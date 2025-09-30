Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
4h

Thank you, as always, for your comprehensive and thoughtful reporting.

A new question arises now: there is a widespread assumption that new pandemics are waiting in the wings. How can this be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture