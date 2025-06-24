Executive summary

An analysis of claims made in the document. When extremist ideaologies meet facts and reality something has to give. I’ve covered most of this data before but it needs to be repeated.

Link to full 62 page document.

1. ‘‘Tackling the climate emergency is a priority for the First Minister and this Government. The impacts of climate change , in Scotland and globally, are increasingly apparent.’’

2.‘‘The effects of flooding, coastal erosion, drought, and storms..’’

Flooding

Only in the most recent year recorded has there been a noteable increase in flooding. The most serious incident reported from December 2022 has been confirmed by Scottish Fire and Rescue as the result of, ironically, of too much cold leading to burst pipes!

‘’In December 2022 we attended nearly 10 times this average. This was mainly due to a surge in burst water pipes in the Glasgow area after a sustained cold period (14th to 18th Dec).’’

-Scottish Fire and Rescue-Freedom of Information Act Response

Another factor in flood risk has nothing to do with the climate. Dozens of these drains are blocked in my small local area alone.

Coastal erosion

Source :European Commission

Most (75%) of our coast is broadly stable.

Of the remaining 25% of our coast:

8% is accretional

12% is erosional

5% is lacking in data

Drought

‘’Scottish Water have no record of ever officially declaring a water shortage to the Scottish Government.’’

-Freedom of Information Act response

Global deaths from drought are at record lows.

Fires

Scottish Fire and Rescue statistics

Taken directly from SFRS website, it clearly shows that despite claims of a climate emergency with dangerous rising temperatures this has actually resulted in Scots becoming safer from fires. I have plotted a line at 2019 when tiny wee Scotland became the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency.

NB: The population of Scotland has also increased by 500,000 since 1990.

Record low deaths being recorded over the last 10 years.

‘‘In 2023-24, there were 42 fatal fire casualties, down from 43 last year. This is consistent with the ten-year average for fatal fire casualties, which is also 42.’’

Storms

Global deaths and injuries at historic lows.

3...’’are putting pressure on our economy, society, and environment.’’

What about UNANIMOUS MSP ordered lockdowns who then promoted mass experimental mRNA injections with no long term safety data and general ‘mismanagement’ of public funds over the last 16 years? Isn’t that what’s really putting pressure on the economy, society and even the environment not ‘COVID’ nor weather patterns?

Sourc e: BBC

Source : BBC

Nature emergency? Scotland’s natural world is not in crisis

According to data witin the report many species in Scotland are at their highest level in 15 years and on the increase along with our woodlands.

‘‘From 1994 to 20194, the average abundance of 337 species of bird, mammals, butterflies and moths was stable . Average abundance shows peaks in 1995, 2004, 2010 and 2019. Between 2016 and 2019 the indicator increased by 14%.’’

‘‘Species occupancy represents the number of sites where a species is present. From 1994 to 2016, the average occupancy of 2,466 species of invertebrate, lichen and bryophyte increased by 24% . Between 2015 and 2016 the indicator was stable.’’

‘‘In 2023-24 15,000 ha of woodland was created in Scotland, which was the highest level in 34 years. Native woodland planting was at 7,700 ha, the highest since 2001.’’

4.‘‘As global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise substantially.’’

Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions are at record lows.

Source : Scottish Government

Globally, greenhous gas emissions have NOT risen substancially for the last 15 years!

Conclusions

Recap of main claims.

‘‘As global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise substantially, the climate impacts already seen today are projected to continue and intensify. For Scotland this means wetter winters, drier summers, persistent and protracted sea level rise and more variable and unpredictable weather conditions.’’

‘‘Tackling the climate emergency is a priority for the First Minister and this Government. The impacts of climate change, in Scotland and globally, are increasingly apparent. The effects of flooding, coastal erosion, drought, and storms are putting pressure on our economy, society, and environment.’’

Yet the most recent ‘climate change/nature crisis/emergency’ real world/official data for Scotland demonstrates:

1.No significant unusual changes in temperatures the last quarter of a century.

2.Most of nature is doing well and has been increasing in abundance since 2015.

3.No unusual changes in annual rainfall totals for nearly 30 years or any trend in an increase of floods for 15 years.

4.Record low deaths from fire.

5.Record low total fires.

6.Record high woodland.

7.Record low greenhouse gas emissions.

Even this scary looking graph from the House of Common library shows global temperatures have ‘‘increased’’ LESS THAN 1C over the last 50 years!

NB: 1850 was the end of the little ICE AGE!

Thoughts

People should be irate all this information is in the public domain yet £2-£7 BILLION per year for the next 25 years of public money going to be spent solving a non existent problem as our public toilets, community halls and libraries close. Potholes reek havoc on motorists and our drains remain permanently blocked. Grass is no longer being cut by councils due to ‘rewilding’, streets are no longer being cleaned with weeds now upto 4 feet tall some local areas. Charges for garden waste wheelie bin collections are now live in areas of Scotland and of course the NHS lies in ruins with record wait lists ….BUT wait….Net Zero?

This is gaslighting of the highest order and even worse mistakes and not being made. This is an audacious attempt to dramatically reorganise society on every level all without any robust debate nor informed consent from the governed. If it was for your benefit would that be the case?

Scottish Parliament 12 Jun 2025

MSPs in a tiny wee part of the globe where 93% of the land mass is uninhabited by humans are stating they are ‘‘saving the planet’’.. their words!!

NB: Net Zero failure will be used to justify further increases in the cost of living for Scots. All the UN/WEF buzz words used like ‘a just transition.’ The Uniparty parliament always united as one voice when it comes to putting the lives and livleyhoods of their constituents at serious risk!

‘‘The consequences of NOT reaching net zero would drive farmers out of business, destroy the rural economy and put our food security at risk.’’

-Maurice Golden MSP-Conservative

‘‘I agree the essential nature of reaching net zero not just to save our planet.’’

-Alasdair Allan MSP-SNP- Acting Minister for Climate Action. Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy

Meanwhile over in the world’s largest economy.

‘Net Zero’ Is Collapsing in U.S. States

By Steve Goreham -- June 16, 2025

‘‘A green energy breakdown is underway. States will be forced to return to sensible energy policy.’’

End