point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by biologyphenom and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture