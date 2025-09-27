Introduction

Prof’s Tegnell and Bloomfield continue their evidence. A packed session with some crucial relevations in relation to lockdown, ‘COVID’ death measurements, testing, COVID ‘vaccine’ safety and ‘vaccination’ mandates.

Testimony highlights

Enforcement of COVID regulations in New Zealand.

Public enforced their own incarceration.

COVID laws ‘reasonable.’

A stasi state was in effect as citizens were encouraged to spy on fellow citizens.

‘‘The main enforcement was undertaken by our police.’’

‘‘The vast majority of the enforcement was self enforcement.’’

‘‘There were VERY SIGNIFICANT restrictions on movement and the police would be stopping cars that were travelling.’’

‘‘I didn’t get stopped once ...but people had to have a letter from their employer..to say why they needed to be out and about.’’

‘‘There was an opportunity to notify the authoritie s if you thought someone was not complying with the stay at home requirements.’’

‘‘There was some ‘‘dobbing people in.’’

Surveillance of the NZ public

3 month lockdown.

Public supported the response.

‘‘We wanted to understand how it was effecting people including issues around anxiety or the development of mental health conditions.’’

‘‘There was consistently over 90% support for and trust in the response right through that period and in fact even as we got towards the end of 2021 when people started to get a bit ‘‘grumpy’’ the public trust was still at a very high level in the response.’’

Lockdown restrictions in NZ

Lockdowns ineffective according to many studies.

But…lockdowns can be effective with the right timing?!

Bill of rights upheld in NZ. ‘Legal tests’ met?!

‘‘In terms of lockdowns..there have been some reviews done they conclude that actually they weren’t effective.’’

‘‘There are two types of lockdown a lockdown at the right time and a lockdown at the wrong time.’’

Swedish data on deaths

Measuring ‘COVID’ deaths.

Researchers determined upto 50% of hospital deaths not DUE TO '‘COVID.’

Official ‘COVID’ numbers included all deaths within 30 days from ANY cause.

‘‘Anybody who died within 30 days and had a positive COVID test is considered a COVID death until proven otherwise.’’

NB: It was impossible to prove otherwise as per Scottish situation no post mortems were allowed during lockdown 2020 and funeral directors ability to raise concerns over cause of death was removed.

‘‘Some were taken away because they had been in a traffic accident.’’

‘‘Maybe about 50% of the deaths that we are recording were actually DUE TO COVID and another 50% is people who died WITH COVID.’’

NZ data on deaths

Measuring ‘COVID’ deaths.

People in accidents = COVID-19.

‘‘We had a very inclusive defintition of COVID related deaths as Sweden and many other countries did…so the 30 day or so perhaps 28 day cut off point.’’

‘‘We ended up with some deaths included that we knew were due to an accident…but we still categorised it as such (COVID-19).’’

Disproportionate impacts on ‘vulnerable groups’

Harms from restrictions in Sweden exceeded that of ‘the virus.’

Adverse mental health consequences were anticipated.

‘‘Maybe some of them suffered MORE from our restrictions than they suffered from the disease.’’

‘Risky’ testing

Testing/contact tracing strategy in future pandemics.

Previous test strategies no longer applicable.

Huge cost of testing.

‘‘Young people tended to test themselves and then goto a party.’’

‘‘It’s only valid for THE SECOND you do the test…you might be positive two hours later.’’

‘‘This was the first time EVER that we could do testing at this kind of level.’’

‘‘In previous pandemics…you test people to give them the right medical treatment.’’

‘‘It cost the world ENORMOU S amounts of money.’’

NZ ‘Vaxathon’

New Zealanders so eager to be jabbed they crashed the booking system.

Incentives to be ‘vaccinated’ with novel mRNA.

‘‘We even had a vaxathon day where we managed to vaccinate 130,000 people in a day.’’

‘‘Providers were enabled to use grocery vouchers and other things to help, to encourage people to come along, perhaps have a barbecue.’’

‘‘There was a range of iniatitives put in place to REALLY encourage and a HUGE advertising campaign aswell.’’

‘COVID vaccine’ side effects

Cardiac risks from mRNA in young people.

Informed consent.

Astrazenca withdrawn in Sweden due to blood clot risk.

Very high levels of side effects with mRNA unlike other vaccines.

‘‘The evidence started to emerge with the Pfizer vaccine..of myocarditis and cardiac symptoms and in particular the risk in younger people.’’

‘‘Very early on we added myocarditis risk to the informed consent process.’’

-Prof Bloomfield

‘‘Astrazenca had a slight risk of blood clot events which we didn’t think was acceptable so we stopped using that vaccine.’’

‘‘These vaccines had a fair amount of side effects (light ones)…i think it’s even more impressive that we managed to reach such high levels of compliance because fever episodes, pain and so on afterwards were VERY common compared to many other vaccines.’’

-Prof Tegnell

‘Challenging’ ‘COVID vaccine’ mandates NZ

Widely used in other countries.

Vaccine passport scheme to allow businesses to reopen.

People got jabbed for others not themselves.

Pushback on mandates.

Misinformation on vaccines.

‘‘We implemented mandates for our healthcare workforce, for teachers and for emergency workers and for defence personnel.’’

‘‘There was quite a strong push from the private sector to have mandatory vaccination.’’

‘‘The government provided an ENABLEMENT for the private sector to implement mandates if they wanted to for particular roles.’’

‘‘The mandates become a LIGHTNING ROD for dissent.’’

Thoughts

This is yet more OFFICIAL evidence sworn under oath confirming;

The totalitarian nature of the lockdowns. How global ‘pandemic’ death rates advertised to the public were skewed towards a worse case scenario and therfore not credible. NPIs could be more harmful to vulnerable individuals (even in no lockdown Sweden) who then died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’ Unprecedented mass ‘testing’ was really used as a method of societal control. One of the most common ‘side effects’ from the ‘COVID vaccine’ was COVID symptoms. Novel ‘vaccines’ were coerced.

Freedoms the world over stolen on lies and in the case of Scotland never truly returned.

Thanks for your attention.

End