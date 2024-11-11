Just a quick post to show you what happens when you respond to mainstream media/journalists in Scotland ‘‘holding power to account’’ with the raw truth.

NB:I’ve never posted any comments on Daily Record until today.

Within minutes i’ve been informed by multiple friends this comment was deleted even though i could still see it.

Freedom and democracy in 2024.

This means ‘social’ media, X/Twitter, Facebook and mainstream media now all using A.I algorithims to hide truthful comments that are supported with evidence. As i’ve said many times the real conspiracy theorists are in control now.

I best get back to some footy and Strictly.

End

Links:

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/school-staff-victims-over-200-34077821#comments-wrapper