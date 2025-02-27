Introduction

Ben Farrugia-Director

John Trainer-Convenor

Lyndsey Smityh-Justice Committe Standing Co-Chair, Glasgow

Glan Lloyd-Justice Committe Standing Co-Chair

Social Work Scotland is the professional body for public sector social work leaders. In their submission they provide a commentary about the impact of the ‘COVID-19 pandemic’ on justice social work services primarily, but situate this in a wider social work context.

‘‘Our members were / are deeply concerned about how quickly commitments to individual dignity, relationships, choice, and control were set to the side.’’

‘‘As restrictions were imposed..almost all face-to-face contact, universal services, which act as societal 'eyes and ears'were not able to identify or share protection concerns with police and/or social work.’’

‘‘The consequences of some measures were profound, and are only now really starting to be understood. For social workers, a key and enduring question is the extent to which other human rights, besides those guaranteeing physical health, are upheld in times of crisis.’’

-Page 6 of statement

Testimony highlights

Other risks to society (from lockdown) besides ‘COVID-19’

Human rights concerns

Isolation and infection control measures harmful

Staff sheltered from their own families

Garden/window visits only to check on welfare of vulnerable people

Social work referrals decreased signficantly due to lockdown

‘‘Children who were looked after by the local authority in foster care...found themselves not able to visit their family.’’

‘‘Particularly adults in residental care…infection control said we should remove all personal items from their bedrooms…there are risks taking those rights away.’’

‘‘Deciding to lockdown there were other risks associated with that and we had to think about those responses aswell.’’

‘‘People with a learning disablity..not have them treated as a deviant in society for going out for more than the one hour walk.’’

‘‘We saw a significant downturn (in social work referrals) as a direct result of the LOCKDOWN MEASURES.’’

NB: Mr.Trainer stated at inquiry he does believe the Governmet ‘got the balance right’ managing ‘COVID’ in relation to other risks from lockdown..albeit with real nervousness..yet in the witness statement it reads:

‘‘With the benefit now of some distance, the harm caused by our response to the pandemic becomes clearer.’’

-Page 25

Statement highlights

‘‘From very early in the pandemic (February / March 2020) it became clear that established frameworks of duties and obligations, manifest through professional partnerships, were going to be placed under significant strain. The overriding focus on infection control was understandable, but social work was among several voices calling for more a more holistic assessment of the risks, and a broader cost-benefit analysis.’’

-Page 5

‘‘Human rights, and the extent to which many individual rights were marginalised to keep the wider population safe from COVID-19. Our members were / are deeply concerned about how quickly commitments to individual dignity, relationships, choice, and control were set to the side.’’

‘It is our expectation that the COVID-19 Inquiries (UK and Scotland) will necessarily reflect heavily on whether the benefits of infection control justified the costs, in terms of the impact on quality of life, the economy, relationships, etc.’’

‘‘In the case of care homes, social work leaders were concerned that a clinical lens was applied to what are people's homes, with severe restrictions imposed on visiting; with the traumatic outcome that family members were unable to touch or see loved ones before they died. Care home residents' wishes, relationships and dignity were secondary to infection control. This narrow, clinical framing of protection was challenged by Scotland's social work leadership in a letter to Iona Colvin, the Scottish Government's Chief Social Work Advisor, in June 2020.’’

-Page 6

‘‘Chief Social Work Officers articulated a serious concern about child and adult protection referrals, which dropped markedly on pre-pandemic trends. Some decline was expected, as movement was restricted, buildings closed, and human interactions limited. But given the knowledge that a significant proportion of harm is perpetrated by family or other close contacts, there was real risk that harm was simply being hidden, and potentially aggravated.’’

‘‘In respect of mental health, the pandemic (including government's response) simultaneously increased people's anxiety and isolation, reduced access to services, and removed many of the family or informal structures of support. Mental health social workers and teams had to step in. Local advocacy organisations were not able to access hospital wards or other settings, so could not be there to support the person over this time.’’

-Page 7

‘‘Social workers were prevented from undertaking the usual check-ins that would provide a window into what was happening inside a home environment.’’

-Page 9

‘‘Levels of distress were heightened during the pandemic. Many social workers were concerned about the mental health and wellbeing of supported people, including children, who were relatively isolated during lockdown and periods of heavy restriction, of family members distressed due to lack of direct contact with their loved ones.’’

‘‘Our members are now generally of the view that 2022 and 2023 represent more of a challenge for social work than 2020 and 2021.’’

-Page 10

‘‘The public health measures introduced to slow the spread of the virus only have historical comparators in wartime. Every aspect of life and every individual, family and community was affected. The scale and severity of restrictions (on the economy, social contact, movement, etc.) meant that the virus, directly or indirectly, impacted the rights and wellbeing or every person in the UK.’’

-Page 21

‘‘Because engagement with schools, GPs, hospitals, etc. was significantly reduced, along with home visits by nurses, voluntary organisations, etc.,referrals to social work or police for vulnerable children and adults were disrupted, leading to delays in issues being identified. Early notification of concern is critical to prevent situations deteriorating further.’’

-Page 22

Increased isolation and loneliness, impacting on mental health and wellbeing

‘‘Isolation and loneliness increased across all sections of the population, with significant impact on mental wellbeing and mental health. However, for individuals and families who were already isolated (as too many older people, adults with disabilities, and offenders were) the closing of services and reduction of interaction I visits from family, carers, support workers, etc. exaggerated this further.’’

-Page 23

‘‘People in prison experienced significant additional curtailments to their rights as visits, time out of cell, meaningful daily activity and access to fresh air have all been reduced.’’

-Page 24

Letter about lockdown harms on care home residents to the Scottish Government’s Chief Social Work Advisor outlining the concerns of Social Work Scotland and Chief Social Work Officers. 11 June 2020.

‘‘Suppressing the virus…must not be at the expense individual’s rights and wellbeing. We must continue to see care home residents as people, not just as numbers on a spreadsheet only distinguished by their infection status.’’

‘‘It is the opinion of some CSWOs that the Scottish Government’s commitment to older people’s human rights, and its support for key workers, is being undermined by the current approach.’’

‘‘We are concerned that the current approach is overly medicalising people’s homes, turning care homes into small, community hospitals without proper consideration of the consequences. Perhaps most importantly, this can mean the erosion of residents’ opportunities to express their voice and exercise control over their care arrangements.’’

Link here .

The lockdown panic-demic

The severe harms from the lockdown not ‘COVID’ by summer 2020 already apparent to those ‘on the front-line’ yet these policies were MAINTAINED and even worsened over the following 12 months. More on that here. At what point are the harms being inflicted on the most frail members of society not seen as deliberate?

I will repeat again, the people placed under the most adverse health pressure from the inhumane lockdown POLICIES (eg-no healthcare, no family contact, no hope) without human rights died the most ‘‘involving COVID-19.’'

‘As has now been well documented, the disease COVID-19 does discriminate. It has, to date at least, disproportionately affected older people, those with underlying health conditions.’’

-Page 20 of statement

Is it really too much to ask of the ‘medical freedom’ community and ‘COVID’ critics to join forces and connect the dots for their audiences? This can be dressed up any way you want but in 2025, despite so much concrete evidence we are still it seems, a society in denial.

‘‘The public health measures impacted the rights and wellbeing or every person in the UK.’’

-Page 21

‘Health’ measures.

Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.

