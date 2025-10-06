NEW|Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|29 Sept 2025 (afternoon session)
Astonishing revelations from Professor Mark Woolhouse and others.
NB: The only session i missed and typically it contained some of the most important reveals from officialdom in 2 years! Some of them truly frightening in relation to a possible approach in another panicdemic.
Introduction
Panel of experts in attendance;
Sunetra Gupta. Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford.
David Heyman. Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, London School of Tropical Medicine who previously worked for the CDC and WHO’s infectious disease program.
Mark Woolhouse. Professor at the University of Edinburgh, where he currently hold the Chair of Infectious Disease Epidemiology.
Clare Bambra. Professor of Public Health, Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University.
Testimony highlights
The following comments should be headline news right across the UK. Credit to Professor Woolhouse for being honest around the data which was in stark contrast to the CMO of Scotland’s testimony to the UK COVID-19 inquiry 25th Sept 2024
‘‘‘The number of people who were in hospital (in Scotland) was really quite immense and exceeded capacity on several ocassions.’’
Access to healthcare ‘fell off a cliff’ from March 2020.
‘Protect the NHS’ mantra led to thousands of excess deaths at home.
UK wide hospital admissions during ‘first wave’ lowest on record.
‘Protect the NHS’ a failure as healthcare needs of population unmet.
‘‘Access to healthcare services FELL OF A CLIFF in late March 2020…even EMERGENCY ADMISSIONS fell by 40%.’’
‘‘Protect the NHS’’…the effects of that were DIRE…across the UK there were SEVERAL THOUSAND people who died at home higher than you would normally expect…clearly those people should have been in hospital.’’
‘‘During that first wave of COVID the bed occupancy was at an ALL TIME RECORD LOW by some SUBSTANCIAL margin.’’
‘‘Hospitals were as quiet on a national level than they’d EVER BEEN!’’
‘‘I met with a group of infectious disease clinicians…i asked them did we succeed in protecting the NHS?..their answer was an empthatic NO..because they hadn’t been able to deliver healthcare to the people that needed it at the time.’’
NB: In Scotland 2020-2023 over 20,000 excess deaths at home were recorded.
Mental health impacts due to lockdown
Regions in England under harsher restrictions suffered worse mental health.
Most vulnerable suffered steepest adverse consequences.
Post lockdown ‘trauma’
‘‘Some parts of England almost never got out of lockdown..the North of England was in the highest tier restriction..and you can see when you look at studies of mental health you have a worse mental health impact in those regions than in the rest of England.’’
-Prof Bambra
‘‘The effects of lockdown were disproportionately felt by the poor.’’
‘‘I’m speaking as someone who doesn’t think we needed to go into lockdown at all..mostly.’’
‘‘There will come a point when the damage is done and often it is irreversible…there is some sort of post trauma disorder that set’s in.’’
-Prof Gupta
Government fear based messaging
Deliberately used to frighten the nation.
Unconscionable to frighten young people.
NB: See articles from on this issue over at UK Column.
‘‘It was designed to raise the alarm and induce fear in the people.’’
‘‘I personally had trouble with that.’’
-Prof Woolhouse
‘‘Telling people they were individually responsible for the deaths which i consider to be a DERELICTION OF a particular DUTY.’’
‘‘We individualised guilt in a way that was EXTREMELY HARMFUL to the younger generation.’’
‘‘I think that was unconscionable.’’
-Prof Gupta
Government modelling
Models structured to give answers that would justify restrictions.
‘‘The structure of the model drives the answer…it’s dictating the answer simply by the way the model is contructed.’’
‘‘This is basically poor science..it’s DISASTROUS for public health..i’m afraid alot of that happened..certainly in the early stages of the COVID pandemic.’’
Being removed from society ‘‘for the greater good’’
This is extremely disturbing.
Potential mandatory evacuation of ‘‘identified vulnerable individuals’’ for 3 months likely until a brand new mRNA vaccine is made available in another pandemic.
‘‘Would you be envisaging evacuation to be a mandatory or voluntary approach in terms of the individuals?’’
