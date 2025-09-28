Introduction

Penultimate session featuring Professor’s Tegnell and Bloomfield. Another packed offering with the first 90mins focused on the ‘COVID’ response protocols put in place within care homes, hospitals and other facilities which forms the basis to what follows. The final 90mins focused on schools and education which may form the basis of another article.

Testimony highlights

Average age of care home resident in Sweden ‘well above 80’ with lifespan pre ‘COVID’ of just ‘a few months’.

Interestingly only ‘a small minority’ of older/vulnerable people reside within care homes in New Zealand.

Hospital to care home discharges in Sweden NOT to blame for ‘spreading the virus.’. Staff (who simply followed advice from ‘the experts’) are to blame.

‘‘It was quite clear that the start of the outbreaks in the elderly homes almost always came back to staff.’’

-Prof Tegnell

Visiting restrictions in ‘free’ Sweden

Blanket ban on visitors to Swedish care homes and hospitals Spring 2020.

Decision later made denial of visits was unethical and illegal and then allowed for the duration of ‘the pandemic’. (Families of those living in care homes in Scotland were not so furtunate, their relentless pleas to officials ignored).

No end of life visits.

‘‘There was a BLANKET BAN on visitors to the elderly homes in the first Spring…and that included all facilities it even included hospitals.’’

‘‘Later on..we had discussions both with our ethical commitee but also our legal advisors and so on it was quite clear this was neither ETHICAL nor LEGAL.’’

‘‘I still think this visitor ban really caused ALOT OF UNNECESSARY GRIEF.’’

‘‘If it’s something people really regret it’s lacking the possibility to say goodbye to their elderly relatives, i think that was really sad.’’

Visiting restrictions in New Zealand

Blanket bans on visiting care homes and hospitals.

Some ‘care facilities’ allowed only very strict visiting.

‘Care facilities’ welcomed the restrictions.

‘Contact’ with family maintained remotely using Zoom calls.

End of life visits ‘significantly restricted’.

Funerals restricted.

‘‘Many families decided not to put their relatives what they felt at undue risk.’’ (eg-not in a care home)

‘‘There was a very restrictive approach applied at least during that first lockdown to accompanying people to hospital, even women who might be delivering a baby.’’

‘‘Family members who might be very unwell dying in care facility but people couldn’t visit them.’’

‘‘They couldn’t really travel anywhere beyond a small radius around their own home.’’

‘‘In practise they couldn’t really visit including those receiving end of life care…and the same applied around attending funerals.’’

Locked facilities NZ

Inspections.

According to Prof Bloomfield rights were upheld.

‘‘Our ombudsman has a role in inspecting facilities where people are effectively without an ability to leave..prisons..some people in care facilities in dementia level care they might be LOCKED facilities.’‘

Access to healthcare NZ and Sweden for care home residents

A similar story revealled in detail at both Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries.

Lack of in person GP visits.

70% of ‘care’ delivered remotely in NZ.

Elective procedures postponed in Sweden. Cancer care maintained.

People scared to attend hospital in Sweden despite no messaging to stay away.

Heart failure diagnosis increased in Sweden.

Excess deaths globally due to restrictions/fear over ‘the virus.’

‘‘The heart doctors in Sweden say they see a slight tendency for more people coming in with heart failures ..they think people avoided going to care when they had chest pain especially during the first Spring.’’

‘‘Personally i think a CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT of the excess deaths that we see in many countries is not due to COVID but also due to many of the NCDs (non communicable diseases) did not get the treatment they normally would have done.’’

-Prof Tegnell

DNACPR orders in care homes/hospitals elderly and disabled

No changes in NZ. A consent based approach was used.

No changes in Sweden. Albeit issues arose.

Medical discrimination upon care home residents in Sweden.

Blanket no treatment orders in some areas of Sweden.

‘‘In elderly care homes (DNACPR) becomes a bit more complicated as many of them don’t have the cognitive abiltiies to really understand what it’s all about.’

‘The impression was that it felt ‘‘quite shaky’’…more about the discussion around should these people be transferred to hospital care and ICU care?’’

‘‘One of the regional juristictions were saying people from elderly care homes should NOT be moved into ICUs at all..which of course is COMPLETELY WRONG.’’

‘‘It caused tension especially because these places are not very well manned by medical professionals.’’

-Prof Tegnell

Thoughts

An critical assessment of this evidence shows;

Already very frail, very elderly care home residents with just months to live in normal times were suddenly thrust into an unprecedented world of extreme perpetual fear of contagion from March 2020. Immediately upon which crucial life support systems were either removed entirely or severely disrupted eg-visits from family. Lack of in person GP/health professional visits. Human rights denied resulting in unethical treatment. Excess deaths directly attributed to the restrictions (likely millions globally). Blanket do not treat policies for care home residents.

Officialdom focuses on staff who were testing daily, wore masks etc as the ones responsible for spreading ‘the virus’ in care homes. This narrative makes no sense whatsoever other than to function as a cover story for admitted policy harms.

The low ‘COVID’ death rate in New Zealand in 2020 compared to Sweden can be explained by the fact the vast majority of the elderly and vulnerable were being looked after by family members and so were not subject to the same abuse and neglect of those in government/privately run ‘care facilities’. DNACPR notices were also not abused. Dr.Croft also mentioned how New Zealand were using a very strict defintion as to what constituted a COVID death compared to other countries.

One also has to wonder why ‘pandemic’ excess deaths arrived in New Zealand AFTER the rollout of the ‘safe and effective’ ‘COVID vaccination’ when the first ‘COVID case’ was detected Feb 2020? 1 2 3 How ANYONE can look at this data and claim safe and effective is depressing.

‘‘In 2020, there was a negative excess mortality with 439·4 fewer deaths per million.’’

-Lancet on New Zeland death rates.

A site worth checking out is nzdsos.com in relation to the ‘COVID vaccines’ situation in New Zealand. This group of medical doctors recently sent a letter to the Royal Commission vs their own COVID inquiry around mRNA vaccine safety. Prior efforts even resulted in multiple pleas to the police to act on this issue.

