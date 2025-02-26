Introduction

Roddy Dunlop KC is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, based in Edinburgh. The Faculty of Advocates is the representative and regulatory body for all advocates - the Scottish equivalent of barristers - practising in Scotland.

‘‘A couple of members, mainly members of the judiciary, chose not to get vaccinated, I believe as a result of concerns largely rising from pre-existing health conditions. That was just taken as their choice. I don't remember any concerns about appearing before a judge who had not been vaccinated.’’

-Paragraph 47 of statement

Testimony highlights

Impact of lockdown on members of the BAR

Isolation, lack of social life

Adverse mental health consequences

Suicides

Financial effects on criminal BAR ‘horrendous’

‘‘We had two suicides…personally i have to think (lockdown) it would have played a role.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘I was involved in legal challenges to the COVID-19 tier changes. For example, I was involved in a judicial review of the refusal to move Edinburgh back down a tier after numbers had dropped. A number of restaurants and pubs raised the judicial review.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘I remember that shortly before lockdown was announced, one of our members had gone down to see their elderly mother in the South of England and then lockdown hit. She ended up being stuck there. I think she was happy to be there because she was with their elderly mother and was able to look after her. However, that did result in a complaint to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission, from one of her mother's neighbours.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘I contracted COVID-19 during Christmas 2021. I then self-isolated for the necessary period which ruined both Christmas and New Year. My kids got it too and while my wife seemed to manage to stay immune, her movements were restricted because of her exposure to the rest of us.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘People became more isolated. We had two suicides during COVID-19, and I find it very difficult to go back to that time. I do not know the extent to which COVID restrictions played in those suicides, but they will not have helped. It was tough.’’

-Paragraph 76

Despite that. Mr.Dunlop has no problem with more lockdown?

‘‘If there was a new lockdown imposed tomorrow , the legal system would be able quickly to move back to online hearings (for civil cases) and the cinema model (for criminal), and so I consider that the level of preparedness is now far greater.’’

-Paragraph 80

The normalisation of the abnormal continues.

Media

Instant online coverage of today’s evidence without hours of session finish. No such attention with the following and so much more.

