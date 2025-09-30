Introduction

Sunetra Gupta is Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford and a signatory of the Great Barrington Declaration which advocated against strict lockdown and instead ‘‘focused protection’’ for those most at risk from ‘COVID.’ She is also a founding member of Collateral Global which details lockdown harms.

‘‘..if there was one thing we could be sure of it was that people would die of hunger, malnutrition, disease and malaise as a result of lockdowns. This has now been painfully corroborated..

..we betrayed the Precautionary Principle by adopting a strategy which was certain to cause harm but whose benefits were entirely unclear.’’

Other experts in attendance;

David Heyman is Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, London School of Tropical Medicine who previously worked for the CDC and WHO’s infectious disease program.

Mark Woolhouse (who mentions at the inquiry is co-creator of the term ‘Disease X’ coined in 2017 with WHO) is a Professor at the University of Edinburgh, where he currently hold the Chair of Infectious Disease Epidemiology.

Clare Bambra is Professor of Public Health, Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University.

I have focused predominantly on Prof’s Gupta’s evidence as it was more alinged with less fear of contagion and had more opposing views to the mainstream narrative promoted by the other experts.

Testimony highlights

Prof Gupta vocal against lockdowns. Efforts ‘thwarted.’’

Not being invited to UK COVID inquiry to defend views ‘‘distressing.’’

Supression strategy used not proven.

‘‘I was vocal against lockdowns…i felt i was in a position to make judgements about what was happening and that it was my duty to present my opinions…various routes were taken..many of which were THWARTED.’’

‘‘I was not invited to the (UK COVID inquiry) to defend my position..this is VERY DISTRRESSING to me.’’

Lockdown ‘perverse’

Clear harms should have been known.

Should have been obvious most vulnerable would die.

‘‘It was clear if you stopped a 90 year old woman from selling toys on a pavement on Delhi…that she WILL die this was OBVIOUS.’’

‘‘The way that lockdowns were rolled out were actually a PERVERSION of the precautionary principle.’’

Lockdown harms

As other experts testify one after another about NPI’s suppressing pathogens Prof Gupta is more concerned about the ‘collateral costs’ of doing so.

‘‘What are the costs of being safe?’’

Lockdowns a new concept

Lockdown Collins English dictionary word of the year 2020.

‘‘Prior to 2020 you would not have found the word lockdown in ANY public health epidemiology textbook.’’

‘‘The concept was NOT formally recognised by ANY of the global experts in the field…this was completely new.’’

‘‘It was HOISTED on us by a combination of the WHO and the Chinese government in early 2020.’’

-Prof Woolhouse

Future lockdowns

Adapted restrictions an option.

COVID death toll ‘enormous.’

‘‘Being against lockdown does not mean you are in favour of more people dying.’’

-Prof Woolhouse

Statement highlights

Professor Gupta

‘‘I have been increasingly concerned at the use of mathematical modelling as a predictive tool.’’

-Page 2

‘‘I and many of the academics named above became victims of a vicious campaign to silence and impugn us. Many of my energies have been consumed by resisting these accusations and dealing with the distress caused to myself and my family. We were branded as right-wing extremists.’’

-Page 7

‘It remains my opinion that we could have protected the vulnerable at a fraction of the expenditure on lockdowns while avoiding the enormous human costs.’’

-Page 8

‘‘Rather than focusing on rights, the government should consider the potential harms of non-pharmaceutical interventions. We need to move away from the binaries of pro- and anti-lockdown and consider instead exactly what the NPIs in question delivered.’’

-Page 13

‘‘With regard to the costs and benefits of measures such as lockdowns, at an individual level, this will vary with socio-economic status and disproportionately harm the poor and the young. At a population level, severe economic losses will be sustained which will in turn also have devastating effects on the poor and the young.

..Institutions such as hospitals maybe seriously constrained in their delivery of healthcare, ultimately leading to large numbers of deaths..

.. care homes are likely to see a massive decline in the quality of life for those at the end of their lives.’’

-Page 15

‘‘We need to promote critical thinking among the general public and instruct them in civic responsibility rather than condoning the individualistic virtue signalling that reinforced many of the behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, we need to examine the role of both mainstream and social media, scientific journals and institutions in shutting down and censoring crucial debate.’’

-Page 23

Other expert statment evidence below.

Clare Bambra

David Heyman

Mark Woolhouse

Thoughts

What has been admitted today…

Public health ‘experts’ implemented policies such as lockdowns KNOWING it would cause enormous harms to all for a POSSIBLE benefit. Mass scale lockdowns without precedent. China and WHO dictated response in the West. Lockdowns likely killed millions globally 2020-2023. Restrictions ‘massively’ reduced quality of life for those in care homes who died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’ Any dissent against the lockdown narrative within academia was crushed and deemed right wing extremism.

Despite this the world is still careering towards a pro lockdown future. Many experts still in denial (or not) of what has taken place. Legends in their own minds!

NB: I reached out to GBD authors about the Scottish inquiry evidence over 12 months ago without reply. Quite extraordinary given the human rights abuses and lockdown policy harms now confirmed. The only reason i can think of why this is the case is because full exposure of this information to the public coupled with an honest debate about what it represents would porn scorn on the notion a novel disease was harming and killing people en mass from March 2020.

