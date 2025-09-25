Introduction

Dr.Croft’s final session at the inquiry.

Testimony highlights

Mental health impacts of ‘strick lockdown’ avoidable. eg-Vulnerable individuals suffer a complete lack of support.

‘‘Mental health will suffer as will physical health and that certainly should have been factored into the lockdown.’’

Face masks

Still no credible evidence of benefit.

N95 vs surgial mask no benefit in hospitals and care homes.

‘‘Among nurses in Ontario hospitals use of a surgial mask compared to a respirator resulted in non inferior rates, meaning they were the same.’’

Trish Greenhalgh

Prof Greenhalgh refutes results of RCTs on face masks.

‘‘She has a history of being a bit against randomised controlled trials..for some reason she believes observational studies can provide as good evidence but i’m afraid she’s wrong.’’

‘‘She’s completely at variance with modern practise.’’

‘‘RCT’s venture into certainty and away from uncertainty.’’

Lockdown

Prof Heyman paper advocates hard, fast early lockdown as ‘beneficial.’

Dr.Croft states lockdowns to be ‘extreme’ without any evidence of benefit.

‘‘Lockdown has one meaning and one meaning only..it is a DRASTIC step..it’s a CAPITULATION.’’

‘‘It’s a NUCLEAR WEAPON if you like.’’

‘‘There has been no rigorous evaluation of lockdown..as an effective and safe measure for containing respiratory virus epidemics..it’s just been taken as read it will work and that hasn’t been proven.’’

Thoughts

The dark narrative being developed by the inquiry is still a pro lockdown/mask future with clever new terminology used about avoiding a 'strict lockdown’ with calls to avoid even using the word lockdown and instead a preference for ‘‘focused interventions.’’ None of this should be acceptable when it was (on weight of best evidence) the lockdown, rightly stated by Dr.Croft akin to a ‘NUCLEAR WEAPON’ that actually harmed and killed people en mass not any novel virus. Clearly, contagion paranoia has the potential to be the death knell of any freedom loving civilised society.

I find the mainstream societal amnesia over the 2009 Swine Flu scandal remarkable.

