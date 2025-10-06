NB: The only session i missed and typically it contained some of the most important reveals from officialdom in 2 years! Some of them truly frightening in relation to a possible approach in another panicdemic.

Introduction

Panel of experts in attendance;

Sunetra Gupta. Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford.

David Heyman. Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, London School of Tropical Medicine who previously worked for the CDC and WHO’s infectious disease program.

Mark Woolhouse. Professor at the University of Edinburgh, where he currently hold the Chair of Infectious Disease Epidemiology.

Clare Bambra. Professor of Public Health, Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University.

Testimony highlights

The following comments should be headline news right across the UK. Credit to Professor Woolhouse for being honest around the data which was in stark contrast to the CMO of Scotland’s testimony to the UK COVID-19 inquiry 25th Sept 2024

‘‘‘The number of people who were in hospital (in Scotland) was really quite immense and exceeded capacity on several ocassions.’’

Access to healthcare ‘fell off a cliff’ from March 2020.

‘Protect the NHS’ mantra led to thousands of excess deaths at home.

UK wide hospital admissions during ‘first wave’ lowest on record.

‘Protect the NHS’ a failure as healthcare needs of population unmet.

‘‘Access to healthcare services FELL OF A CLIFF in late March 2020…even EMERGENCY ADMISSIONS fell by 40%.’’

‘‘Protect the NHS’’…the effects of that were DIRE …across the UK there were SEVERAL THOUSAND people who died at home higher than you would normally expect…clearly those people should have been in hospital.’’

‘‘During that first wave of COVID the bed occupancy was at an ALL TIME RECORD LOW by some SUBSTANCIAL margin.’’

‘‘Hospitals were as quiet on a national level than they’d EVER BEEN!’’

‘‘I met with a group of infectious disease clinicians…i asked them did we succeed in protecting the NHS?..their answer was an empthatic NO. .because they hadn’t been able to deliver healthcare to the people that needed it at the time.’’

NB: In Scotland 2020-2023 over 20,000 excess deaths at home were recorded.

Mental health impacts due to lockdown

Regions in England under harsher restrictions suffered worse mental health.

Most vulnerable suffered steepest adverse consequences.

Post lockdown ‘trauma’

‘‘Some parts of England almost never got out of lockdown..the North of England was in the highest tier restriction..and you can see when you look at studies of mental health you have a worse mental health impact in those regions than in the rest of England.’’

-Prof Bambra

‘‘The effects of lockdown were disproportionately felt by the poor.’’

‘‘I’m speaking as someone who doesn’t think we needed to go into lockdown at all..mostly.’’

‘‘There will come a point when the damage is done and often it is irreversible…there is some sort of post trauma disorder that set’s in.’’

-Prof Gupta

Government fear based messaging

Deliberately used to frighten the nation.

Unconscionable to frighten young people.

‘‘It was designed to raise the alarm and induce fear in the people.’’

‘‘I personally had trouble with that.’’

-Prof Woolhouse

‘‘Telling people they were individually responsible for the deaths which i consider to be a DERELICTION OF a particular DUTY.’’

‘‘We individualised guilt in a way that was EXTREMELY HARMFUL to the younger generation.’’

‘‘I think that was unconscionable.’’

-Prof Gupta

Government modelling

Models structured to give answers that would justify restrictions.

‘‘The structure of the model drives the answer…it’s dictating the answer simply by the way the model is contructed.’’

‘‘This is basically poor science..it’s DISASTROUS for public health..i’m afraid alot of that happened..certainly in the early stages of the COVID pandemic.’’

Being removed from society ‘‘for the greater good’’

This is extremely disturbing.

Potential mandatory evacuation of ‘‘identified vulnerable individuals’’ for 3 months likely until a brand new mRNA vaccine is made available in another pandemic.

‘‘Would you be envisaging evacuation to be a mandatory or voluntary approach in terms of the individuals?’’

-David J Turner KC. Senior Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘It would be very difficult….however…

…if we are willing to stop children from going to school..it seems if that’s our attitude then MANDATING vulnerable people to move to hostels ..or places of evacuating them it seems very much within that sort of mindset.’’

‘‘That the healthcare system needs to be protected at all costs would SURELY permit the evacuation of an elderly person for THREE MONTHS.’’

‘‘Obviously one would prefer for everything to be voluntary but we live under a social contract..sometimes unpleasant as it maybe …mandating something..maybe ‘‘for the greater good.’’

-Prof Gupta

Thoughts

Hospitals lying ‘half empty’ in 2020 even with ‘COVID’ patients occupancy still below levels seen in normal times was further corroborated at the Scottish COVID inquiry by NHS Glasgow porter of 25 years Neil Craig.

How the inquiry legal team can sit back and hear all this damning evidence and more over the last 2 years and yet still forge ahead with a pro pandemic/lockdown narrative is extraordinary particularly given the 2009 Swine flu scandal at WHO.

The discussions atound a future directon of travel eg- mandatory removal from homes of vulnerable individuals placed elsewhere highly likley until they accept a 100 day mRNA ‘vaccine’ is sinister beyond belief!

What has been stated…

NHS hospitals in 2020 had lowest occupancy rates on record.

‘Protect the NHS’ mantra then kept people away from hospital.

Thousands of excess deaths then occured within private homes.

Lockdown caused ‘post covid trauma disorder.’

UK population were terrorised by extreme unethical fear propaganda.

Modelling rigged to justify restrictions.

Average age of ‘COVID’ death GREATER than natural life expectancy.

A population clearly destroyed by public ‘health’ policy decisions where those most vulnerable to harm from those policies (particularly those with dementia) thereafter became sicker and died the most allegedly from a novel pathogen.

One last clip. Note the clear friction between the experts.

‘‘I take it the inquiry is aware that the average age of a COVID death is greater than the average age of death?’’

‘‘That’s a very good defintion of a disease of old age.’’

‘‘The average age of a hospitalisation to COVID is also older than the average age of a hospitalisation.’’

-Prof Woolhouse