-David J Turner KC. Senior Counsel to the inquiry
‘‘It would be very difficult….however…
…if we are willing to stop children from going to school..it seems if that’s our attitude then MANDATING vulnerable people to move to hostels..or places of evacuating them it seems very much within that sort of mindset.’’
‘‘That the healthcare system needs to be protected at all costs would SURELY permit the evacuation of an elderly person for THREE MONTHS.’’
‘‘Obviously one would prefer for everything to be voluntary but we live under a social contract..sometimes unpleasant as it maybe…mandating something..maybe ‘‘for the greater good.’’
-Prof Gupta
NB: It was joked 5 star hotels only and this would cost less.
Thoughts
Hospitals lying ‘half empty’ in 2020 even with ‘COVID’ patients occupancy still below levels seen in normal times was further corroborated at the Scottish COVID inquiry by NHS Glasgow porter of 25 years Neil Craig.
How the inquiry legal team can sit back and hear all this damning evidence and more over the last 2 years and yet still forge ahead with a pro pandemic/lockdown narrative is extraordinary particularly given the 2009 Swine flu scandal at WHO.
The discussions atound a future directon of travel eg- mandatory removal from homes of vulnerable individuals placed elsewhere highly likley until they accept a 100 day mRNA ‘vaccine’ is sinister beyond belief!
What has been stated…
NHS hospitals in 2020 had lowest occupancy rates on record.
‘Protect the NHS’ mantra then kept people away from hospital.
Thousands of excess deaths then occured within private homes.
Lockdown caused ‘post covid trauma disorder.’
UK population were terrorised by extreme unethical fear propaganda.
Modelling rigged to justify restrictions.
Average age of ‘COVID’ death GREATER than natural life expectancy.
A population clearly destroyed by public ‘health’ policy decisions where those most vulnerable to harm from those policies (particularly those with dementia) thereafter became sicker and died the most allegedly from a novel pathogen.
One last clip. Note the clear friction between the experts.
‘‘I take it the inquiry is aware that the average age of a COVID death is greater than the average age of death?’’
‘‘That’s a very good defintion of a disease of old age.’’
‘‘The average age of a hospitalisation to COVID is also older than the average age of a hospitalisation.’’
-Prof Woolhouse
Thanks for your attention.
Please help share this information as this substack now blocked or ignored by almost every prominent covid scpetic and ‘alt’ media platform in the UK and further afield.
End
Well, Mark Woolhouse was doing his best to criticise the handling of the "pandemic" from within the terms of reference of the inquiry, so he deserves credit for that...I was disappointed with the other speakers, all lacking the courage to state what they surely can see.
The question about being removed from one's home is a bit of a leading question, almost as if they desire to get approval for this policy on to record.
As you know, it was part of the Northern Ireland Public Health Bill 2024 that got thrown out (as far as I can remember) that you can be removed to a quarantine and forcibly medicated. (Just off to refresh my memory.)
Now on a personal note I had a nurse visit my home. A couple of my sons go to raves, or what ever you call them, and they have various friends. One of them is a nurse of about 40 years old and works in the Western General in Edinburgh. In first lockdown I played the game of painting shells and stones for the NHS. Now I paint stones all the time, so it broadened my wee childish hobby. I said to Lauren in conversation, and she said, oh, she would like them. So after her shift one evening she said she would come and get them. Now I was not frightened of the ‘Chinese Wizard Covid’ so, said: ‘Yes, come and get them!’
What happened was a real big flap, wave of the red flag and drums were banging! When the nurse arrived at my flat I opened the door and I said: ‘Come in!’ Thinking, she would say: ‘Oh no, I cannot do that,’ but she just walked right in! Now I wished I had a tape recording of what was said. The nurse said that the Western General was very quiet and so was the St John’s, I am sure she said. Now I stand by that, as for on social media, she had another story saying: ‘Oh it is real…’ What was real, the lies and bull crap?---------This is taken from an essay I wrote and THE WHITE ROSE DISTRIBUTED IT---Covid Red Flag Alerts
14/11/2021