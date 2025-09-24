Introduction

Testimony highlights

Limitations of testing.

Defintions used by countries determined the ‘COVID’ death rate.

Detection of viral RNA NOT an indicator someone is infectious.

‘‘In New Zealand they were obviously using a very strict definition of what a COVID death was and that might further downstream have led to them declaring FEWER COVID deaths.’’

Q-‘‘Does the detection of viral RNA mean a person is infectious?

‘‘No ..PCR tests are detecting viral RNA and fragments of viral RNA may still be circulating in the blood after the person is no longer acutely infectious.’’

COVID ‘vaccination’ forever

Public understanding of vaccination.

‘‘They (public) weren’t anticipating that they would be going for Spring and Autumn booster ad infinitum .’’

Questions from Scottish Ministers

Conflicts of interest in those promoting COVID ‘vaccines.’

Highlighted segment below not mentioned during oral evidence.

Efficacy of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ on ‘COVID’ death rates

No gold standard evidence in 5 years to prove any lives were saved.

WHO claim 27,000 lives saved in Scotland.

‘‘It remains unclear as to whether or not COVID-19 vaccination has resulted in fewer deaths from COVID-19”.

‘‘I have to take issue that i am somehow departing from the scientific consensus what i was doing was simply quoting the Cochrane review.’

Safety of ‘COVID-19 vaccines’

Limitations to UKMHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Historical under-reporting of adverse events upto 90%.

Early 2023 MHRA suspended publication of COVID vaccine adverse event reports. No reason given. Dec 2022 report was removed from the MHRA website.

‘‘What we see is the tip of the iceberg.’’

‘‘There was an ENORMOUS amount of (adverse reaction) reporting going on…much of it due to genuine safety matters arising.’’

Do ‘COVID vaccine’ benefits outweigh the risks?

‘COVID vaccination’ benefits outweighs the risks in the very elderly and vulnerable categories.

Harms to healthy children from ‘vaccination’ greater than any benefit.

‘‘The risk of severe ilness or death from COVID-19 in children is effectively ZERO.’’

‘‘That would be a situation where potentially the anticipated benefit from the vaccine wouldn’t be that great…the balance of risk/benefit is then tilted AGAINST the vaccine for those particular groups.’’

Adverse event reports

Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna 2900+ death reports.

23% of people reportedly suffered a serious reaction.

Non gene technology vaccine Novavax (Nuvaxovid) only 527 adverse reports in total, 125 serious with no deaths.

‘‘Everyday they change, they’re always going up and up …because people are reporting all the time.’’

‘‘Astrazeneca 250,473 reports.’’

‘‘The number of adverse reactions in total is 889,811.’’

‘‘194,279 SERIOUS adverse drug reactions.’’

‘‘The total number of reports with a FATAL outcome following Astrazeneca vaccine is now 1,526.’’

‘‘So VERY LARGE numbers.’’

‘‘Pfizer reported deaths are 937 …total reactions 519,000.’’

‘‘Moderna total reported deaths are 108 …total number of adverse reactions 143,000.’’

‘‘The Scottish Vaccine Injury Group they say that the total number of suspected adverse reactions is at 1 MILLION 618,236 reported by nearly half a million individuals.. 370,405 were reported as SERIOUS and there were 2,931 deaths reported.’’

Thoughts

What has been stated so far..

‘COVID’ death reports can be manipulated depending on definitions used. ‘Testing’ for ‘COVID’ unreliable. ‘Testing positive’ doesn’t prove you are a threat to anyone. No credible proof ‘COVID vaccinations’ have saved any lives. Over 1 million ‘COVID vaccination’ adverse events reports in the UK. Hundreds of thousands of SERIOUS ‘COVID vaccination’ adverse events reports in the UK. Thousands of reported ‘COVID vaccine’ deaths in the UK. Risk of harm to healthy children from mRNA ‘vaccines’ greater than ‘COVID.’

I could find no media reports of this evidence.

