Introduction

Final session with Prof’s Tegnell and Bloomfield. Over the last 2 days they have given evidence over 11 hours. The focus below is responses to questions from core partricipant groups.

In light of what you are about to hear, if you believe statements are misleading or false you can contact the inquiry with information at the following email address;

contact@covid19inquiry.scot

Testimony highlights

Questions from Scottish Ministers.

‘COVID vacciantion’ programme was ‘‘highly effective.’’

‘COVID vaccines’ reduced serious illness, hospitilisation and death.

‘COVID vaccines’ ‘‘very safe’’.

Unvaccinated people more at risk than ‘vaccinated’.

RCT evidence ‘‘limited’’ to prove vaccine efficacy.

‘‘Yes, i do consider the program was effective.’’

‘‘We knew we had a rapidly developed..HIGHLY EFFECTIVE vaccine…it was HIGHLY EFFECTIVE at preventing hospitilisation and death.’’

‘‘Some effectiveness in preventing transmission but not great on that front.’’

‘‘We had a VERY EFFECTIVE and relatively VERY SAFE vaccine aswell from the controlled trials.’’

‘‘Categorically vacciantion was protective.’’

Prof Tegnell

Very safe and effective.

WHO claim millions of lives saved.

‘‘We could also show the protective level for elderly people not to end of in hosptial or icu was 90-95%.’’

‘‘It was a VERY GOOD vaccine.’’

‘‘WHO has come out and said we have saved between 2 and 3 million lives in Europe alone due to the vaccinations.’’

‘‘It was VERY effective in saving many of our elderly..it was very effective helping our hospital services.’’

Playing the official narrative straight here is recent June 2025 analysis that proves the millions of lives saved claim is a fabrication.

The Perseus report on COVID jabs also worth a read.

And a new study released 3 days ago highlights an increase in numerous cancers directly attributable to the COVID jabs.

RCTs

Questions from Scottish Ministers.

Modelling used to justify restrictions.

RCT’s ‘limited’ and not used anywhere in the world.

Waiting on outcome of RCTs for NPIs would be a ‘disaster.’

‘‘NO COUNTRY’S decisions were informed by RCTs.’’

‘‘RCTs have a limited role in the field of medicine and particularly public health.’’

‘‘It would have been a disaster..’’(to wait on RCT results).

Question Scottish Vaccine Injury Group

Natural immunity insufficient and not long lasting.

Ongoing ‘vaccinations’ required.

Boosting+natural immunity generates the best immune response.

Playing the official narrative straight here are 160+ studies that prove otherwise.

Thoughts

I hope these past few sessions put to bed the notion of Dr.Tegenll being the good guy!

What have we learned…

mRNA still ‘safe and effective’

Modelling used to justify civil libery erosion and ‘health’ restrictions.

RCT evidence not applicable once vaccine/NPIs deployed.

Natural immunity insufficient.

Perpeual injections required.

It’s crystal clear when contagion paranoia abounds the judiciary switches it brain off. The people are left with no recourse whatsoever other than to comply with illogical, unscientific health diktats and no matter how many people are provably harmed and even die from these ‘containment policies’ along with the subsequent novel injections. This is all persmissable you see as the TV and WHO say there was a pandemic even though most people, if they are being honest, like me, have seen no such thing in 5 years!

Thanks for stopping by.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End