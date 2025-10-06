Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

19 Comments

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
4hEdited

Well, Mark Woolhouse was doing his best to criticise the handling of the "pandemic" from within the terms of reference of the inquiry, so he deserves credit for that...I was disappointed with the other speakers, all lacking the courage to state what they surely can see.

The question about being removed from one's home is a bit of a leading question, almost as if they desire to get approval for this policy on to record.

As you know, it was part of the Northern Ireland Public Health Bill 2024 that got thrown out (as far as I can remember) that you can be removed to a quarantine and forcibly medicated. (Just off to refresh my memory.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by biologyphenom and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
5h

Now on a personal note I had a nurse visit my home. A couple of my sons go to raves, or what ever you call them, and they have various friends. One of them is a nurse of about 40 years old and works in the Western General in Edinburgh. In first lockdown I played the game of painting shells and stones for the NHS. Now I paint stones all the time, so it broadened my wee childish hobby. I said to Lauren in conversation, and she said, oh, she would like them. So after her shift one evening she said she would come and get them. Now I was not frightened of the ‘Chinese Wizard Covid’ so, said: ‘Yes, come and get them!’

What happened was a real big flap, wave of the red flag and drums were banging! When the nurse arrived at my flat I opened the door and I said: ‘Come in!’ Thinking, she would say: ‘Oh no, I cannot do that,’ but she just walked right in! Now I wished I had a tape recording of what was said. The nurse said that the Western General was very quiet and so was the St John’s, I am sure she said. Now I stand by that, as for on social media, she had another story saying: ‘Oh it is real…’ What was real, the lies and bull crap?---------This is taken from an essay I wrote and THE WHITE ROSE DISTRIBUTED IT---Covid Red Flag Alerts

14/11/2021

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture