Warning: Contains details of a harrowing nature.

You could cut the atmosphere at the inquiry with a knife when Ms.Lafferty brings up the use of Section 13za in relation to hospital discharges of vulnerable patients into care homes. The inquiry was previously told these powers were never used.

Introduction

Ann Lafferty is currently the Business Director at The Advocacy Project and has held this role since December 2023. Established in 1992 The Advocacy Project is a human rights-based organisation. Ann was Operations Manager in 2020 and has been with the company for 15 years. The Advocacy Project provides a community based, independent service for disabled people in the Southeast of Glasgow.

‘‘Advocacy workers were finding there were people sitting having soiled themselves, there was somebody wandering about with no clothes, patients not being moved correctly, medication not given. We were reporting that to local authorities.’’

-Paragraph 43 of statement

‘‘When the care homes and hospitals were locked down, we were denied access to the people we were supporting, and they therefore could not access advocacy support…there were also a lot of deaths in care homes. Advocacy achieves a lot of positive outcomes for people in care home and in hospital so without access, a lot of older people in care or people in hospital with no family had no voice.’’

-Paragraph 23 of statement

NB: The following service removed for care homes residents and many other vulnerable members of society during lockdown who thereafter died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

source for video

Testimony highlights

Concerns over the use of Section 13za 1968 Social Work (Scotland) Act.

No advocacy for the most vulnerable groups.

‘‘People were getting moved from hospitals to care homes but there was no powers in place for alot of people.’’

‘‘Quite often in our experience when people get moved they say no i didn’t want to come here.’’

‘‘It did result in people being placed in care who would normally gone home and had a care package..or people then deteriorating once they had gone into care.’’

‘‘The impact on individuals we support was greater.’’

More on Section 13za here and here.

In Ms.Laffery’s statement she mentions these powers were;

‘‘Being used all the time.’’

-Paragraph 42

and…

People did not want to be in care homes - they wanted to be at home… families loved ones languished in care homes and perhaps deteriorated or their condition progressed and people also died in care.’’

-Paragraph 40

Denied access during lockdown

Lack of safeguarding checks.

Older people with no family particularly at risk.

‘‘It meant that alot of people (in care homes) too unwell to engage over the TELEPHONE weren’t able to get the support that we would normally give them.’’

‘‘You weren’t able to be there to be part of that safeguarding role.’’

Lockdown lack of service

No privacy for those in hospitals and care homes.

People worried about speaking up.

‘Massive’ increase in calls. People lacking access to food and medication.

Grassroots services for vulnerable people ‘‘stopped completely.’’

‘‘Massive’’ adverse mental health impacts.

‘‘If you were wanting to say..a certain nurse was treating you unfairly or you were’nt happy with something that they were doing you weren’t able to say that or if you did you would be worrying about what would happen after it.’’

‘‘There was also an increase in people calling us who were suicidal.’’

‘‘Stop the clock’’

Guardianship (POA) orders stopped.

‘‘One of the things it impacted on was people that you were maybe supporting in hospital..normally they would be moved but they remained in hospital..people (with dementia) were basically stuck..and when beds were needed moved into care homes.’’

‘‘Stop the clock’’ proceedings…meant that people were being kept in hospital longer or did not receive the care and treatment they needed at the appropriate time, resulting in negative outcomes.’’

-Paragraph 71 of statement

Prisoners

No advocacy

Adverse health impacts

‘‘There was nobody there to flag issues we normally flag like this person really needs to see a GP or whatever other support. During the pandemic it meant that our advocacy stopped because prisoners could not access us.’’

-Paragraph 68

Statement highlights

‘‘Just before lockdown, people could not contact other agencies and people were phoning us and asking, "what's happening?" and they were seeking information about other things, like how could they get their medication. Some people lived on their own or were housebound. Some had no food in their cupboards and had nothing to eat.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘You can imagine people with a learning disability who live independently worrying about not being able to see their mum or worrying about their mum and dad and people dying. Generally, the mental health of our service users took a dip.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘When we went into lockdown, our staff were phoning everybody they were working with for welfare checks. Staff were managing caseloads of between 40 and 50 people.’’

-Paragrapgh 28

‘‘Some people with mental health issues did not quite know was happening and you could get between 15 and 20 calls a day from one individual who was very upset, some of them suicidal.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘The "stop the clock" process and 13ZA meant that patients were moved into care homes. For some people there were no powers; people did not know how their family members were put into a care home. People did not want to be in care homes - they wanted to be at home… families loved ones languished in care homes and perhaps deteriorated or their condition progressed and people also died in care.’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘ The authorities used a piece of legislation called Section 13ZA of the Social Work (Scotland) Act 1968 to move someone into a care home when the person does not have capacity. This legislation was previously very rarely used because it is not best practice, however during the pandemic, Section 13ZA was being used all the time. They were just moving people. People were being placed into care homes nowhere near their family; they were just placed into where the space was. This was because the hospitals were in desperate need of beds to care for ill people.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘There were a lot of agency staff in the care homes and the quality of care in many was poor. There were staff shortages. Advocacy workers were finding there were people sitting having soiled themselves, there was somebody wandering about with no clothes, patients not being moved correctly, medication not given. We were reporting that to local authorities via AP1s and the care inspectorate, adult protection referrals went through the roof and then there were a large number of large- scale investigations (LSIs) because of the care issues for vulnerable people. Many people in the care homes had no family and there were no powers in place and a number of care homes actually were closed down after the LSIs.’’

-Paragrapg 43

‘‘We had to recruit new staff during the pandemic and everything, including the interviews were online…ome of the people that came into post were not the right people, though that did not become immediately evident.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘There is nobody still working for us now whom we employed during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘As an advocacy provider we were not asked for our feedback by the Scottish Government or the Medical Board during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘There was a lack of confidential spaces for someone to speak to advocacy on wards and care homes and people worried there would be a danger of repercussions from that staff member.’’

-Paragraph 74

Thoughts

Yet more proof from the inquiry vulnerable people hospitilised before the lockdown (obviously ill needing care/treatment) with were then discharged (without any advocacy) into care homes during lockdown. As has been widely evidenced medical care was then absent and thereafter thousands of ‘COVID’ deaths ensued from March-June 2020 in care homes. This is the period popular medical ‘freedom’ groups and ‘COVID’ critics point blank avoid discussing at any length.

‘‘People were being prevented as citizens from exercising their right to receiving clincial care and support.’’

-Dr.Donald Macaskill-Chief Executive-Scottish Care-22nd March 2024

Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.

X-link