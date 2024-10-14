Introduction

I’ve decided to place these two simple graphs at the start of the article to demonstrate the sheer scale of the deception at work upon the Scottish people courtesy of the conspiracy theorists embedded within the Scottish Governement—where actual facts and real world data never seem to matter.

Executive Summary

‘‘Adapting to climate change is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s mission to improve the wellbeing of people living in Scotland, now and in the future. Climate change means that Scotland will be wetter in winters, drier in summers, sea level rise will continue, and our weather will become more variable and unpredictable.’’

Meaning for dangerously cold and damp Scotland complained about by generations of Scots.

LESS snow and ice in winter

Warmer summers

Extremely positive news.

Policies

Over the next five years, this Adaptation Plan commits to delivering over 200 policies and actions, including:

Encouraging behaviour change to help households and communities cope with both too much and too little water.

Too little water in Scotland?

‘‘Scottish Water also plan to pilot smart monitoring to build intelligence on water use and seek to work with industry and relevant authorities to ensure homes and developments are as water efficient as possible.’’

How long before ‘smart’ water meters are pushed into private homes as we are seeing with ‘smart’ energy meters that monitor our energy use?

Shifting half of all agricultural funding to be conditional on delivering forclimate and nature, including climate adaptation.

For farmers this effectively means refusing to submit to the delusional climate crisis narrative caused by C02 and the proposed solutions would see a 50% cut in your funding. Freedom and democracy in the 21st century!

A ‘just transition’’

All the usual United Nations and WEF buzz words are used within the document.

Sounds familiar.

Magic money tree—£2 BILLION PER YEAR on a fantasy

‘‘The Climate Change Committee anticipate that the UK needs to spend between an additional £5 billion and £10 billion per year on adapting to climate change, across both the public and private sector. An early estimate for Scotland suggests that an additional £1.8 billion is required by 2030.’’ - Page 15

Freedom of Information Act Response

Money well spent?

Despite the committment to finance ‘net zero’ in the billions there is no guarantee it will actually do anything to lower global temperatures.

‘‘The Scottish Government has not calculated the impact on global temperature from Scotland achieving net-zero emissions.’’

source—Freedom of information respose (see in links)—

From COVID to Climate

The same tactics emplyed to deal with the imaginary climate emergency and as we saw during ‘COVID’… ‘‘for the greater good’’…a do it for others’’ mindset.

‘‘The Scottish Government will work to improve the public’s understanding of climate risks, how to take action, and the impacts of that action. There will be a particular focus on the co-benefits of doing so – if somebody de-paves their garden, for example, it both helps to prevent localised flooding, and offers the wellbeing benefits of being amongst natural green space.’’ -Page 18

Climate change and human health

Of course Public ‘Health’ Scotland have little to no interest in fast food outlets, excess pharmaceudical drugging of the population including experimental gene therapies, lockdowns and the highest fall in living standard on record…these have absolutely no role to play over the next years. It’s the weather!

Fact- The chance of a person dying in a natural catastrophe—earthquake, flood, drought, storm, wildfire, landslide, or epidemic—has declined by nearly 99 percent since the 1920s and 1930s.

Fact- Global death rates are in retreat

Wildfire risks

Even with the following facts glaringly obvious the conspiracy theorists at the Scottish Government still manage to find a way to justify the need for panic and to ‘‘do something’’ purelpy based on make believe and not observable reality.

‘‘Most wildfires experienced in Scotland occur during late winter and early Spring, with a second smaller peak in late Summer and early Autumn with almost all wildfires in Scotland caused by people either accidentally or deliberately.’’

While the increase in the number of wildfires over the last 10 years has been small, we have seen fires covering larger areas, and there is potential in the future for fires to last for longer and exhibit more challenging fire behaviours.’’

Fact- Fires in Scotland are at all time record lows.

Forestry at risk

The science of ‘‘expected’’ and ‘‘anticipated’’ is front and centre here in relation to the threat posed to Scottish forests and woodland due to man made climate change.

‘‘The threat to forests and woodlands from extreme weather events and wildfires is expected to rise. Given the changing climate and greater globalisation of trade and travel, it is also anticipated that the threat to trees from pests and diseases will continue to grow.’’

Fact- Scotland’s forests are the largest in 900 years!

Food Security

‘‘Climate change poses an increasing risk to food production, safety and affordability, in Scotland and around the world.’’

A new, dedicated Food Security Unit has been established in the Scottish Government (as yet un-named). Likely with scoping new powers to investigate farms, shops etc and with totalitarian powers of enforcement.

Fact- Cereal production in Scotland for the last 5 years is at record levels without farmers expanding land use.

Fact-Global cereal production has increased exponentially since 1965.

Fact- Global nutritional deficiency deaths at record lows

Creative carbon Scotland

Linked in the document i came across the following propaganda piece.

For COP26, a smaller group of seven organisations combined forces to produce a powerful short film, featuring Scottish-Nigerian supermodel and climate activist Eunice Olumide MBE, making the case for the power of culture to change the narrative and urging cultural and climate organisations to work together. They also hosted a well-attended symposium in Scotland’s Climate Ambition zone during the COP26 talks – Is culture the untapped ally for climate policy?

‘‘Transform the status quo that’s only working for a small minority.’’

—Ironic given the last 4 years and who is behind the climate crisis narrative—

‘‘Think ouside the box.’’

—Lockdowns, masks, injections of experimental drugs, no independent thought with that though. No ‘out the box’ thinking allowed—

‘‘Think COLLECTIVELY.’’

—No more individuality—Conform like as during ‘COVID’—

‘‘Economists, scientists and politicians can fix the climate emergnecy on their own.. ..they can’t change the way people think..

AND THAT’S WHAT’S REQUIRED.’’

Basically mass brainwashing. An ideaology bereft of any facts.

United Nations Agenda 2030

This is the unelected body now running most ‘‘democratic’’ governments throughout the world. It can no longer be denied. All policies are based on achieving the 17 SDGs. How many Scots are aware this is going on?

Conclusions

In my analysis of the real world data ‘‘Net Zero’’ (of which the defintion is vague-see Foi) is an anti-human, impoverishment corporate control agenda. As demonstrated pre ‘COVID’ humans were flourishing thanks to fossil fuels and technological advancements and clearly there is no climate and nature emergency caused by excess CO2. Sufice to say the world was never perfect, however since ‘COVID’ society has regressed politically, scientifically and morally with freedoms now constantly being eroded ‘for the greater good.’

The capitalist system was upended by lockdowns during the COVID era (tens of millions have also died unnecessarily, damage ongoing) and now ‘the solutions’ will arrive. ‘‘Building, back, better’' as Public Health Scotland like to remind us. This can no longer be denied as conspiracy theory when it’s in black and white in their own documents.

—and again within the new document—national adaptation plan.

Build, back, better for who?

The people and interests that promoted the disastrous lockdowns and then the unsafe experimental injections are the same people that now care about your health, the environment and the economy in 2024…..what is actually going on in people’s lives though?

Cost of living through the roof. Energy/food etc.

Pensioners denied winter fuel payments. Avoidable deaths will result.

I also shudder to think how much damage this climate crisis idealogy of fear is doing to young kids terrorized by constant tales of planetary doom and given what they suffered during ‘COVID’ lockdowns this is yet another attack on their psyche.

‘‘Mental Health Foundation found that in the UK, morethan 2 in 5 young people (41% of those aged 18 to 24) reported that thoughts and feelings about climate change have a negative impact on their mental health.’’ - Page 62 of main document

