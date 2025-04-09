Warning: Contains harrowing details. Viewer discretion is advised.

Introduction

Tour de force highlights of Micheleine Kane’s unbelievable testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry speaking about her mother who was 73 years of age when she sadly passed away on 13th May 2020 just 8 weeks into lockdown. Micheleine’s mother was diagnosed with MS at 21 and was relatively mobile and fought the illness till she was around 60 years of age when the condition progressed and began to take more of a toll, care options were then explored. She was always of sound mind and had full capacity up until her passing.

This was one of the most gut wrenching heart felt testimonies at the Scottish inquiry barely given the coverage it deserves in the mainstream media and all but non existent coverage in ‘alternative’ media channels. Astonishing given the implications.

Extended highlights

Chain of events.

Mother fed hot soup resulting in a sore throat and suspected COVID diagnosis.

Family wanted to remove mother from home due to poor treatment.

Mother ‘‘terrorised’’ by GP over ‘suspected COVID’ diagnosis.

Ms.Kane asserts her mother was suffering from dehydration and and starvation.

Family denied visits to check on welfare.

No COVID in care home. Mother then looked ‘‘drugged.’’

Family communication with home then immediately ‘broke down.’

Mother then placed on ‘just in case’ medication without consent. Administration of Midazolam only discovered AFTER death. Powers of attorney were discarded.

Mother died alone.

No human rights.

Family members denied access to funeral.

COVID-19 was noted as the cause of death due to a ‘positive test’ 48 hours beforehand despite displaying no COVID symptoms.

Statement

Mainstream report

Excluding many crucial details, including the use of Midazolam without consent.

Links:

Full statement

Herald article