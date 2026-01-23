Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

8 Comments

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8m

Hospital management; a gruesome and irresponsible gaggle of swine. We see this everywhere.

Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
3h

More that comes out of this may shoogle the brains and loosten the tongues of the SATANIC EVIL DOCTORS AND NURSES IN THE NHS and more about CO'n'VID may pour out----we can only hope!?

Reply
Share
6 replies by biologyphenom and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture