Second session from the 22nd September with Dr.Croft. The first 90mins predominanly taken up discussing PPE/face masks with the Royal College of Nursing staunch proponents. The final 90mins focused on RCT evidence vs other forms of evidence in relation to NPI’s.

Testimony highlights

No benefits using N95 respirator vs surgical mask in hospitals and care homes.

Healthcare workers were NOT ‘under-protected.’

Bangladesh RCT study on masks. No benefit shown mask vs no mask.

‘‘Respirators in an acute emergency setting in a pandemic were not any more effective than masks in preventing the acquisiation of acute respiratory illness.’’

A recent Sept 2025 University of Coventry study on masks can be viewed here.

Helsinki declaration

Constent to medical trials.

‘‘The Helsinki Declaration came in after the second world war when it was realised experimentation had gone on in Nazi establishments on humans and this was felt to be wholly unacceptable.’’

I think it’s worth mentioning Anna and Donald McPherson’s unique evidence at the Scottish inquiry when during lockdown selective DNRs were applied and associated with the policies deployed in Nazi Germany.

‘‘That sort of thing went on in Germany during the war.’’

In another session retired NHS nurse of 41 years Marion McParland also stated:

‘‘A dictatorship appeared to be in place.’’

Back to the inquiry…

RCT evidence vs other evidence

College of Paramedics challenges RCT as the gold standard and is ‘problematic.’

‘‘Randomised controlled trials are the only source of reliable evidence for guiding clinical practise.’’

‘‘It’s not a personal decision of mine it’s taught to all medical students..t he very best sort of evidence is derived from randomised controlled trials.’’

Face masks

No RCT evidence to support masking outside of hospital setting.

‘‘The updated evidence as of 2023 and the conclusion was medical surgical masks vs no mask s in the community were’nt shown to be especially beneficial.’’

Lockdown part-1

‘Dangerous’ lockdown failed in China in 2009 yet still used for ‘sars-cov-2’

Adverse consequences from lockdown in the UK ongoing.

‘‘In China they undertook this draconian measure for containing sars..tha was LOCKDOWN… there was no evidence that approach was effective without causing GRAVE HARM at the same time.’’

‘‘It was followed in this country.. and we live with the consequences now.’’

Lockdown part-2

Lockdowns are based on no science.

Contact tracing an experiment and not supported by evidence.

Contact tracing abandoned in UK at huge cost of £14 billion.

Societal harms of contact tracing due to false positives.

‘‘There is no evidence from good quality research to support (lockdown) as a measure containing or slowing the spread of respiratory infections.’’

‘‘Lockdowns are not an appropriate response.’’

‘‘It’s not prudent to adopt such expensive techno measures (contact tracing) when they haven’t been properly trialled.’’

‘‘There were a very very great number FALSE POSITIVES thrown up by the contact tracing scheme…alot of people were self isolating needlessly.’’

‘‘I don’t think there is ANY evidence (contact tracing) had any impact whatsoever.’’

A future response

Question from Scottish Ministers-What are government’s supposed to do?

Lockdowns untried and draconian.

Swedish approach preferred.

Precautionary principles.

‘‘The measures that were adopted in the name of the precautionary principle were such that in some respects they caused MORE DAMAGE.’’

Thoughts

I noticed many of the core particpants groups are still depserate for Dr.Croft to submit to the effectiveness of face masks despite despite consistent testimony at the inquiry outlining how harmful masking was to every demographic in Scotland. The inquiry was also constantly probing the legitimacy of RCT evidence which was stated to be a ‘narrow view.’

Why is it difficult for so many to accept THE science and move on?

