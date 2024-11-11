Just a quick post to show you what happens when you respond to mainstream media/journalists in Scotland ‘‘holding power to account’’ with the raw truth.
NB:I’ve never posted any comments on Daily Record until today.
Within minutes i’ve been informed by multiple friends this comment was deleted even though i could still see it.
Freedom and democracy in 2024.
This means ‘social’ media, X/Twitter, Facebook and mainstream media now all using A.I algorithims to hide truthful comments that are supported with evidence. As i’ve said many times the real conspiracy theorists are in control now.
I best get back to some footy and Strictly.
End
Links:
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/school-staff-victims-over-200-34077821#comments-wrapper
The school staff are complicit in forcing vaccines down the throats of school children with 'nary an idea of what it contains', as some might say, so parents being angry at staff for forcing such shots would not be surprising. The other tyrannical shit included.
Biologyphenom, in a previous comment you asked me to keep you updated on the findings from your earlier work - I've now published the article. It's based on your findings of numbers of people disabled in Scotland, it pulls from a UK survey dataset, and it'll blow your socks off.
Watch as media ignore it.
https://thedailybeagle.substack.com/p/exclusive-nearly-a-quarter-of-all
Nothing suprises me today. Try it again, starting the link with covid, miss out http bit and write dot and explain to use . I don't think papers comments like/allow links. (leave out www too).