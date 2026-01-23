NB: I felt it was important to cover closing statements hearing from families referred to by solicitor Clare Connelly as ‘the most important evidence’ and Steve Love KC as ‘the strongest evidence available.’

Warning: Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Chaired by Lord Brodie KC PC and at a cost of £31 million to date;

‘The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry was ordered in 2019 after a number of deaths and high levels of infection at Glasgow’s flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus prompted concerns about patient safety.

In particular, attention focused on the Royal Hospital for Children where immune-compromised young people were being treated for blood disorders and cancer.

Among the patients who died was 10-year-old Milly Main, who acquired an infection while in remission for leukaemia, and 84 children were infected.’

1. Testimony highlights Clare Connelly-for patients and families

Patients left with permanent disability.

Clinical and systemic shortcomings.

Families gaslit.

Corporate risk registers omitted problems until inquiries forced disclosure.

Rooms so hot fans on 24 hours/day.

Lives changed forever.

Molly Cuddihy’s story.

‘‘Molly died at the age of 23 on the 26th of August 2025 at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital and her death is now the subject of an active CRIMINAL investigation.’’

2.T estimony highlights-Steve Love KC-for patients and families

Backtracking and denial.

Betrayed and lied to.

Hosptial still unsafe.

‘‘Our daughter was a ball of light, energy and had a right to thrive and live. NHSGGC have entirely extinguished that light to protect their own reputation.’’

‘‘I still cry when i go near the hospital…GGC have mistreated everyone for years.’’

‘‘The GGC closing submission is a work of fiction.’’

Statement highlights

Closing Statement for the affected Core Participants: the adult patients and their families and the parents and representatives of the child patients affected by their treatment at QEUH/RHC. (Pages 310-314).

‘‘It is our submission that the Inquiry’s remit has not been assisted by the belligerent, confrontational and dismissive attitude and tone demonstrated by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (‘NHS GGC’) witnesses…

..The evidence presented throughout this Inquiry has painted a damning picture of a Scottish health board far more concerned withits reputation and cost-cutting than with the fundamental safety and well-being of the vulnerable individuals entrusted to its care…

..The narrative that the hospital was a world-class facility has been..

.. exposed as a cruel facade , behind which lurked a “sick building”with fundamentally deficient water and ventilation systems.’’

-Paragraph 1.5

‘‘The Inquiry has heard overwhelming evidence that the environmental failures at QEUH/RHC were not just an ‘unfortunate coincidence’ but were, on balance, a direct cause of life-threatening, sometimes fatal, infections suffered by adult and paediatric patients.’’

-Paragraph 1.6

‘‘That this could have happened, or been allowed to happen, is astonishing…

…The fact that this has happened, or been allowed to happen, has, in the eyes of those Core Participants we represent, been compounded by the manner in which NHS GGC and..

..their apparently scripted witnesses have conducted themselves before and throughout this Inquiry.’’

-Paragaphg 1.7

‘‘QEUH/RHC is not a Superhospital…

..Its ventilation does not comply with SHTM 03-01…

..There is currently no compliant ward suitable for adult immunocompromised patients at the QEUH.’’

-Paragraph 1.9

‘‘The lives of patients and families have been adversely and irrevocably affected by the many avoidable systemic failings at the QEUH/RHC that this Inquiry has heard evidence about. Those we represent have listened with astonishment to the evidence taken from witness after witness about the appalling failures of NHS GGC’s past and present executive board and managers – without meaningful acknowledgement or apology.’’

-Paragraph 1.10

‘‘The board members and managers who presided over the environmental failures at QEUH/RHC must be held to account for their failures.’’

-Paragraph 1.11

Media update

Press conference with the families.

‘‘The water and ventilation system which killed and poisoned our loverd ones continues to be unsafe.’’

‘‘Those responsible must be held to account.’’

The work of the Inquiry continues, with the production of the final report underway and due for release sometime in 2026.

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry YouTube channel can be viewed here and has an extensive website.

