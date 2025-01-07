NB: Still working my way through some important testimony missed from 2023. What you are about to read is extremely disturbing it’s difficult to believe this actually happened.

Introduction

Alison Leitch is giving evidence about her mother and general experiences during ‘the pandemic’. Ms.Leitch is currently an assistant service manager for the Edinburgh Community Link Worker Network. Her mother was a dementia sufferer living in a care home who was non verbal but had good mobility prior to the lockdown but deteriorated after the lockdown. She survived ‘COVID’.

‘‘My mum is not a lab rat for people to learn from their mistakes by. I shouldn't have to fight for her basic human rights.‘‘

-Paragraph 88 of statement

‘‘It felt like our relatives were being abandoned . At many points, prisoners had better visiting guidance than care homes.’’

-Paragraph 104 of statement

‘‘She had no quality of life, she wasn't able to see her family and was..effectively locked within 4 walls.’’

-Paragraph 108 of statement

Testimony highlights

Lockdown facetime calls distressing

Mother harmed by isolation

Dementia deterioration

No concern by officials as residents harmed by restrictions

No touch allowed creating 'skin hunger'

‘‘I said mum would fall off the cliff if we couldn’t have any contact…It took over a week for me to so see my mum smile on a facetime call.’’

‘‘She would claw her face …her dementia has deteriorated quite alot since then.’’

‘‘My friends could go for dinner, go on holiday but these restrictions were still enforced on my mum.’’

May 2020 incident

As hospital wards lay half empty and the nation was told to protect the NHS and clap for carers….

..THIS was the reality faced by people during that time.

‘‘You touched your mothers arm and one of the care home staff reported you for that.’’

‘‘Because my mum was so upset i reached out to touch her and a nurse shouted what’s she doing in here… get her out!’’

‘‘I was ushered out and my mum was taken away …the nurse reported me to the head office…their words were…your mum has been taken away.. stripped, showered and isolated for 14 days.’’

Car park ‘‘visits’’

The family was subsequently punished by the care home for the touching incident. Afterwards they no longer questioned the nature of the restrictions. ‘‘Lessons were being learned’’. On subsequent indoor visits Ms.Leitch consciously removed herself from the presence of her own mother who wanted to make contact.

‘‘I was the only person that i knew that was getting a car park visit…i had to stay in my car.. because of the incident of me touching my mum i couldn’t be trusted to be out my car.’’

October 2020 incident

Ms.Leitch’s mother trapped her hand and needed stitches. She was forbidden from taking her mother to hospital, a taxi driver was approved instead.

‘‘The nurse said just don’t … don’t push this anymore.’’

‘‘My mum was hurt, i didn’t know how badly she was hurt…i was terrified she was going to be shutt in her room (isolated in hospital due to COVID protocols).’’

‘‘How can that make sense? how can a taxi that had multiple people in the car that day be safer than me?’’

First Minister

Different rules for officials. CHRS meetings with the First Minister were also denied.

‘‘Public health said it wouldn’t matter what the result of the test was your mum is not coming out of her isolation.’’

‘‘In August 2021, I tested positive for covid. I had seen my mum two days before, so my Mum was classed as a close contact and was isolated in her room. This was the same week Nicola Sturgeon was deemed a close contact but she was able to take a lateral flow test and allowed to attend the Edinburgh book festival.’’

Christmas 2022 cancelled in care homes

Despite 12 million ‘COVID vaccinations’ administered and those in care homes injected the most.

‘‘I saw families shouting through windows on Christmas say last year.’’

‘‘What they did was unforgivable.’’

Closing remarks

Once again it is stated how those that died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ with dementia in care homes were harmed the most from the inhumane restrictions.

‘‘People with dementia were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The removal of routines and familiarity has a significant impact on an individual with dementia. Mum would have declined cognitively anyway due to her condition but I feel that she declined faster, especially in terms of her mobility due to the restrictions on her and in the home.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘My mum felt the cold and they would open the window and she would pull back. In the early days, a carer once slipped my mum's hand out of the window so I could squeeze it but told me not to tell anyone.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘During summer 2020, when garden visits were allowed, I was only allowed a car park visit. My mum would be sitting on a chair in the car park and I was not allowed out of the car.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘A carer would sit beside my mum to supervise the visits and would often cuddle her.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘The care home staff had to restrain my mum to stop her coming near me and I just had to sit and watch. It was heartbreaking.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘On my mum's birthday that winter…We were outside in the garden with my next to my Mum and my brother and his son two metres away. No candles were allowed on her cake and we weren't allowed to take our masks off to eat the birthday cake.’’

-Paragraph 47

‘‘The first time I was able to take my mum out in the car was March 2021.’’

-Paragraph 69

‘‘I was unable to enforce any of my powers under the Power of Attorney as I was not able to have access to my mum to understand what she required.’’

-Paragraph 106

Reporting

An extremely brief report of this testimony was featured at BBC online.

Why is there minimal if any interest in consistently amplifying this REAL evidence (ongoing) which proves beyond any doubt what really happened during lockdown by almost all ‘alt media’/COVID sceptic/freedom proponents?

‘‘A friend messaged me to say that she was not allowed to see her sister inside her care home . Soon after this, she contacted me again to say that her sister's health had declined quite rapidly and was gravely ill.’’ My friend was eventually given essential visitor status but still had to sit 2 metres away and was not allowed to touch her dying sister.’’

-Paragraph 73 of statement

